Covering Oil Markets As WTI And Brent Reach New Highs

Image Source: Danny Cornelissen

By Callum Turcan

Front month futures for May deliveries of West Texas Intermediate recently touched a five-month high on the back of stronger than expected macroeconomic data (particularly in America and China) supporting consumption growth forecasts, sharp output declines from OPEC (led by voluntary cuts from Saudi Arabia and involuntary cuts by Venezuela), and a string of oil rig count reductions in the United States over the past few months. With WTI now firmly over $60 a barrel and front month Brent futures approaching $70 a barrel, we should take a look at some of the key factors driving global oil prices higher.

Supportive macroeconomic readings

For starters, take a look at some of the recent data out of China. In March, the official Purchasing Managers' Index exceeded expectations and indicated manufacturing activity was expanding as the reading jumped up to 50.5, with anything over 50.0 indicating expansion. The private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index of 50.8 in March supported that data, which also exceeded expectations. Stronger industrial performance indicates China's stimulus program is having a positive effect, at least in the short-term, on propping up economic activity while US-China trade talks continue.

China plays a key role in absorbing new oil supplies via demand growth and compensating for falling demand elsewhere, namely from Europe and Japan. BP plc (BP) publishes a very comprehensive report every year that provides great insight into the world of energy, which is dubbed the BP Statistical Review of World Energy (last edition was published in June 2018). That report highlights how China consumed 7.8 million barrels of crude each day back in 2007. Ten years later, China was consuming 12.8 million barrels of oil per day. That growth appears to have continued throughout 2018. As China is a key source of oil demand growth and has been for a long-time, stronger industrial readings are a significant positive.

For reference, oil consumption in the European Union dropped from 14.9 million bpd to 13.2 million during the 2007 to 2017 period. Japan's crude demand fell from 5.0 million bpd to below 4.0 million bpd and even American oil consumption decreased from 20.7 million bpd to 19.9 million bpd during that timeframe. Major improvements in energy efficiency, investments in public transportation, increased use of alternatives, and numerous other factors are at play here. While Japanese oil demand continues to be in freefall, demand out of America and the EU has bounced back in recent years, largely due to lower global crude prices stimulating higher levels of quantity demanded for petroleum products.

In America, consumers have been purchasing pickup trucks, SUVs, and crossovers in significantly greater quantities than more fuel-efficient passenger cars, which is a structural shift that will behoove oil demand over the next decade. On the other hand, since the Renewable Fuels Standard came into being via the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and was enhanced in 2007, American consumption of bio-fuels (primarily ethanol) has surged upwards. The EPA has proposed allowing up to 15% of gasoline to contain ethanol year-round, up from 10% today (E15 blends aren't currently available year-round as they are banned during the key driving season), which may dent American oil demand and offset gains elsewhere. That being said, America's ISM manufacturing index touched 55.3 in March, beating estimates calling for a reading of 54.2.

These indicators are important because it lends credence to the industry's projections that global economic growth will be strong enough to support continued oil demand growth. For instance, the International Energy Agency forecasts global crude consumption grew by 1.3 million bpd in 2018 and that growth will clock in at 1.4 million bpd this year. That report was published in the middle of last month. Even so, the IEA also forecasted OECD commercial oil inventories rose by almost 9 million barrels in January, making the implementation of supply cuts the key X factor as we head deeper into 2019.

Analyzing supply cuts

Back in December 2018, the OPEC+ cartel decided to once again curtail production in order to prop up global oil prices. Members of OPEC agreed to remove 0.8 million bpd of oil supplies off the market while non-OPEC members of the cartel (Russia, Kazakhstan, and others) agreed to remove 0.4 million bpd of supplies off the market. Those supply cuts are benchmarked to October 2018 production levels and the deal is set to run until the middle of this year, but it's important to note that not all members are on the same page.

Historically, Iraq and Ecuador (both OPEC members) have not been fully compliant with pledged output reductions. As of February 2019, Iraq pump 121,000 more bpd of crude oil on average over its pledged target, while Ecuador overproduced by 14,000 bpd. Iraq has posted tremendous oil production growth since its post-war recovery began and is now one of the world's supply growth engines as market and geopolitical conditions allow. Around 10% of Iraq's crude produced is pumped out in the North, largely in territories controlled by the regional Kurdistan government. Arguably, disagreements between Kurdistan and the federal Iraqi government regarding sovereignty and control over oil sales enable the country to justify cheating its quota each month as it can point towards a certain level of crude supply being beyond its control.

Image Shown: Iraq has seen its oil production capacity more than double since the nadir of the second Iraq war in the early-2000s, once again making the Gulf nation a key player in the oil export market Image Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

On the non-OPEC side of things, Kazakhstan has historically not seriously attempted to meet its pledged supply cuts, largely due to the giant offshore Kashagan starting up again in 2016 after serious design problems led to the field getting shut down in 2013. Many large oil international companies are involved in the Kashagan oilfield located in the Caspian Sea including Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Total SA (TOT), and Eni SA (E).

