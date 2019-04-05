Why We Bought RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income For Our Portfolio

Muni CEFs have had one of their best quarters ever thanks to starting discounts near their widest levels of the last 20 years.

Municipal bonds have performed well in the last several months, both during the bear market and in the recovery.

The municipal bond market had one of the strongest first quarters with the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Index (TFI) rising more than 2.5%. For an ultra-safe and tax free sector to move by that much means something drove it.

Municipal bond supply is down and down significantly in the last two years. In 2018 alone, the muni bond supply was down by 25%! In 2019, it's continuing that decline. Some of that is the cessation of calls that happened due to rates rising for most of last year. The other aspect was the Tax Reform Act of 2017 which pulled forward a lot of new issuance. With refundings (calling old bonds and replacing it with lower yielding ones- think similar to refinancing your house) being a large portion of supply and the new tax law taking away the tax benefit, supply was likely to decline substantially.

In addition, demand is higher likely due to the SALT deduction cap that has affected primarily high-tax states like New York, California, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Meanwhile, the macro environment from the Fed pivot with its far more dovish stance equates to investors not being scared to hold duration again. Up through 2018, investors had piled into the short end of the municipal curve, fearing the long-duration effects of most municipal bonds.

With rates across the Treasury curve falling significantly in the last three months, duration has become your friend again. Municipal bond fund NAVs are now up significantly. All these factors are combined with a really low muni to Treasury ratio, one of the lowest values ever. For most of last year, the Treasury curve was flattening while the municipal curve was steepening.

Lastly, credit quality has been realizing strengthening fundamentals which has really boosted high yield (non-investment grade) munis. Muni bond credit quality across the board has been improving. Last year, according to Moody's data, 480 credits were upgraded and 392 were downgraded - the fourth year in a row that upgrades outpaced downgrades. In fact, all four ratings agencies have showed the same dynamic.

Municipal Closed-End Funds

We got into muni CEFs in a big way back in the fourth quarter and into January. Since then, many of the funds have seen a significant amount of discount tightening as at the start of the year they were at one of their widest discounts over the last 10 years. And since the start of the year, we've seen a truly amazing move in muni CEFs closing their discounts. The question is, what kind of juice is left?

In our Jan. 8 update to our members, we wrote:

We think the 'January effect' is well underway and that having some exposure is better than waiting for entry to the perfect fund.

There's a lot of potential discount capture (mean reversion on the discount) available still despite the rally.

If the Fed pauses, the rally in muni CEFs could extend beyond January and we could ("could") move back towards the high valuation levels seen in the summer of 2017.

Buy Today For Discount Capture:

Nuveen High Income Opps (NMZ)

Eaton Vance National Muni Opp (EOT)

Delaware Invest CO Muni Income (VCF)

Blackrock MuniYield Invest (MYF)

Blackrock Muni Income Inv (BBF)

Nuveen High Income Opps (NMZ) was one of our top picks back then. The fundamentals showed exactly what we were looking for (at the time) including:

Record low discount of -12%

6% tax free yield

Had already cut the distribution twice in 2018

Coverage improved to well over 100% for 10 straight months

UNII turned around from -5 cents to +2 cents.

Here's how the call has performed:

The NAV action has been strong, but the price action has been outstanding. This is the benefit of buying at a once-in-a-decade discount with, at the same time, a very strong municipal bond market environment. We have been telling members that we think not only will discounts close back to 52-week averages, but continue and eventually reach 52-week highs.

In the case of NMZ, we are already there.

We think the dovish Fed stance removes a significant hurdle for investors, namely the reduction of the balance sheet and the continued steady increase in interest rates. With that overhang removed, we do think munis will be an attractive risk-return part of the portfolio. The fourth quarter of last year showed their value by zigging when the market zagged. In addition, with investors getting their tax returns back and realizing their tax burden didn't fall as much as thought, more interest in munis can be expected.

In addition to the high-yield muni funds that we posted performance on above, here are the national munis:

An new option for investors:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income (NYSE:RMI)

This is another fund-of-funds from RiverNorth, a closed-end fund investment manager out of Chicago. They already have RiverNorth Opportunistic Income (RIV) launched a few years ago and RiverNorth Strategic Opp (OPP) launched in 2016 . RMI was launched on Oct. 25, 2018, and has nicely outperformed the benchmark on NAV but lagged a bit on price. The NAV is up 6.02% so far this year - basically because it was launched at the best possible time when discounts on muni CEFs were very wide. But that driver is likely done for now as discounts are now tighter than average. In other words, do not expect that performance to continue. That said, it doesn't mean you have to run out and sell it.

Distribution yield: 5.40%

Leverage: ~38% (plus underlying leverage)

Payment: $0.0917 per month

Discount: 7.0%

Duration (estimated): 8.5 years

Expenses: 1.92%

Investment Grade: 89.4%

Total Net Assets: $130.8M

Term structure liquidating October 25, 2030 Within 12 months prior to the Termination Date, the Fund may conduct a tender offer to purchase 100% of the then outstanding shares. Following the completion of the tender offer, the Fund must have at least $100 million of net assets. The Board may then eliminate the Termination Date and convert the Fund to a perpetual trust upon the affirmative vote of a majority of the Board



Current Portfolio

The semi-annual report was recently released in mid-March with updated holdings. Closed end funds made up ~70% of the total portfolio with the largest holdings being:

Invesco Municipal Opp (OIA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income (NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni (NEA)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income (NAD)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target (BTT)

Individual municipal bonds account for approximately 90.2% of the holdings with a concentration in two dozen higher coupon positions.

