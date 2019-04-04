Why Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Will Grow Faster Than United Microelectronics Corporation

While SMI may be lagging, there is reason to think that it will grow faster than UMC in the future due to the backing of the Chinese government.

The foundry market is dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). Not only does it lead in process technology with 7nm, but its tremendous wafer manufacturing capacity is unmatched by any other foundry out there. But even though TSM may be way ahead at the moment, it still faces competitors out there that could one day give it much tougher competition than is currently the case.

Two of these foundries are Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMI) and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). Neither company is currently in a position to replace TSM at the top. But which of the two is more likely to become a viable contender and compete head-to-head with TSM? To find the possible answer, we need to compare UMC and SMI to get an idea of how the two stack up against each other.

Comparison of operational results

Both SMI and UMC are relatively small, especially in comparison to TSM. SMI recorded revenue of $3360M in 2018, an increase of 8.3% compared to 2017. Gross profit for SMI reached $746.7M, an increase of 0.8% compared to 2017. Unlike SMI, UMC uses New Taiwan dollars. Note that one U.S. dollar equals about 30.62 New Taiwan dollars.

UMC recorded revenue of 151.3 billion New Taiwan dollars ($4.94 billion) in 2018, an increase of 1.3% compared to 2017. Gross profit was 22.8 billion New Taiwan dollars ($744.6 million) in 2018, a decrease of 18.47% compared to 2017. While 2018 was a relatively difficult year for all foundries, SMI can be said to have done better than UMC in terms of growth and margins.

SMI Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue $831.0M $890.7M $850.7M $787.6M Gross profit $220.2M $217.8M $174.5M $134.1M Gross margin 26.5% 24.5% 20.5% 17.0% UMC Revenue 37497M 38852M 39387M 35517M Gross profit 4642M 6675M 6922M 4601M Gross margin 12.4% 17.2% 17.6% 13%

Source: SMI and UMC

Comparison of wafer manufacturing capacity

SMI is smaller than UMC, something that is reflected in the amount of silicon wafers that they are capable of manufacturing. UMC has 44.6% more capacity than SMI as of the end of 2018. If fabs from UMC could produce a maximum of 1.95 million wafers in Q4 2018, SMI could only handle 1.35 million wafers. The table below lists the wafer fabrication capacity for SMI and UMC in 8-inch equivalent wafers.

(Unit: 1000) SMI UMC Q4 2018 1354 1958 Q3 2018 1353 1938 Q2 2018 1347 1918 Q1 2018 1343 1858

Comparison of wafer shipments and utilization rate

Neither SMI nor UMC were able to make full use of their capacity. UMC may have been able to handle 1.95 million wafers, but they only shipped 1.7 million in the most recent quarter. SMI could do 1.35 million wafers, but only 1.2 million were actually shipped. The table below lists the number of wafers shipped for SMI and UMC.

(Unit: 1000) SMI UMC Q4 2018 1217.7 1711 Q3 2018 1315.0 1804 Q2 2018 1258.3 1846 Q1 2018 1083.6 1747

It is important that a foundry makes maximum use of the capacity it has available and ships almost as much as it is able to produce. Otherwise it is losing out on potential revenue and profitability. UMC has a slight edge on SMI in this regard. The utilization rates of UMC are somewhat better than SMI. The table below lists the utilization rates for both SMI and UMC.

SMI UMC Q4 2018 89.9% 88% Q3 2018 94.7% 94% Q2 2018 94.1% 97% Q1 2018 88.3% 94%

Comparison of revenue by application

Both SMI and UMC count communications as the biggest contributor to revenue as we can see from the two tables below. The problem here is that sales of smartphones have fallen after many years of growth. This has impacted the fabless companies that design chips for mobile communications. Foundries that rely on these fabless companies for a big portion of their sales have in turn been impacted by adverse market conditions.

SMI Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Computer 6.8% 5.7% 7.5% 6.4% Communications 33.6% 40.3% 46.3% 44.7% Consumer 35.6% 37.1% 32.5% 32.1% Auto/industrial 8.5% 7.4% 7.5% 8.0% Other 15.5% 9.5% 6.2% 8.8%

But if the smartphone industry were to see a revival in sales, then foundries such as UMC and SMI should benefit. Longer term, the prospects of the semiconductor industry look good with several potential drivers out there such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things. Companies that can meet the demand for foundry services should be able to profit from these opportunities.

