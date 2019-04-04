Citigroup: Core Business Not Growing - A Look At 2011-2018

Main Points in Further Detail

Citigroup’s total core business revenue and income have not been growing Global Consumer Banking (mortgages, credit cards, etc) revenues and profit margins are decreasing due to decreasing international revenue, and worse efficiency and rising credit losses in N. America Institutional Clients Group (business credit and financial services) revenues and profit margins are increasing mostly due to N. America business and improving efficiency ICG increases have offset GCB decreases leading to flat revenue and income

What to expect: With rates on hold, and global economic growth slowing, core revenue and income will likely remain flat at best EPS growth will likely be dependent entirely on buybacks Fair value likely in the $68 - $74 range without some new catalyst (discussed below)



Core (GCB + ICG) Revenue & Net Income –

Core revenue has not grown at all since 2011:

Core Revenue (millions)

Source: Developed from data in Citigroup 10-K’s

Core net income has grown very little since 2011 (0.35% average annual growth rate excluding tax impact):

Core Net Income (millions)

Source: Developed from data in Citigroup 10-K’s

Core Revenue and Net Income by Business Segment –

GCB revenue has decreased 14% since 2011 while ICG revenue has increased 16%:

Core Revenue by Segment (millions)

Source: Developed from data in Citigroup 10-K’s

The drop in GCB revenue from 2011 to 2016 was mostly from non-interest sources of revenue (banking fees and other transaction fees) which have fallen from 25% of total GCB revenue to just 15% in 2018. The drop in these non-interest sources of revenue appear to have stabilized since 2016.

GCB international interest revenue decreased substantially (mostly Latin America / Mexico) from 2011 to 2016. However, most of the international decrease has been offset by increasing North America interest revenue.

GCB interest revenue increased from 2016 – 2018 once the Fed started raising rates (i.e. North America). North America revenue is 60% of total GCB revenue and increasing (was 55% in 2012).

ICG revenue has grown 29% in North American and 9% internationally since 2011. The significant jump from 2016 to 2017 was due mostly to N. America growth. International revenue is 65% of total ICG revenue but decreasing (was 70% in 2012).

GCB income has decreased 25% since 2012 while ICG income has increased 50%:

Core Net Income by Segment (millions)

Source: Developed from data in Citigroup 10-K’s

As with revenues, ICG is growing while GCB has decreased.

GCB has become less profitable while ICG has become more:

Core Margins by Segment

Source: Developed from data in Citigroup 10-K’s

GCB efficiency is flat, while ICG has improved but appears to be flattening too:

Efficiency by Segment (millions)

Source: Developed from data in Citigroup 10-K’s

Core Earnings Per Share –

Core EPS was basically flat from 2011 to 2016 but then began increasing as buybacks began reducing share count.

EPS (left scale) and Weighted Ave. Shares Outstanding (right scale in millions)

Source: Developed from data in Citigroup 10-K’s

If core net income in 2019 is flat (i.e. the same as 2018) and shares continue to be reduced at 8% a year, then that would put 2019 core EPS = $7.23 ($1.81 per quarter average).

C recently warned, per the Wall Street Journal, that trading revenue would be nearly 10% lower in Q1 2019 from last year, so, given the domestic and global slowdown, “flat” may be overly optimistic.

Valuation –

C’s stock price has been very volatile and prone to quick and deep pullbacks on any hint of negative macro level events:

C stock price

Source: Developed from data in Citigroup 10-K’s

The stock price volatility has been significant at times:

Plunged 56% in 2011 ( US credit downgrade )

in 2011 ( ) Plunged 38% in late 2015, early 2016 ( China yuan devaluation )

in late 2015, early 2016 ( ) Plunged 36% over the course of 2018 (trade war and flattening yield curve)

C’s valuation, rightly, is substantially discounted to reflect this volatility risk.

C’s valuation, based on Price / Tangible Book Value is discounted. All C’s peers consistently trade at a Price / TBV ratio between 1.50 and 2.0. C very rarely trades much above TBV:

C Tangible Book Value and Stock Price

Source: Developed from data in Citigroup 10-K’s

The opportunities to buy are when C trades below TBV. The time to sell is when the stock gets to 1.1 – 1.3 times TBV.

C’s valuation based on core business EPS PE also reflects a substantial discount most of the time:

PE on Core EPS

Source: Developed from data in Citigroup 10-K’s

Just for some context relative to other banks, JPM earned $6.19 in 2016 and was valued at $80 per share (PE = 14). JPM earned $6.99 in 2017 and was valued at $105 (PE = 15). C earned $6.65 and is currently trading at about $64.

Based on the above chart, C's average core PE is right around 9.40 times TTM EPS. If C earns $7.23 in 2019 that would translate to a valuation of $68 based on the average historical PE for C.

Is it possible to get a higher PE multiple like JPM? Yes (see 2017 when C traded up to the high $70’s on expectations that rates would soon be moving higher). Getting to a higher PE multiple will likely require one or more of the following catalysts:

Domestic economy back in strong, or at least moderate and stable growth mode so that rate increases are back in the conversation An increase in C’s dividend yield (currently 2.80%) to 3.50% or better Trade deal with China to stop the drag on global trade Global economy not rolling off a cliff

C doesn’t control the domestic or global economy. It doesn’t control trade. But it does control its dividend. Jim Cramer recently said he’d avoid banks unless they start raising their dividends substantially to compensate investors. I agree, and have been saying for years C needs a dividend yield much higher than its peers to compensate investors for its greater global risk profile. There’s plenty of capital to do that without altering the share buyback plan.

Conclusions –

GCB revenue makes up 45% of C’s total core revenue and 32% of its core income. Its revenues and profitability have been decreasing. N. America revenue makes up 60% of GCB revenue (up from 50% in 2011), but with the Fed on hold, GCB will continue to struggle.

ICG revenue makes up 55% of C’s total core revenue and 68% of its core income. Its revenues and profitability have been increasing. International revenue makes up 65% of ICG revenue (down from 70% in 2011), so with a slowing global macro environment, ICG may struggle to continue to offset GCB weakness.

Expect flat core net income and EPS growth that merely reflects the effect of the buybacks reducing share count. Without one or more of the 4 catalysts mentioned above, C is probably (un)fairly valued at 1.0-1.1 times TBV or 9.40 TTM core EPS. That’s a range of $68 - $74 this year. If one or more of the 4 catalysts come into play, C could go quite a bit higher.

Given that C has horribly lagged the broader market, and its peers since 2010, it's clearly is not a “long term” buy and hold investment. You can do better elsewhere for much lower risk.

The volatility, however, makes C a very good trading investment. You can do pretty well trading it based on the valuation metrics I mentioned above, especially with options. I was fortunate to buy the $50 June 2020 calls at under $8.00 in late December when C crashed through TBV and traded down to its long term lower price trend. Those options have doubled and I feel very lucky honestly because it doesn’t always work out that way.

I’m currently long C on the prospect the US is just in a bit of a slowdown, not a recession, and that trade and CCAR (dividend and buyback increases) will be near term catalysts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.