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s Managed Assets are allocated among two principal strategies: Tactical Municipal Closed-End Fund CEF Strategy (managed by RiverNorth) and Municipal Bond Income Strategy (managed by MacKay Shields). RiverNorth determines which portion of the Fund’s assets is allocated to each strategy and may, from time to time, adjust the allocations. The Fund may allocate between 25% to 50% of its Managed Assets to the Tactical Municipal CEF Strategy and 50% to 75% of its Managed Assets to the Municipal Bond Income Strategy. The Tactical Municipal CEF Strategy typically invests in municipal CEFs and exchange-traded funds seeking to derive value from the discount and premium spreads associated with CEFs. The Municipal Bond Income Strategy primarily invests in municipal debt securities of any credit quality, including securities that are rated below investment grade.

Currently, the split between the two sub-advisors is as follows:

RMI still appears to be cheap (and actually getting cheaper) at the current discount rate. Not to mention carrying a nice juicy distribution yield. The other benefit is the diversity and flexibility of the fund of funds platform giving them the ability to shift back and forth as conditions dictate.

The start date of the fund was nearly perfect IPOing when muni CEFs had been clobbered by the belief that rates would be heading much higher. It should prove to drive sustainable dividends and capital gains. It's the ONLY muni CEF (counting National, State and High Yield) where the NAV total return year-to-date (+6.9%) is higher than the share price total return year-to-date (+3.1%). Nobody knows about it yet.

Here’s my review of the new fund’s holdings:

The results were just as expected and extremely encouraging. All numbers based on the 12/31/18 semi-annual report. Back in October when muni CEFs were at record wide discounts… They bought 43 different municipal positions (42 tax free plus taxable NBB) covering all the major fund families. It looks to me like they used “convergence” (typical of RiverNorth's investment strategies overall) as their primary buying criteria (yield was second) and then set out to acquire shares opportunistically. They did not care if they bought sister funds that held the same securities. For example, they bought six Invesco national muni funds. They bought similar overlapping funds from Blackrock, Dreyfus, Nuveen, Pioneer, Putnam, etc. Their portfolio is up 7.3% just on share price (excluding dividends) since Dec. 31.

On the muni bond side, the MMD management team basically repeated the MMD IPO strategy that was so successful for so many years. Go for long, high quality, high coupon bonds with maximum call protection. Don’t pressure the distribution with call exposures for many years to come. They own 18 positions with an average coupon of 5.03%. They opted for the full 10 year call protection (or close to it) for 70% of the portfolio. Here is the near term call exposure table:

2019: 0%

2020: 0%

2021: 0%

2022: 0%

2023: 4%

2024: 4%

2025: 4%

So my point of view is they timed the IPO perfectly and I trust they’ll have no trouble meeting the monthly managed distributions from income, supplemented by capital gains if necessary. Best of all they are allowing us to buy into their success for about 94 cents on the dollar.

The only downsides I see is liquidity: It averages a measly 16,000 shares traded daily. Also, the size of the fund could force them to do another rights offering, similar to what they did with RIV.

Concluding Thoughts

For those wanting high-quality professional management of a municipal bond portfolio, RMI is a good choice at an attractive selection. You get two premier asset managers. MacKay Shields has a couple of open-end mutual funds that are typically near the top in performance annually. While the fund doesn't have a lengthy track record to judge performance, we know from other fund vehicles that both managers have provided value.

Liquidity in the fund is still being established but trending up. Average volume on Yahoo Finance is 19K share per day ($391K daily dollar volume). But in more recent weeks, we've seen volume tick higher and has been north of 25K and even 30K most days - perhaps due to our recommendation of the fund.

The current valuation is relatively cheap. While most muni CEFs are realizing tighter discounts over the last two months, RMI is seeing a widening discount. The NAV is on fire as half of the portfolio captures tightening discounts in the CEF positions. The other half, run by MacKay, is benefiting from the strong muni macro conditions we described earlier.

Our opinion is that the discount is likely to be nearing its nadir and given the strength/momentum of the NAV, could pull up the price sharply.

We opined in our closing to members in our monthly municipal update in March some thoughts we would like to share here. We said to remember why you invest in munis CEFs - to generate steady streams of tax-free income and compound it year after year. The non-quantitative benefit of muni CEFs are that natural downside hedge they can offer, especially on the high quality funds (non-high yield).

Just because a bond CEF is traded like a stock doesn't mean bond CEFs should be viewed as stocks. The view is that there's no limit to price growth. For example, what's the theoretical ceiling for Apple's stock price? Infinity, right? But for a bond fund, no matter how expensive a bond gets short term, it will still mature at par.

Given the drop in yields globally, we have to lower our income expectations, which previously was at a 5% NII yield (distribution of 5% that is covered!). We believe that 5% yield threshold is going to be hard to maintain going forward, and calls, after a six month hiatus, are coming in fast and furious on individual bond positions. 4.8%-4.9% may be the new target for national CEFs as prices approach NAV.

We have shifted from a tactical strategy of investing in the highest total return funds (convergence opportunity plus yield) to one of distribution sustainability. The PIMCO muni CEF cuts that came through on April 1 demonstrate that risk as calls of higher-coupon bonds get replaced again with lower coupons, reducing the earnings power of the fund.

Right now, we have RMI in our muni model portfolio and is one of only a handful of funds rated "buy" at the moment. We will be covering several of the other funds in the next couple of weeks that we think demonstrate distribution stability above all else.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.