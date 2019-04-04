GoPro: Architect Of Their Own Misfortunes

Last September, GoPro (GPRO) launched the Hero 7 and completed the transformation into a mass-market consumer camera company from a leading-edge Action Camera company. GoPro roots were in product marketing and this was a minimal technical risk. GoPro was introducing the Hero 7 as brand name recognizable product for the consumer camera market.

The GoPro 2018 Q4 results were published at the beginning of February. GoPro made a profit from operational effectiveness and modest increase in sales with the introduction of the Hero 7 product line. The Hero 7 line had a unified product line with no significant product failures. GoPro met customer's product expectations. Customers and social media sites were essentially happy with the results.

The consumer Action Camera transformation may be the operational sweet spot for GoPro but how does it play out for investors? What value did the investors lose in the last year? GoPro released and discontinued the Hero (2018), and in the fall, the Hero 7 family was introduced. GoPro was no longer an innovative leader in Action Cameras.

The investor needs to look clearly where GoPro technology will lead their product offerings in the future and what it will mean to the stock.

GoPro has done well with packaging, product look, and mechanical functionality. GoPro displays have been readable; buttons, power, and data connections have been reliable. The embedded software in GoPro cameras has been the single largest source of camera operational problems.

A lesson that GoPro has repeatedly failed to learn is the need for complete disciplined testing in development. Products take a life of their own as soon as they are released to an unforgiving public. Steve Jobs at Apple (AAPL) was obsessed with product detail set the standard for product releases. There was no such thing as good enough. Solving a development delay in release paid off in customer loyalty and higher MSRP and profitability.

The price of not doing all the development requirements before release can be very expensive. Karma is a good example. Karma was not a bad drone, a little overhyped but essentially a good product that failed to complete test and detailed release processes.

GoPro has long released their camera products tested as, "Good enough engineering". The Hero 5 Black was a product with several commercially viable new features, waterproof without a separate case and voice control to name two. Both were good enough features to give it prominence in the marketplace. The early Hero 5 Black user faced a bunch of little problems that distracted it from what should have otherwise been an outstanding product. I saw this first hand in a remote hiking trek I did in New Mexico. Software reliability failures lost what would have been some good footage. I summed up the early Hero 5 Black at the time with a friend as a working prototype.

Good enough engineering can lose camera footage. It can be a serious product failure and worse when the product is a flying drone. Testing and engineering standards need to be appropriate for each product. Karma was the entrance into a new product area for GoPro. GoPro spent more than a decade incrementally acquiring of experience developing Action Cameras. GoPro drones were competing against a primary competitor with years of experience from many product launches.

The most likely real causes for the Karma failure was combination of product testing, development discipline, and lack of product experience. New products have additional risks from the lack of product experience.

Well respected standards for design and testing embedded products are accessible and should be used in product development. A good starting point would be ANSI (American National Standards Institute) that administrates US sponsored standards development and interfaces to most international standards organizations.

Why mention this at all? We are looking forward to the next marketable reliable profitable products. Historical company behavior is one of many ways that we can partially predict future outcomes by understanding past results.

So, what can GoPro do? GoPro has demonstrated that they are unable to manage new product development and for the most part is limited in their ability to do product maintenance. GoPro has had limited success in acquiring and developing new technology into commercial uses and products. From an investment point of view what will be GoPro's value as a company, intellectual property, and brand name be worth?

These are unanswered questions.

Action Camera companies see several challenges ahead. Looking at GoPro, there has been little product progression. GoPro started at the IPO as a small rugged camera. The current Hero 7 has most of the elements of the original cameras.

First-person Action Cameras

First-person Action Cameras capture personal memories of an experience. First-person camera memories are very personal, most video is viewed by the user and those close to them. The GoPro's first-person experience is optimized for two components the "Star" and the "Action".

GoPro first-person cameras are small rugged cameras using a simple reliable mounting system used to document first-person adventures. Videos are shot at close range with a fixed focus camera. The camera is designed so the "star" of the video is fully framed in the images. The field of view needs to be wide enough to keep the "star" within the frame. The cameras have a very wide image so it can be mounted close to where the "action" is. Camera to "star" distances are commonly 6 feet or less with a 135-170 degrees field of view. The adventure story is told by continuously displaying the "Star" within the context of the "Action". The "Star" within the "Action" simple framing is key to the widespread use of GoPro Action Cameras being used in first-person storytelling. It is not the only way first-person stories can be told but it is the most common way.

