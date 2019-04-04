Stolt-Nielsen Limited's (SOIEF) CEO Niels Stolt-Nielsen on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call End:

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCPK:SOIEF)

Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 04, 2019, 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Niels Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer

Jens Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Axel Styrman - Nordea

Lukas Daul - ABG

Anders Karlsen - Danske Bank

Petter Haugen - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to today's Stolt-Nielsen Limited's Presentation and Conference Call First Quarter 2019 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, 04, April 2019.

And without any further delay, I would now like to hand the conference to presenter today, Niels Stolt-Nielsen. Please go ahead sir.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon and thank you for joining us here in Oslo for our first quarter 2019 earnings presentation. Together with me are Jens Grüner-Hegge, CFO and Julian Villar, Head of Corporate Finance. The agenda, I will be referring to a slide presentation which does not have any pages on it, but the agenda is as always I'll go through the first quarter highlights, I'll go through each of the businesses, Jens will take you through the financials and then we will open up for questions and answers.

Moving on to highlights, so Stolt Tankers operating profit $14.3 million, and that is up $7.7 but that is mainly due to a positive swing on the bunker hedges of $7.5 million. We'll talk in detail about each of the businesses later.

Stolthaven Terminals, their operating profit $18 million versus $11.7 million in the previous quarter but the previous quarter had an impairment of $6.1 million mostly for the Lingang Terminal.

Stolt Tank Containers operating profit of $15.7 million, down from $18.1 million mainly driven by the seasonality in the first quarter, the slowdown in the first quarter driven by the Chinese New Year. But we're also seeing some softness in the market due to the uncertainty of the global economy. Stolt Sea Farm's operating profit before the fair value adjustment of inventory was $1 million versus $0.9 million reflecting strong turbot sales during the Christmas season but that was offset by a write down that we did in Sterling Caviar of $1.7 million due to some disease that we had in one of the farms.

Stolt-Nielsen Gas, again that is our holdings in each of the three in around Golar, but the main part is then the Avenir and that is $0.5 million cost, our share of the costs reflecting the development expenses of Avenir. Corporate and Other operating loss is $3.6 million compared to a loss of $7 million in the prior quarter which included a $5.9 million write off of Stolt Bitumen in the fourth quarter of last year.

That then brings the operating profit to $42.8 million and the net profit of $7.9 million giving the earnings per share of $0.13 per share for the quarter. I would just like to highlight that we do have approximately 10 million of treasury shares or shares that we have bought back, but 7 million of them are being used as collateral on one of our facilities and therefore we do not get the – had we deducted 10 million from the 60 million shares outstanding we would have an earnings per share of $.15.

Moving on to the variance analysis of net profit between the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, the net profit of the previous quarter, - let me just go ahead and I can see it, - then the net profit in the fourth quarter was $3.6 million with as I said that we had the impairment in Stolthaven and Stolt Bitumen in the fourth quarter which we do not have in this quarter, bring it up by 12.

Then the one off gain that we had when we did the Avenir deal, which we don’t have in this quarter of $11.2 million, higher operating profit in tankers by $6.6 million, slightly better in Stolthaven Terminals of 0.3, seasonality lower operating profit in tanker tonnage of $2.4 million and then Sea Farm of $4.4 million lower operating profit after the fair value adjustment. And the lower operating loss in Stolt Gas including the cost of establishing Avenir LNG, Corporate higher operating loss excluding Stolt Bitumen impairment impact in the fourth quarter of $2.5 million and Others of positive $1.5 million bringing the net profit for the quarter of $7.9 million.

Moving then on to Stolt Tankers highlights, the revenue decreased by 5.1% compared to the previous quarter and this was partly due to fewer days in the quarter and also drydocking, so 2.6% fewer deep sea operating days as a result of that. Decline in the bunker surcharge revenue due to the lower bunker prices, but deep sea rates were actually flat and so were the volumes.

As I highlighted earlier, we had a $3.4 million of bunker hedges compared to a loss of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The bunker cost decreased by 8% compared to the previous quarter. The sea rates renewals that we renewed in the quarter were unchanged and that is significant to probably remember each time we had our presentation in the last since 2016 we have announced that on average the rates have been coming down. So this is the first quarter where they were flat. So you can hopefully take that as a sign that maybe we have finally reached the bottom.

