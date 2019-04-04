Principia Biopharma: Targeting Pemphigus

Price is a bit high and a bit too early in the day to have a conclusive opinion.

Principia Biopharma (PRNB) is a small-cap biopharma with its lead candidate in phase 3 targeting pemphigus vulgaris or PV, an autoimmune disease causing dermal or mucosal blisters. There are existing medications, but treatment may take years, so people often use a lower dose of medication not to cure but to make sure the sign and symptoms of the disease do not occur.

PRNB's lead drug candidate PRN1008 is a second generation BTK inhibitor which is claimed to be as potent as the earlier generation but with less of the side effects. This claim is based on results from phase 2 trials as well as from lab research. We will take a look at the investibility of the drug/indication combo PRN1008/Pemphigus vulgaris for Principia Biopharma.

Catalyst

PRN1008 has an ongoing phase 3 trial in Pemphigus with the primary completion date of 4Q 2021.

The company has another ongoing phase 2 trial for the same candidate in Immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Phase 2 top-line data is expected by the end of 2019.

Previous trial data

Principia Biopharma conducted an open-label phase 2 study of PRN1008 in patients with PV. Patients with both PV and pemphigus foliaceus, a less severe form, were included. The study announced positive data earlier this month. The data was as follows:

Twenty-four patients were treated with oral PRN1008 and low dose corticosteroids (LDCS; <0.5mg/kg/day) for twelve weeks, with twelve weeks of follow-up. The primary endpoint was Control of Disease Activity (CDA) at Week 4. Other secondary endpoints included complete remission rates and reduction in anti-desmoglein autoantibody levels. The study achieved the primary endpoint of CDA on low dose corticosteroids (CS) at 4 weeks in 54 percent of patients. The CDA results were generally consistent across all major subgroups; At Week 12, CDA occurred in 73 percent of patients; Of 24 patients who completed the study after 12 weeks of treatment, 17 percent achieved a complete response by Week 12 and 25 percent by Week 24; and PRN1008 was generally well-tolerated. The most frequently reported treatment-related adverse events were nausea, abdominal pain (upper), and headache in 15, 11, and 11 percent of patients, respectively. There was one treatment-related serious adverse event in a patient with a localized patch of leg cellulitis, whose treatment with PRN1008 resumed after three days for a further eight weeks without event recurrence.

The company also initiated an extension study by increasing the active treatment period from 12 to 24 weeks, with a post-treatment follow-up period of four weeks. This extension study will yield top-line results in the fourth quarter of 2019, which will be an added catalyst.

PRN1008 has an orphan designation in the US and EU. PRN1008 is a second generation BTK inhibitor build using the company's Tailored Covalency platform. This platform creates BTKi that are optimized for residence time. This enables the company to control the duration of time that a drug binds to its target in the body, enabling clinical benefit with minimal drug exposure. Below is a comparison of PRN1008 with Imbruvica, an earlier generation blockbuster BTK inhibitor.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $738M, a cash balance of $190.8M as of the September quarter, and operating expenses of roughly $6.4M.

In September last year, Principia Biopharma did its IPO, netting gross proceeds of ~$122.2M.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells. As we can see, there's been a good amount of insider buying, with no signs of selling at this time:

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

The company holds a composition of matter patent for PRN1008, which extends till 2036. The company has a partnership with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) for another drug, for which it has received $65mn till date, with the potential to receive up to $800mn, with tiered mid-teen royalties.

Competition

Pemphigus is an autoimmune generated skin blistering disease which, if left untreated, can cause death in over 75% of patients. Current standard of care for PV is high-dose corticosteroids (60-90mg/day), usually prednisolone, and sometimes adjuvant immunosuppressants. However, about 30% of patients do not show remission with CS treatment. Moreover, prednisolone toxicity is a major concern, leading to such diseases as osteoporosis. Complete remission rates off‐therapy is about 13-20%. However, for less severe disease, "outcomes have continued to improve, and recent studies have shown that the rate of complete remission on low‐dose corticosteroids (prednisolone 10 mg per day or less) is 52-76% at 1 year with very few deaths."

A number of steroid-sparing immunosuppressive drugs are currently used, including azathioprine (Imuran, Azasan), mycophenolate (Cellcept), and cyclophosphamide. However, there is poor clinical evidence specifically for PV, and these drugs cause serious side effects including infection. Rituxan is approved as a third-line therapy in some countries.

There is a considerable unmet need for an "oral, steroid sparing, fast acting therapy that reduces autoantibody generation, and related target tissue inflammation."

PV and PF together affect about 40,000 Americans annually. Globally, there are 170,000 patients.

The nearest competitor for PRNB seems to be argenx (ARGX), which has announced interim data from the first cohort of the Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial of efgartigimod (ARGX-113) in PV patients. This is a small trial of 6 patients and isn't comparable to PRNB's more conclusive trial.

Discussion

The phase 3 trial is going to be PRN1008 plus low dose prednisone, with placebo in control. We do not understand why current SoC prednisone could not have been used in the control arm. That would have not only helped the patients in the control arm but also been a more definitive showdown against SoC.

However, the trial will be important in conclusively placing PRN1008's position in the treatment options for PV. The critical difference here is going to be safety, with, of course, non-inferior efficacy, which it has shown in the trial, producing the same results at 12 weeks that are produced by high dose CS. As company management said 2 years ago:

PRN1008 is a designer drug intended as an alternative to the long-standing standard therapy for pemphigus, months to years of moderate- or high-dose systemic corticosteroids, with all the debilitating side effects that sledgehammer approach often brings…"

It is in the successful replacement of that decades-long sledgehammer approach where the benefit of PRN1008 lies. According to a KOL at that conference:

The development of an oral, fast-acting treatment that could safely and effectively modulate B-cell function without depleting B cells would be a major advance in treating autoimmune diseases like pemphigus, vasculitis, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis."

PRN1008's USP is that while it produces durable BTK inhibition, it also rapidly and systemically clears from the body, reducing side effects.

Another angle to note here is how PRN1008 compares with Rituxan. As the investigator noted:

Dr. Murrell noted that the gradient of improvement in PDAI scores seen with PRN1008 in the Believe-PV study was quite similar to that seen in a recent 90-patient French randomized trial of rituximab (Rituxan) for the treatment of pemphigus. That's of considerable interest, she said, because rituximab is a much more powerful drug, which drastically depletes the B-cell population. Moreover, the gradient of improvement in the rituximab-treated patients in the French trial was achieved with the aid of moderate-dose prednisone at 1 or 1.5 mg/kg per day, while PRN1008-treated patients in Believe-PV were taking on average only 0.2 mg/kg per day."

So, not only was PRN1008 able to achieve responses without B-cell depletion like Rituxan, but it also achieved this with a much lower dose of prednisone. In fact, the investigator notes that while prednisone was used in the trial as a standard procedure and for the cause of ethics, PRN1008 could well be a standalone therapy without needing CS at all.

Opinion

PRNB is currently trading quite near its 52-week high. That is not very relevant information, however, because the company launched less than 52 weeks ago. So, the way to approach this would be to take a small position right now and to make staggered buys at every dip, which is a trend the stock seems to have shown in the last few months.

PV/PF is just the initial indication for the drug and the platform. A second generation BTK inhibitor with reduced side effects due to rapid removal of the drug from the body has applications in various other diseases. ITP is one such, where the company is advancing a program. So, if the company is successful in this initial indication, there is a long-tailed pipeline waiting to improve the company's prospects over the years.