UMC Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Computer 14% 16% 18% 15% Communications 47% 47% 43% 44% Consumer 29% 28% 28% 30% Other 10% 9% 10% 11%

Comparison of revenue by process node

UMC has another advantage in the fact that its process technology is more advanced than that of SMI. Compared to UMC, SMI derives a much greater proportion of revenue from legacy process nodes. The most advanced process UMC has available is 14nm. On the other hand, SMI is only scheduled to launch volume production of 14nm in the second half of 2019.

SMI Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 28nm 3.2% 8.6% 7.1% 5.4% 40/45nm 21.7% 17.5% 18.7% 20.3% 55/65nm 20.9% 24.2% 21.0% 23.0% 90nm 3.8% 1.2% 1.4% 1.7% 110/130nm 7.6% 7.6% 8.7% 7.3% 150/180nm 38.9% 37.1% 39.5% 38.7% 250/350nm 3.9% 3.8% 3.6% 3.6%

A smaller process node helps shrink integrated circuits. This equates to lower power consumption and better performance for chips using these advanced process nodes. A foundry that is able to offer advanced process technology is able to gain customers that would otherwise look elsewhere. UMC has the edge over SMI in this regard.

UMC Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 14nm and below 2% 3% 5% 1% 14nm < x <= 28nm 12% 15% 13% 10% 28nm < x <= 40nm 30% 26% 22% 23% 40nm < x <= 65nm 13% 12% 12% 13% 65nm < x <= 90nm 6% 7% 10% 11% 90nm < x <= 130nm 11% 11% 11% 13% 130nm < x <= 180nm 13% 13% 14% 15% 180nm < x <= 350nm 10% 10% 10% 11% 500nm and above 3% 3% 3% 3%

UMC is ahead right now, but SMI may be the one with the most potential in the long run

UMC is ahead of SMI in a number of key areas, including wafer capacity and process technology. So UMC can be considered to be the one that is more of a competitive threat to TSM, at least in the short term. However, it is possible that in the long run it may be SMI that is more likely to evolve into a peer competitor that TSM will have to deal with. The reason why has everything to do with a Chinese plan called “Made in China 2025.”

What is “Made in China 2025” and why is it relevant to SMI and UMC?

The “Made in China 2025” plan is an initiative by the Chinese government to upgrade the technological capability of China in a wide range of fields. This includes semiconductors, an area China lags in and a shortcoming it intends to rectify. This would not only increase exports, but it would also help shield China from potential embargoes or sanctions that may be imposed on China.

The necessity of this initiative got another impetus recently with Fujian Jinhua. Fujian Jinhua is a semiconductor firm in China that was in the process of building a fab to manufacture Dynamic Random Access Memory or DRAM chips. The technology to do this would come from an agreement with UMC in which the two agreed to collaborate on research and development of DRAM chips.

However, UMC was forced to stop all work with Fujian Jinhua after the U.S. government announced that the intellectual property of Micron (NASDAQ:MU) had been violated and sanctions would be imposed. The result of all of this is that a major Chinese company and billions of dollars of investment are currently in a state of limbo.

There are several lessons to be learned here. However, the one that the Chinese government is very likely to adopt is that this could have been avoided if China did not need to rely on foreign partners for its semiconductor needs. This has big implications for SMI, a company from China, and UMC, a company from Taiwan.

Chinese government support is the crucial difference between UMC and SMI

What this means is that the Chinese government will only increase the support it provides to homegrown semiconductor firms, SMI included. SMI already has a close relationship with various entities that were founded by the Chinese government with the goal of supporting the development of the semiconductor industry in China. This includes financial support to develop more advanced process technology and the building of new fabs.

Financial support from the Chinese government is an important distinction that could greatly influence the fortunes of companies that are eligible such as SMI. The reason is because advanced process technology and manufacturing fabs are becoming more and more costly to the point that fewer and fewer companies can afford them.

SMI has access to huge financial resources to stay in the game, something that UMC cannot match. This could enable SMI to keep growing as a company. Meanwhile, UMC may be prevented from keeping up due to financial constraints. The issue with UMC is that it does not really offer anything to Chinese customers that they cannot also get from TSM. UMC and TSM are more or less on the same level as far as dependability is concerned from China’s perspective.

If China wants to secure its supply chain, then neither TSM nor UMC are safe as both are foreign companies that could be cut off. That is not the case with SMI. SMI can rely on the fact that it will have the full backing of China for this very reason. Whether it is financial loans to expand or customer orders from Chinese entities to ensure that its fab capacity is utilized as much as possible. SMI is certain to grow with these factors in mind, something that cannot be said of UMC.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.