After restarting producing operations three years ago, the field's production was ramped up to over 0.3 million bpd by early-2018 and the consortium is targeting ~0.4 million bpd for a peak production rate. Short of Kazakhstan materially reducing production elsewhere (which didn't happen), namely at the onshore Tengiz oilfield operated a venture led by Chevron Corporation (CVX), there was no realistic way to could comply with its pledged reductions in 2017-2018. While Kazakhstan's compliance is significantly stronger this time around (with 100% compliance as of February 2019), note that is partially due to the timing of oilfield maintenance and may not be sustained if the output cuts were to be extended past the middle of 2019 (based on Kazakhstan's past non-compliance).

All of that being said, OPEC+ oil supplies are still coming down as once again, Saudi Arabia takes it upon itself to do whatever it takes to prop up global crude prices. Saudi Arabia had cut over 0.7 million bpd of crude supplies off the market by March 2019, according to this Reuters survey, which was 0.4 million bpd more than it had pledged to do. Iraq had even exceeded its pledged output cuts, assuming these forecasts are correct, as has several other nations including Kuwait, the UAE, and Angola. However, its important to keep in mind that until official and secondary data are published for March, we won't really know the true state of the oil market as these figures are just estimates.

Russia has historically been slow to comply with its pledged output cuts under any deal with OPEC, citing weather conditions and other operational factors, while quick to ramp up production when possible. As of the end of March, official Russian data indicates the nation's oil production was 190,000 bpd lower than where it was in October 2018, yet below its pledged reduction of 228,000 bpd. Note that for the whole month, Russia's crude output was only down by 130,000 bpd versus that benchmark, a modest improvement from 97,000 bpd in February. Even so, Russia is slowly following through with its pledged production curtailments and that is providing a lot of support to the market as it encourages Saudi Arabia to stay the course.

On the involuntary side of things, output reductions out of Iran due to American sanctions and the collapse of Venezuela's oil production and ultimately economy over the past two decades are providing a lot of support to crude prices. Neither nation is beholden to the OPEC+ agreement as they were both exempted, but they are still contributing to the optimistic supply reduction story. Output from Iran is down by roughly 1.1 million bpd from its May 2018 peak while blackouts, civil tensions, sanctions, and countless other problems are estimated to have cut Venezuela's oil production down to 0.75 million bpd in March from 1.1 million bpd in February.

Supply projections being tested

While Nigeria and several other OPEC nations failed to meet their output targets in, according to the aforementioned Reuters survey, the supply losses from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, and elsewhere have provided the market with a compelling reason to propel global oil prices higher. Furthermore, a string of drilling activity reductions in America's shale patch indicates that maybe non-OPEC supply growth won't be as strong as initially feared (especially due to under-performance elsewhere, with Brazilian production growth stalling out over the past couple of years), at least in the short-term. Keep in mind that while drilling activity has slowed down, there is also a chance completion activity could pick up as market conditions allow due to the industry sitting on thousands of drilled but uncompleted wells.

The IEA still expects non-OPEC supply growth of 1.8 million bpd this year, down from 2.8 million bpd in 2018. Projections from America's EIA are even more bearish, calling for 2.4 million bpd in non-OPEC supply growth this year versus 2018 levels. That is largely why the EIA, as of its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, still expected global inventory builds after the first quarter of 2019. Note that the EIA may change its assumptions going forward, as the shale industry is facing a major productivity crisis according to Schlumberger Limited (SLB). New wells are proving to be a lot less productive than their older peers due to those additional wells being drilled too close to existing producers in order to maximize drilling inventories. However, core drilling inventories are drying up in most significant upstream plays in America outside of the Permian Basin, which may limit non-OPEC supply growth going forward. Even in the Permian, supply growth projections may be overly rosy if Schlumberger is correct.

Image Shown: The EIA still expects global inventory builds this year as of its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook Image Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Concluding thoughts

Global oil prices are supported by favorable macroeconomic tailwinds generating meaningful consumption growth and significant output reductions from the OPEC+ cartel, which are contending with sharp output increases from non-OPEC nations. How geopolitical events play out in regards to Iran (will America extend import waivers to key buyers in East Asia), Venezuela (will America further racket up sanctions), and within the OPEC+ cartel itself (will Saudi Arabia continue to shoulder the brunt of the output cuts, will Russia meet its pledged production cuts soon) will all play an outsized role in the global oil markets. Ongoing trade talks between the United States and China will also have a large impact on global energy markets, meaning several geopolitical theaters need to be monitored in order to stay on top of the ball. We intend on doing just that and are currently neutral on the global price of oil until more data becomes available.

Disclosure: I am/we are short USO THROUGH PUT OPTIONS. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contributor for Valuentum Securities. Valuentum does not own any securities mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: From time to time, the author of this article, Callum Turcan, will take very short-term bets on the price of oil, namely by trading United States Oil Fund LP (USO) options. Currently, Callum Turcan is long several USO put options that expire on April 5, 2019, and April 12, 2019. This shouldn't be viewed as being bullish or bearish on the long-term price of oil, as these bets are inherently short-term in nature. Valuentum does not have any positions in any securities mentioned in this article. Callum Turcan is an independent contributor to Valuentum Securities.



BP and SLB are included in Valuentum's simulated High Yield Dividend Newsletter portfolio. This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.