Moving on to the next page, revenue of $287.6 million in the first quarter, the gross profit of $34.9 million, operating profit of $14.3 million and here you see the operating rates compared to the previous quarter.

Moving then on to the operating profit variance between the fourth quarter and the first quarter, so operating profit of $7.7 million, lower trading results, the lower trading results of $1.4 million as we show here is really not deep sea. Deep sea was pretty flat. That is primarily driven by Stolt-Nielsen into European Service, so the regional fleet in Europe which where we saw a significant drop. It has started to pick up again, but that had the biggest impact. The bunker cost decreased more than offset by the reduced bunker surcharge of $1 million with higher bunker hedge results of $7.5 million, this is again a variance.

We had slightly higher owning expenses compared to the previous quarter, but we had lower depreciation from residual value adjustment because of the life extension we did on some of the ships. Lower A&G of $1.4 million and higher equity income from joint venture of $300,000 and negative $0.4 million for Others bringing the total operating profit for the quarter of $14.3 million.

The bunker cost and hedges, the average price of the fuel that we consumed decreased to $422 tonne in the first quarter and that's down from $465 per tonne in the fourth quarter. The bunker clause that we have in our contracts covered about 56% of the total volume in the first quarter. If you see that used to be a bit higher, but the cost of the challenging market conditions that we have had some of the customers in the sea ways have not been willing to let us have a bunker clause and this is what happens when you have an extended period of a challenging market. but if you take down the paper hedges that we have included we are approximately 70% hedged on our total fuel exposure for 2019.

The first quarter of 2019 gain on the bunker hedges resulted from an increase in bunker prices at the end of the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter as global crude prices recovered from a sharp but short decline as you will remember at the end of the fourth quarter, our fourth quarter there was a drop in the fuel – oil prices. And at that time actually we were able to increase our paper hedges, so we timed that well.

Moving on to the next page, Page 10, Stolt Tankers Joint Services sailed in Time Charter Index and you can again see here the challenging market that we have had since 2016. It is maybe difficult to see here, but it did level off. So the fourth quarter 2018 and the first quarter 2019 is flat which again hopefully is a sign that things have bottomed out.

Moving on to Page 11, the chemical tanker fleet and order book as it stands now, the fleet that we compare ourselves with is IMO 2 ships between the size of 15,000 tonnes DWT to 50,000 tonnes DWT and the average segregation size is less than 3,000 metric tonnes and it excludes non-core coated ships, that's the fleet that we compare ourselves and say that that's our competitive fleet.

The order book in that fleet is currently at 8.4% of the existing fleet. And all the orders, the remaining orders that is coming into the market are stainless steel. And you can see here there are significant, you know, it was supposed to be dropping down further in 2019 - not because - but that has changed, not because there has been ordered more ships but it is because the ships in 2018 have been delayed, so we do have quite of bit of ships coming in, in 2019. But then you see it drops off significantly, again the total order book at 8.4.

Moving then to Page 12, Stolt Tankers market development, so our pervious expectation for demand growth was at 4.5. We have done up to 3.5% based on the slowing GDP growth that we read and see and this estimate is in the midrange for forecasters of Richardsons, Lloyd, Drewry, Clarksons and Grieg. The potential tariff risk appears to have eased somewhat. The new building oversupply absorption will determine the pace of the market strengthening.

And of course it is also as I've been saying is as long as there's no new ships being ordered, and as long as the market continues to grow or the global GDP is positive, there will eventually become a balance in this market. It is taking an awful long time, but I think that we are now starting to see that balance. Of course you know what happens with the global economy is difficult to say, but if we assume that 3.5% growth in demand and no more new buildings coming in, I think we should see market recovery.

Increasingly refining capacity in the U.S. Gulf should positively impact U.S. exports over time. This is the story that we - the market has been telling for a long time. In the - subsequent to the year of or actually during the first quarter, we had an extensive fire at ITC terminal in Houston, which is right next to or very close to our terminal, which has cost closing of the Houston ship channel. They also spilled chemicals into the Houston ship channel, so when ships sailed through and they have partly opened again, but when ships sail through they need to be disinfected – they need to be cleaned.

So there is the race, there are customers that are not able to supply the pump, the cargo, the customers that are unable to discharge. There will be delays and there will be impact from this in the second quarter. There will also be opportunities for the terminal division and the tanker division because these cargoes need to move, but I think we will see an impact in the second quarter on Stolt Tankers as a result of this. It is too early to say or give a number, but it would be if I would say, fair to say that it will be at least $1 million.

