How To Boost Your Income With CLOs

CLOs existed prior to and during the great financial crisis, and they outperformed the S&P 500 by over 24%.

Co-produced with Treading Softly for High Dividend Opportunities

Introduction

We are currently writing a series of report on CLO investments and this is report one of three of this series. In this report, we will explain what CLO investments are, and how they can play a role in boosting your dividend income. In reports two and three, we will highlight two of the best CLO investment recommendations.

Investment Thesis

CLOs [Collateralized Loan Obligations] are high yielding investment products with very juicy yields that are often misunderstood financial vehicles. They are designed to produce predictable income from a multitude of underlying loans. For retail investors, CLOs have been mostly inaccessible, but options are available to gain much desired income from these fantastic devices.

This is part one of a series of reports we are currently writing to share our views on how you can significantly boost your income by investing in CLOs.

What Are CLOs?

CLOs are a financial vehicle designed to repackage numerous loans into a tranched investment vehicle.

Source

CLOs bring together two groups of people: Borrowers and lenders. Multiple borrowers or smaller loans are consolidated into one large structure, which multiple lenders provide the equity for. Different lenders will purchase various tranches, the higher rating offer greater safety but lower yields. These higher-rated tranches get first dibs on payments when loan payments are made. As you work down the tranches, the yield increases along with risk. The final position is the equity tranche - it bears no credit rating, and it receives payments last, but offers the greatest yield. The equity tranche provides the leverage for the entire CLO. Typically it is 10% of the total amount of the CLO vehicle. So if a CLO sells $500 million worth of tranches AAA through B/B, the equity tranche would be $50 million.

Payments of interest to CLO tranche holders work like a waterfall. The upper tranches receive their payments first - guaranteed - than move down the line. The equity tranche gets the leftovers - the difference between the cost of the debt and what is paid. Typically a CLO equity tranche when the CLO is performing properly see a 17% yield.

There is another group involved in the operation of a CLO. That is the CLO's manager. These managers oversee the entire CLO to ensure payments are received properly and to oversee the payouts to tranche holders. Managers often originate the original loans in the CLO or bring together various loans from other sources by buying the loans from other groups. Ares Management (ARES) is one of the largest CLO managers. A smaller CLO Manager is Saratoga (SAR), which manages just a single $500 million CLO. Private firms also manage CLOs and typically buy debt to create one.

Currently, there are three publicly traded CLO funds. All invest over 90% in equity tranches, and they are:

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) - Yield 16.5% Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) - Yield 14.4% OFS Credit (OCCI) - Yield 11.5%

Source

OXLC and ECC have been established for an extended period - long enough for investors to see their performance through such harsh loan market conditions as the energy loan downturn, for example. OCCI IPO-ed just this past year and so far is the most conservative fund in terms of leverage.

Risks Explained

CLOs are exposed to hundreds of loans. These loans are senior loans - a big plus in case of default - but are considered leveraged loans. A leveraged loan is a loan issued to a lender with a poorer credit rating - generally below investment grade. Due to this there is a greater risk of default. If the loans within a CLO were starting to default and miss payments, the equity tranche would feel the first blows. This is because the equity tranche has no collateral backing it. Essentially, an investment in the equity tranche is like an investment in a bank stocks common shares. Holders of Regions Financial (RF), Bank of America (BAC) and Citi (C) do not have collateral for their shares - but do have a stake in the ownership of the institution. Likewise, equity tranche holders hold ownership rights over the whole CLO.

Now, CLOs have measures to ensure proper performance and ways to mitigate risks - we'll talk about these shortly. But in a total market collapse - think greater than the financial crisis - a CLO could completely default. This however is extremely unlikely, and we're about to talk about why.

Benefits of the CLO Structure

CLOs are designed to benefit from the multitude of loans comprising them. Having many obligators means that if a single loan starts to fail, it will not bring down the whole group. CLOs are not passive instruments, but the manager is actively involved during the entire life of the CLO.

CLO managers are required to evaluate the CLO as a whole on a quarterly basis to ensure that it is meeting the required credit ratings and has the ability to buy new loans or sell loans to get it back on track. This means if the CLO is starting to collapse, the manager is dutifully required to fix the situation as much as possible. But what happens if they can't?

CLOs have various tests to check up on its overall performance.

1. First off, CLOs are required to be over collateralized. This means the balance of loans in the CLO is greater than all the non-equity tranches. This provides room in the event that loans within the CLO default and cannot be replaced effectively. Every quarter the CLO is tested to see if the overcollateralization cushion remains. If a tranche has 10% more loans covering it, its cushion is 10%. As the cushion shrinks or goes negative, further tests are triggered.

