IPO Update: Brainsway Readies $30 Million U.S. IPO Plan

The firm is researching and commercializing neurostimulation treatments for various human conditions.

Brainsway plans to raise $30 million in a U.S. IPO of ADSs.

Brainsway (BWAY) intends to raise $30 million from the sale of ADSs in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company sells neurostimulation devices for the treatment of various human disorders.

BWAY is growing topline revenue and gross profit quickly but unevenly, its IPO valuation is pricey, and underwriter selection is lower tier.

Company & Technology

Jerusalem, Israel-based Brainsway was founded in 2003 to develop and sell non-invasive neuromodulation products that use its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder [MDD] and obsessive-compulsive disorder [OCD].

Management is headed by President and CEO Yaacov Michlin, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously President and CEO at Yissum - Hebrew University Technology Transfer.

Brainsway has developed the Deep TMS technology modulates the physiological activity of the brain by using magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons. The company believes its technology has the potential to be ‘safe and effective for the treatment of a wide range of psychiatric, neurological and addiction disorders beyond MDD and OCD.’

Below is a brief overview video of the Deep TMS treatment for depression:

Source: Brainsway

The Deep TMS technology includes an H-Coil that is ‘designed to transmit electric current flows at varying rates, creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in certain areas of the brain in accordance with the operating frequency, with the effect of treating the disorder associated with that area of the brain.’

The company’s first commercial Deep TMS product received FDA clearance in 2013 for the treatment of MDD in adults who failed to achieve improvement from antidepressants in the current episode.

Brainsway is currently holding multicenter clinical trials to get FDA clearance of Deep TMS for smoking cessation and post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD] and is planning other trials for opioid addiction, fatigue in multiple sclerosis [MS], and post-stroke rehabilitation.

Below is the current status of the company’s condition treatment pipeline:

Source: F-1 statement

The firm is currently developing a ‘next generation multichannel stimulator allowing for simultaneous modulation of different areas of the brain with independent stimulation parameters, thus potentially enabling more flexible and effective treatment of various brain disorders.’

Investors in the company included Phoenix Insurance Company, IBI Investment House and Yelin Lapidot Investment House. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

In the US, which accounts for 89% of the Brainsway’s revenue, the company acquires customers through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brainsway USA as a direct marketing and sales channel. The company currently has existing sales, marketing, and support infrastructure.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven in recent periods, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 50.9% 2017 56.8% 2016 44.9%

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Engine, the global neuromodulation market is projected to surpass $11 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11% between 2018 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are a growing incidence of neurological disorders, increasing geriatric population and a rising awareness regarding the safety and effectiveness of neuromodulation devices.

Major direct competitors that provide or are developing TMS treatments include:

Neuronetics (STIM)

Magventure

Magstim

MAG & More

Cloud TMS

Nexstim

Financial Status

BWAY’s recent financial results show strong growth in topline revenue, gross profit, and gross margin. Negative EBITDA in 2018 has been reduced vs. 2017 but cash flow used in operations has increased.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited PCAOB):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 16,397,000 47.1% 2017 $ 11,145,000 -3.3% 2016 $ 11,524,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 12,808,000 49.8% 2017 $ 8,550,000 -6.0% 2016 $ 9,097,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 78.1% 2017 76.7% 2016 78.9% EBITDA Period EBITDA 2018 $ (5,114,000) 2017 $ (6,611,000) 2016 $ (2,069,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ (3,773,000) 2017 $ (3,467,000) 2016 $ (2,402,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $9.0 million in cash and $16.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

BWAY intends to raise $30.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 2.5 million ADSs representing its common stock priced at an estimated $11.94 per ADS, not including customary underwriter options.

The firm is currently listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange as “BRIN”.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $123 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.1%.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for sales and marketing for our clinical trial of Deep TMS for opioid addiction; ... for our clinical trial of Deep TMS for fatigue in MS; and... for our clinical trial of Deep TMS for post-stroke rehabilitation; to repay the outstanding balance of our borrowings under our credit facility, which bears interest equal to quarterly LIBOR + 6%, and is repayable in eight equal quarterly installments commencing April 2019 and ending January 2021; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Cantor, Raymond James, Oppenheimer & Co., and Ladenburg Thalmann.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $129,193,463 Enterprise Value $123,058,463 Price / Sales 7.88 EV / Revenue 7.50 EV / EBITDA -24.06 Earnings Per Share -$0.58 Total Debt To Equity -0.27 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 23.10% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $11.94 Net Free Cash Flow -$5,745,000

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

As a reference, BWAY’s clearest public comparable would be Neuronetics (STIM); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Neuronetics (STIM) Brainsway (BWAY) Variance Price / Sales 5.51 7.88 43.0% EV / Revenue 3.81 7.50 97.0% EV / EBITDA -10.61 -24.06 126.8% Earnings Per Share -$2.69 -$0.58 -78.5%

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge, Sentieo

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week of April 15, 2019.