Then moving on to Page 13, Stolthaven Terminals Highlights. Revenue and expenses were flat compared to the previous quarter reflecting stable market conditions. Equity income from our joint ventures of $5.7 million was flat compared the previous quarter excluding one-offs. Utilization for our wholly owned terminals increased slightly to 92.3% compared to 91.4% previous quarter. The total product handled increased by 8.9%.

And we have major capital projects that have been completed and that's the jetty in Houston is now fully completed and operational and also the expansion that we have done in Ulsan has now started its operation. And therefore I would think that you will see continued improvement in results from Stolthaven terminals going forward.

Quickly the revenue, $63 million same as previous quarter. Gross profits, slightly down and net operating profit is slightly up to $18 million and the utilization as you can see has increased from fourth to the first quarter.

Quickly through the operating profit, variance analysis for Stolthaven terminals between fourth quarter and first quarter, the fourth quarter 2018 was $11.7 million, one-off impairments of Stolthaven assets that's the Lingang terminal that we did in the previous quarter which we don’t have in this quarter of $6.1 million. Higher operating expense of $300,000, lower operating expense of $600,000, higher depreciation because of the assets that we have built or the jetties that we have built and the new tanks we built of $1.6 million, and higher equity income from our joint venture excluding impairment in the fourth quarter of 1.8 positive and others of negative 8.7 brings it from $11.7 million operate profit to $18 million operating profit for the quarter.

Page 16, market development in the terminal division, strong fundamentals in U.S. Gulf allowing for rate escalation at both Houston terminal and the New Orleans terminal, both currently have high utilization. Impact of the fire at ITC terminal in Houston is not yet known although increases in enquiries has been seen in the market. The Singapore market remained challenging, but currently working on multiple opportunities.

The Chinese market has shown some improvement, although still negative impacted by the uncertainty around the ongoing U.S.-China trade disputes and the general economic slowdown. Brazil remained stable and with strong demand for chemicals and CPP storage. Europe remained stable for chemicals. There has been some increase in enquiries for CPP, especially bunker fuel storage, which is related to the IMO2020 coming up.

New Zealand and Australia are stable for chemicals; working on opportunities to increase the utilization and potential expansion of CPP. Capacity expansions continue. Projects continue in New Orleans, in New Zealand, and in Santos, Brazil.

Moving then over to Stolt Tank Containers, Page 17 highlights. Revenue decreased 7.1% in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter consistent with the seasonal patterns. Shipments were down 4.7% and also lower demurrage billing during the quarter. Decrease in operating expenses of 7% reflects lower shipment volumes and reduction in inland and ocean freight cost per shipment. The utilization decreased by 1.9% to 66.3% compared to the previous quarter tied again to the seasonal slowdown. However, we have seen nice recovery subsequently after – so we're seeing volumes been picking up again.

Quickly through the highlights revenue slightly down again because of the seasonality gross profits you can it's steady, its seasonal. I will say that there is – okay this - I'll talk about the market going forward. On Page 19, $18.1 million operating profit in the fourth quarter, low revenue of $9.5 million in this quarter, lower freight costs of positive $2.7 million, lower other operating expense of $3.8 million and lower A&G of $0.4 million bringing it to $15.7 million operating profit for the quarter.

The market development for tank containers, we are starting to see signs that the market is improving following the prolonged downturn since the second quarter of 2018. Margin pressure due to oversupply of tanks and small operators entering the global market is contained. So as we have said that there has been an increased number of operators in this segment and we are seeing a squeeze on margins.

STC tank supply is supplemented with short-term leases. There are great leasing opportunities that we have captured. Ocean freight rates are expected to the ocean carrier consolidation of the operators and also the IMO2020. But I will remind you that ocean freight is then passed on to our customers and tight ocean freight capacity in certain markets. The market outlook remains promising with pickup in activities seen in multiple markets. But I can't deny that if you look at the top right graph, those numbers are the rolling four quarters shipments and we have seen here a significant drop more than seasonality. I think that that is not because of more competition because we can compete, but it's seasonality and also uncertainty in the market the global economy.