2. The next test is an interest diversion test, which checks to ensure that enough interest is received from the various loans to cover the payments due to tranche holders. If this test fails, all the interest to the equity tranche is diverted to purchase back the highest tranche's debt to bring the interest coverage back to 100% or above. During this time, the equity tranche receives no payments. This isn't common. Why? The equity tranche holds some unique powers over the other tranches since it holds the ownership keys to the total CLO. The non-equity tranches function similar to bonds: They have a coupon yield and receive payments. The equity tranche, if a majority of them decide to do so, can call the CLO and sell off all its assets. The tranches get their funds back and the CLO equity tranche gets all the extra money. They can do this after the non-call period is over and when they think it is most opportunistic to do so.

3. Another unique power of the equity tranche is the ability to refinance the debt of the CLO. This improves the spread between the cost of the loans and the promised amounts to the other tranches. again improving the equity tranches returns. If a CLO is teetering towards collapse, the equity tranche can call the CLO and stop it from complete disaster. This is a huge benefit. Most CLO funds, like OXLC, OCCI and ECC, ensure they are the majority equity tranche holder to maintain control of their investments.

Didn't CLOs Cause the Recession?

The short answer is no. Another couple of acronyms were responsible - collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). All three of these items trade within similar circles. MBS are derived from bundling multiple mortgage loans together into one security that is sold to offset a bank’s balance sheet or adds stability to another. CDOs are extremely similar to CLOs, however they are not primarily composed of senior secured loans; rather, they include large amounts of high-yield bonds and other debt instruments.

So what happened to CLOs during the 2008 recession?

Source: S&P Global Ratings

CLO 1.0s are CLOs that were issued in the early 1990s through 2008 - the original style of CLOs. They were able to contain a small amount of high-yield bonds and had the least amount of regulation attached to them.

CLO 2.0s have been created since 2010 - so post-financial crisis and in response to tightened credit requirements and low interest rates. This is also the primary form of CLO that existed during the energy sector downturn.

How did CLOs do during these times of financial stress? Fantastically.

CLO 2.0s: It appears these are losing value (falling below the diagonal line) due to the CLO manager selling off lower credit rated loans for higher ones, reducing the net asset value of the CLO but protecting the CLOs' lifetime value.

It appears these are losing value (falling below the diagonal line) due to the CLO manager selling off lower credit rated loans for higher ones, reducing the net asset value of the CLO but protecting the CLOs' lifetime value. CLO 1.0: For these, managers successfully navigated the financial crisis and these CLOs did not suffer significant actual loss. Many CLOs saw their credit rating decrease, thus significantly increasing their percent of potential loss (the vertical axis).

CLO 2.0s are subject to higher credit rating requirements - which provides investors with even more security while still providing a high yield. But CLO 2.0 is not the currently issued vintage. CLO 3.0 is.

CLO 3.0s started being issued in 2014. They have the strictest credit requirements and have no high-yield bonds whatsoever. CLO 3.0s also are forced to be compliant to the Vocker Rule, meaning most speculative investments are disallowed.

Source: Pinebridge Investments

The vast majority of outstanding CLO balance is skewed towards the safest form of CLOs, meaning investors looking for a solid risk-adjusted return should be seeking out CLOs versus slow paying means.

By surviving two credit pressing situations: the financial crisis and the energy sector downturn, CLOs are recession-tested investments that, even during those times, provided a high-yield steady income to investors.

To put it another way, Voya expressed the success of CLOs in the financial crisis as follows:

CLO debt and CLO equity were tested through a market cycle that included the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression. Investors who held their CLO investments through the 2008–2010 period were rewarded with strong IRRs... equity tranches returned a median IRR in the mid-teens, B-rated tranches returned a median IRR in excess of 10%, and BB-rated tranches returned 6%–10% depending on the vintage.

While the rest of the market was down 13.99%, CLO equity holders saw returns in excess of 10% - outperforming the market by an excess of 24%.

Where Do They Fit In For Investors?

CLO funds offer a high 'immediate income' to investors. These, when added to more conservative investments, offer a way to get a high yield that is time-tested in combination with a higher degree of safety. CLOs typically offer little capital appreciation and trade in a tight band - almost all their returns come from the income they generate. By adding a small position of CLOs to your portfolio, you can boost your overall income significantly. For example, if you own a portfolio with an overall yield of 7.0%, by allocating only 10% of your portfolio to a CLO investment yielding 15%, you can boost your 'total income' by 11% for an overall yield of 7.8%.

This means your "more conservative investments" can see dividend growth or capital appreciation while your CLO investments provide the necessary living dividends. Many retirees will enjoy the regular high immediate income thrown off by these investments that make retiring on a lower saved income a greater possibility. Younger investors can take the income and turn around and use it to make opportunistic investments with the money as it comes in.

In Part 2 of this series of reports, we will be highlighting our favorite CLO investment with a very juicy dividend yield of +14%.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, ECC OCCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.