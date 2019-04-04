By How Much Will Target Raise Its Dividend?

Target Corporation (TGT) is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. The retailer is expected to announce its next dividend hike in June. As many of its shareholders are holding the stock for its exceptional dividend growth record, the big question is what dividend hike these investors should be expecting.

Business overview

Competition in the retail sector has heated more than ever in recent years. Consumers have become markedly price-conscious and hence large retailers have engaged in an unprecedented price war. Moreover, Amazon (AMZN) caused shockwaves in the sector when it announced its acquisition of Whole Foods almost three years ago.

Due to the fierce competition in the retail sector, Target failed to grow its earnings meaningfully between 2014 and 2017. In addition, its stock price incurred great pressure, as the market was afraid that Amazon would disrupt the business model of Target. However, the company has made great efforts to adjust to the changing business environment, and these efforts have eventually born fruit.

Target has remodeled a great number of stores, which used to look old-fashioned, but have now become modernized. The company reimaged 400 stores in the last two years and expects to remodel another 300 stores per year over the next two years. As a result, more than half of its stores will have been remodeled by the end of next year.

Target has also enhanced the purchase options it offers to its customers. It currently offers same-day delivery, free two-day shipping, drive up and order pickup. It is remarkable that the retailer has expanded the same-day delivery option to about 65% of U.S. households. All these moves are certainly in the right direction and have begun to have a tangible effect on the results of the company.

Last year, Target grew its same-store sales by 5.0% over prior year. That was the best performance of Target since 2005. Last year was also the fifth consecutive year with comparable digital sales growth above 25%.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is important to note that the strong digital sales did not take their toll on the performance of the stores of the company. Moreover, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $5.39, an all-time high level. Thanks to continuing strong momentum in its business, management expects earnings per share of $5.75-6.05 this year. At the midpoint, this guidance implies 9.5% growth in earnings per share.

Growth

Thanks to its successful turnaround, Target is likely to continue growing its sales and its earnings in the upcoming years. On the other hand, due to the intense competition in its business, the company is unlikely to enhance its operating margin. In fact, the operating margin of Target has shrunk from 7.2% in 2016 to 5.5% in 2018. Therefore, it is prudent not to expect meaningful growth from margin expansion in the upcoming years.

On the other hand, Target has reduced its share count by 4% per year on average in the last five years and is likely to continue repurchasing its shares at a similar pace for the foreseeable future. Therefore, share repurchases will remain a significant growth driver of the earnings per share. Overall, thanks to its strong business momentum, analysts expect Target to grow its earnings per share by about 8% this year. Moreover, the company expects to keep growing its bottom line at a mid-single-digit rate in the future, thanks to its sales growth and its share repurchases.

Dividend

Target has an exceptional dividend growth record, as it has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. During the last decade, the company has grown its dividend at a 14.9% average annual rate, which is enviable. However, dividend growth has markedly decelerated in recent years due to the heating competition in the retail sector. To be sure, in the last five years, Target has raised its dividend at an 8.3% average annual rate. Even worse, it has raised its dividend by just 3% per year in the last two years.

The payout ratio currently stands at 47.5% and hence it bodes well for the safety of the dividend and the potential for future hikes. Moreover, net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $27.4 B. While this amount of debt is not low, it is 9 times the annual earnings and hence it is manageable. As a result, Target has the ability to keep growing its dividend at a meaningful pace in the upcoming years.

On the other hand, the company intends to keep investing significant amounts in its business in order to successfully navigate in the competitive landscape. It will spend large amounts to remodel its stores, enhance its digital sales and continue improving the shopping experience of its customers via each of the above-mentioned shopping options. Consequently, Target will probably raise its dividend at a slow pace for a few more years, just like it has done in the last two years. Indeed, its management recently provided guidance for a low-single-digit dividend hike for this year. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect the company to raise its quarterly dividend by $0.02, from $0.64 to $0.66. In such a case, the stock will be offering a 3.3% dividend yield from June.

Final thoughts

The successful turnaround of Target is an ideal example of overblown market pessimism. The market feared that Amazon would completely disrupt the business of Target, but the latter adjusted successfully to the changing business landscape and hence it is now properly positioned to keep growing for years. As the stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of only 13.7, it is likely to highly reward its shareholders, thanks to three drivers: growing sales, share repurchases, and expansion of the P/E ratio to more reasonable levels. Thanks to these attributes and its 3.3% forward dividend yield, Target is likely to offer double-digit annual returns in the upcoming years. Therefore, its shareholders should not be disappointed by the lackluster dividend growth rate, which is likely to persist for a few more years due to the need for further investments in the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.