Stolt Sea Farm very quickly, highlights Page 21, turbot revenue increased by 2.9% by a 4.4% increase in volume, partially offset by lower average price. The Sole revenue decreased due to lower volumes sold as a result of less available inventory and prices fell by 4.8% due to increased seasonal wild catch. The fair value adjustment and the negative impact of $2.1 million compared to a positive impact of $2.4 million in the previous quarter.

We are completing, building two new Sole farms, one in Portugal and one in Spain using the recirculation technology that we have developed. It is land based and it is about the first one is expected to commence production. Now when I say production that mean you start putting fish into the farm and it takes a year for the fish to be ready to harvested, but we are already starting to put fish in the farm already in the 2019 in Spain and then the following year in Portugal. And during the quarter, Sterling Caviar incurred a biomass write-down of $1.7 million because of disease that we had at one of our sites.

Revenue from $24.9 million to $25.4 million the operating profit down to $2.5 million, and the gross profits are $2.5 million and the operating profit slightly up $1 million. I’m just going to jump over that one.

I want to discuss, our Stolt-Neilsen Gas, as you might know we have then established Avenir as a standalone company. Stolt-Neilsen owns 45%, Golar owns 22.5%, Höegh owns 22.5% and the market which is listed on the OTC owns the remaining 10%. In November the company raised $110 million, $100 million from the farming partners and $10 million from market. The founding partners have committed a further $72 million, so a total of $182 million from the equity coming into that company.

And with that money we’re building a terminal in Sardinia and we have two 7.5 thousand tonners and two 20,000 tonners and also two, an additional two in the 7 – 4 7.5 thousand and two 20,000 cubic meter small-scale LNG. The market is very exciting, lots of opportunities. Again our status strategy is not really to be a shipping company, it’s to be a small-scale LNG supplier, supplying to remote communities, stranded customers with LNG, using Höegh and Golar, the thinking is to be able to use their fleet of excess use or their – the unused capacity on their – use around the world and also using our terminal capacity around the world to see if we can supply LNG competitively to the end user.

That completes my part of the presentation for the time being and then I will give the word to Jens.

Jens Grüner-Hegge

Can you hear me? Okay. Yes, thank you Niels, and good afternoon to everyone here and good morning to those calling in from the United States. I’ll provide some details about the financials as I normally do, as they were released today for the first quarter of 2019 and also some further guidance on some of the P&L items for the next quarter.

I also want to remind you that today we have filed both the earnings release, the interim financials. We also posted this presentation on our website and we also filed it with Oslo Stock Exchange. And in addition for those of you who have been to our website you will have seen that we have posted our annual report during March and with that we also have included a few videos, video interviews so to say with Niels and the Divisional Presidents which I hope you’ll find interesting.

Moving to the net profit, in the first quarter if you look before one-offs we had an operating profit of $44.6 million, that was up slightly from the fourth quarter $41.7 million and the quarter was rather uneventful when it came to one-offs this quarter with only one write-down of some of the biomass at Sterling Caviar written down by $1.7 million and that compares to the previous quarter where we had took impairments at both Stolthaven terminals and Stolt Bitumen Services.

Net interest - after those one-offs you have operating profit came in at $42.8 million and that's a significant improvement above $28.9 million in the fourth quarter. Interest expense, net interest expense came in as we guided pretty much at $34.2 million. Not much to say about income tax, but I would like to point your attention to the fourth quarter Other where we had $11.8 million, $11.2 million of that was a gain that we took related to setting up Avenir as a joint venture.

That brings us down to a net profit of $6.6 million for the quarter and that’s up from $3.2 million in the prior quarter. And also if we look at the EBITDA of $109 million and that was up slightly from $102.6 million in the prior quarter.

Moving over to the balance sheet, you’ll see here that debt is slightly up from the previous quarter, we’re at $2.43 billion and that’s up from $2.39 billion in the prior quarter and most of this is- really if you look over the cash and equivalents, you will see that is now up at $125 million. So we had a build-up of cash during the quarter and this was very much because just around quarter end we were busy with refinancing and we did not manage to turn around and use that cash to pay down on the credit line. If you adjust that to normal, we would have been slightly below or in line with the prior quarter's debt, so just so you are aware of that.

The current maturities of debt is that at $322 million, this includes the bond that matures in September of this year, it also includes a short-term credit facility of $60 million which rolls over on an annual basis and also some various smaller maturities that we have. Tangible net worth came in at $1.6 billion and that’s pretty much in line with where we were at the last quarter and if you look at the debts to tangible net worth ratio the cost of debt was slightly higher. We’re at $1.5 million versus $1.48 million in the prior quarter. And EBITDA to interest expense because EBITDA was slightly up, improved somewhat from $3.34 million to $3.38 million, so mostly flat.

Plenty of liquidity. At the end of the quarter we had available credit lines of $240 million plus $125 million in cash as I mentioned, so well over $350 million in available liquidity. Debt interest expense for the quarter was at an average rate of 5% and you'll see we have increased the fixed portion up to now 81% from where we were before, with that we expect that the net interest expense for the next quarter, the second quarter of 2019 will come in at approximately $35 million. One ratio I want to mention to you is the net debt to EBITDA because that drives the pricing on some of our facilities. That remains under 5 to 1 at $4.93 million relatively stable and we also hope to keep it that way.

Moving over to the cash flow, cash flow for operations was a positive $75 million and that was marginally down from $82 million in the prior quarter and that's mostly related to working capital movements. During the quarter we spent on the capital expenditures some $33 million and that’s really split between terminals about $15 million, we spent about $5.5 million on drydockings and another $5.5 million on tanker CapEx and a noise [ph] of $3.6 million on Stolt Sea Farm expenditures down in Spain and Portugal related to the new farms under construction.

Also as mentioned, during the first quarter we repaid $150 million balance on a JO Tanker acquisition facility that was financed with a Japanese operating lease based on 8 ships that we did that was for $242 million and the balance of that facility is then going towards reducing the outstanding on the revolving credit line.

Also note that in the quarter we paid dividends of some $13.5 million and we also bought back shares for just over $4 million. That puts the total cash flow for the quarter at a positive $60 million and brought the cash balance up to $125 million as mentioned.

Moving over to the EBITDA, just as a reminder, the EBITDA figures that we are presenting here as you will see from the footnote, they exclude the impacts of our first fair value adjustments to Stolt Sea Farms inventory, also excludes gain or loss on sale of assets and other non-cash one-time events. Tankers EBITDA increased mainly due to the bunker hedge gain as Niels explained, this was partially offset by the lower trading results that sneezed [ph] into European fleet. Terminals increased due to higher operating income from Houston and higher equity income from our joint venture terminals. STC's EBITDA decreased slightly as discussed earlier due to the seasonality. And as a result you saw that, you see the SNL’s EBITDA increased from $103 million in the fourth quarter to $109 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Moving over to capital expenditures. During the first quarter, we spent $27 million and this excludes the $5.5 million that we spent on the drydocking of ships. So if you add that in, we get up to $33 million round it. Tankers CapEx came in at $5 million, I won't go into further details on that. Just mentioned that we have remaining for 2019 $241 million and as we explained at the fourth quarter presentation, we've seen an increase in the first quarter over the fourth quarter because of projects that we moved over. For the five-year period that we're showing here, we have a total of $433 million in CapEx. So the bulk of this is really coming in 2019.

Moving over to the debt maturity profile. If you look at the coloring just to remind you that is the black, here it looks like a very dark blue, that's the normal amortization of debt. The blue, the lighter blue, those are the bond maturities that we have and orange ones those are balloon payments that we have on our various debt facilities.

You will - the $242 million Japanese operating lease that we just closed puts us in funds to repay the $148 million bond maturity that matures in September. So that leaves really for the rest of the year just normal amortization as we progress. We’re working on refinancing or providing the cash for a repayment of the bond that matures in March 2020 that you see there of $161 million. The balloon maturities that we have in 2020 of $115 million, the biggest part of that again is [indiscernible] terminal facility of some $70 million.

Just to take a bit different view of the financial key metrics that we introduced last quarter, the top left quadrant shows the debts to tangible net worth and the covenant limit is 2 to 1 which is marked by the dotted red line. We're currently at around sort of a self-imposed limit of 1.5 to 1 that we don’t want to go over and we aim to reduce this going forward. EBITDA to interest expense is hovering to above 3 to 1 but the limit there is 2 to 1. The bottom left you have the net debt to EBITDA which you see is just under the 5 to 1 mark and you can see we have dipped above a little bit or gone above little bit but aim is to again get that down.

And then you have the free cash flow and this is before interest that's shown on the bottom right quadrant. So despite the expected increase in capital expenditures for 2019, we do expect to end up with a positive free cash flow not as much as we had in 2018 but still positive.

Moving over to some of the cost categories that we have, the A&G expense came in at $53.3 million for the quarter and that's down from $56.3 million in the prior quarter and really most of that move is related to professional fees, legal expenses, some auditor fees, et cetera that we had in the fourth quarter. So maybe got a little bit of help from the exchange rates as well, but that was really the big mover.

Looking at the guidance going forward, our expectations is that for the second quarter of 2019 we'll end up at $54.5 million.

Moving over to depreciation and amortization. We had a total depreciation in the first quarter of $62.6 million. Worth noting here is the tankers depreciation is down slightly because we have life extended some ships. Some Danish built 37,000 tonners and we have, we do once a year we look at the residual value and that has been adjusted up a little bit and that has had the effect of reducing the depreciation for tankers. The terminals depreciation is because we have brought on more capacity, it has become operational and that's when we stop capitalizing and start depreciating. The guidance for the next quarter is a slight increase up to about $63.7 million, more calendar days et cetera that counts for more depreciation but otherwise it's rather uneventful.

And finally, the share of our profit of our joint ventures and the tax review our joint ventures contributed with $6.3 million in net profit for the quarter and that's our share. Our tankers is pretty much flat. Stolthaven terminals was up partly because some expenses and one-time expenses that we had in the fourth quarter plus some improvements that we had in this quarter that just was.

Looking at the guidance, we expect a slight increase to $7.8 million, not much coming from tankers as we maintain a cautious outlook on the tanker market, but more because in terminals because we now have the Ulsan terminal that 160,000 cubic meter expansion is now operational and that should start trickling through in improved equity income.

On taxes, we came in at $3.5 million, that is up slightly from the prior quarter and this was predominantly driven by the increase in profits in terminals rather than anything else.

And with that, I'd like to hand it back to you Niels.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Key takeaways, net profit of $6.6 million for the quarter, that's up from $3.2 million in the fourth quarter. The tanker market has stopped falling and I would hope that that is a sign that we have reached bottom and I expect a gradual improvement. How fast it's difficult to say, but I don't expect a further decline.

Stable performance in Stolthaven Terminals as new capacity comes on I expect them also the earnings will improve. Tank Containers market has remained soft since last summer due to their economic uncertainty, but we are seeing a nice pickup in recent weeks. Avenir LNG, we are building, we are going to try to build a leading provider of small scale LNG.

Strong earnings base from the businesses supported by a positive free cash flow and continued debt reduction that we've been focusing on and Stolt-Nielsen continues to have access to competitive funding and as Jens showed you healthy liquidity.

That completes our presentation and we will now, we will then open up for questions. And I think that if you have any questions you need to get a microphone so that people on the phone can hear you. Start with [indiscernible].

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Axel Styrman

Thank you. Axel Styrman, Nordea. Just one quick question regarding the order book, how do we know the current ordering is quite slow in general in almost all market segments, so there is ample ship building capacity available in Korea, in China and elsewhere. Just wondering the order book now is coming down to low level. What's your estimate, if you're looking at the core segment and if someone came around and wanted to order new ships, how do you think that order book should operate or could it increase again within 2020 seeing [indiscernible]. Is that…

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Come on, let’s be positive here. We have other, if you look at 2014, in the beginning of 2014 the order book was at 7%, at the end of the year, it was at 30%. That’s how quickly it could change. And that increase in 2014, that’s what we are kind of finally now seeing. No, that's what we are absorbing.

And the reason it's difficult to say that where's the balance or how much surplus is there, yes, the order book will come down, but how much existing surplus is there? So to answer your question, the order book can quickly come, but I would say that the next 2020 and 2021, I'm certain if there is no demand collapse which we have rarely seen, we saw a short reduction in demand after the financial crisis in 2008, in 2009, there was a slowdown in demand but that actually picked up very quickly.

So if you look at the demand for the services that we provide is very steady. So if we assume that that demand continues and even if people start ordering now, I would expect that 2020 and 2021 should be healthy years. Having said that, again you guys follow the market as well as us. I think there is for the time being a bit of a reluctance to come into shipping, but especially into chemical tankers, they understand, I mean look at the historical return on this business, it's been 8%, it was 8% in 2000, from 2000 until today, it's been around 5.3%.

The last 10 years it's been 3.4%. So it's expensive ships, they are highly operational. It's not just to buy an asset, you need to have, as I said before, you need to have the right platform to be able to operate those assets. So maybe I'm naïve, but I believe that the people that came in, in 2014, I think they're still trying to get out.

Axel Styrman

So that, you actually answered my followup question, the cost that was related to why you think the order keeps coming down actually and so your inclusion [indiscernible] over the last ten years that’s the total tonnage [ph] decline rates?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

I think a lot of people have burnt themselves. I mean, and we know that they have taken care of their fleet renewal program. We have through our new buildings and through the acquisition of JO. So the main operators have taken care of. So I think I'm cautiously optimistic that we will see a nice run.

Axel Styrman

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] from TDN. You previously said that you worked on refinancing for older or say lease back financing for older tankers. I wondered if you can give an update on that?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Jens, why don’t you?

Jens Grüner-Hegge

Yes. That is in term sheet stage. So it's under progress and we expect to have that financing ready in good time before it actually will be needed. I think more important for us is, we're not going to, we don't want to take on debt unless it is needed because you have to carry it on your books. You have to pay the fees except that are needed. Main thing is we have taken care of the September maturity. We're making good progress and taking care of the March maturity, sorry the bond maturities yes and the rest is rolling as part of the normal cash flow planning.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Our goal is to be in the position where we don't have to be dependent upon the bond market this year or next year.

Lukas Daul

Lukas Daul from ABG. Last time we talked about you talking to clients about contract renewals for 2020 and beyond and having the sort of bunker discussion around it, what is latest on that front? Have you sort of been able to sign any agreements, where you have a full pass through of the bunker cost increase or have you sort of pushed that further to the right as you alluded to last time?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

I just got off the phone and we just renewed a major contract with full pass through of the IMO2020, we just had very, very great and important achievement. But I've also stated that we cannot - you can see that the state of our industry and the challenges that we have, so we have to pass it on. So we have not accepted any contract where we don't recover our - the increase in fuel costs. But there have been contracts as you pointed out that has - we have renewed the contracts, but we have agreed to address the bunker clause in October and that's when we start purchasing low sulfur fuel.

So, but we are seeing a nice development towards being able to include a bunker clause where we're able to pass it through to give you specific numbers of percentages of what contracts, I don't have. But I can tell you that we haven't taken on any contracts where we will take the - we haven't made a commitment where we will take the cost increase.

Lukas Daul

Okay.

Anders Karlsen

Anders Karlsen, Danske Bank. You've partly answered the question, but you also said something that you have now less bunker coverage in your contract of freight. Is that the recent trend or is that old contracts?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

These are old contracts. But there has been contracts where the customers are not willing to give us a bunker clause. But then we of course adjusted in the freight rate. So that - so you have a negotiation and it’s okay you're not willing to give, then we adjust it based on the freight rate, based on the current bunker cost, but the fluctuation in the bunker cost is our risk and that's why you have seen that the bunker, see bunker clause in the sea where it used to be around 65% and as I showed you here it was 50%, 56%.

But you have to understand that the challenges of having an extended period of bad market doesn't only affect the freight rates, the dollar per tonne, but it's also the duration of terms in the contracts. So they negotiate longer lead times, load merge, putting pressure on every part of the contract which once the market turns around, it's not just to jack up the freight rates, it's also to recover some of these favorable terms that we have been forced to accept in the contracts.

Petter Haugen

Petter Haugen from Kepler Cheuvreux. You have written in the report now that you have seen an increase in enquiries for CPP bunker storage related to the IMO2020 regulation. Could you expand somewhat on that and what - to what extent is that expected to be meaningful in terms of your terminals?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

So, we primarily focus on chemicals in our terminals, that comment refers to our joint venture in Antwerp with oil tanking for the capacity that we have available there. I don't know exactly which enquiries is being referred to, but I can find out and come back to you. Any other questions here in Oslo? Operator, can you ask if there's anybody on the phone that would like to ask questions?

Operator

At the moment, we do not have any telephone question. [Operator Instructions]

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Okay. That completes the first quarter earnings release. Let's hope that when we come back here in the second quarter that we have seen a significant and nice recovery in tankers. We deserve it and we need it. Thank you very much.

Operator

That does conclude the conference for today. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.