Key to understanding the field of view requirements and resolution for Action Cameras is to understand how the eye works. The eye has a wide field of view but most of our information comes in a small area that is the equivalent to 18 by 12-inch rectangle about 18 inches from the eyes. This is a visual rectangle with a density of an HD video frame (1920 by 1080 pixels).

Action Cameras frame their stories in two simultaneous visual rectangles, "star" within the "action" context. The smaller of these two rectangles, the "star" sets the needed camera resolution needed for the sensor. Action Camera designs maintain the star with a resolution of HD images. The "star" image leads to a total image size of twice HD image. A typical GoPro Action Camera creates 4K video (3840 by 2160 pixels in each frame) to maintain the needed video detail of the "star".

GoPro Hero products were optimized as first-person Action Cameras. The center of the shot "the Hero" figure had an emotional connection to a customer base in GoPro promotion.

Action Cameras with second person storylines partner the content creator with the consumer to share a common experience. Third person is materially designed for unique consumer experience. Second and third person Action Cameras are core of urban tourism much of it using 360 and VR (Virtual Reality) cameras. The website 360Rumors is dedicated just for 360 cameras and technology.

Initially, GoPro competition was almost exclusively creating close copies of the features and technology and from GoPro cameras. GoPro was in the position of competing with itself.

Around the point when GoPro was developing the Hero 5 Black, my initial reaction was that GoPro would have a limited time until offshore companies would directly be competing with GoPro again. That didn't happen. What did happen was competing Action Camera companies have been bringing out mature products with alternative engineering solutions and independent targeted users.

Competitive Action Cameras were engineered by reference design camera companies like Ambarella (AMBA) and independent Action Camera companies like Xiaomi (XI) and Insta360 (INSTA), "Relive what you love" that targets non first-person story customer market. Insta360 is a Chinese company specifically targeting both 360 and VR markets. The separate camera technologies from these two sources especially the later are being developed with significantly better software technology in three areas.

Power consumption is dropping through improvements in software design and minimized data transfers through silicon evolution especially Sony sensors.

Fundamental traditional Action Cameras are becoming easier to use. Functionally, the cameras have not changed, but the menus are simpler and more orthogonal. Images at some level are now being processed inside the camera in real time. Lens geometry and lens flaws are being processed out of the images.

Intelligent software AI (Artificial Intelligence) makes cameras actively part of the image composition. AI impact on simple video is significant. Software in real time is tracking moving objects and composing frames. The AI-based software capturing video simplifies the user load of being director camera-man and principal subject or moderator.

Last September, I was enthusiastic with GoPro's approach to promoting to a larger consumer customer base. GoPro re-labeled the products they had with minimal changes. GoPro used name recognition broadened its market base. State-of-the-art products were replaced with products they could deliver. GoPro went back to drawing on their substantial marking skills and experience. The consumer camera market that GoPro tapped into last fall is more people oriented in social media, family, and friends grouping. The selling season this fall will be a different market. Last September, GoPro entered a new untapped market with an extended customer base. This year some of the dynamics have changed. Last year's customers will be more critical of GoPro products. Real competition will also be adjusting as well from more specialized Action Cameras. The Hero 7 in the coming year will likely continue to sell as it has in the last few months competing with third-party offshore products that were developed to copy the original GoPros. This will be a surprisingly stable market. GoPro can just keep selling some variation of the H7 family that targets consumer first-person camera market. The H7 is well optimized for this market. It is likely to last until a significant shift in camera technology happens. That could last for a few years. GoPro every year declares the current released camera was the best and most popular camera that they had produced. That will always be true if the Action Camera market continues to grow. GoPro will have the bulk of the first-person camera market. The missing component to this argument is failing to ask how they fit into the diversified emerging first, second, and third person action cameras.

The concern for investors is related to what GoPro will be selling at the end of 2019. The maturing of the Action Camera market potentially will reduce GoPro developmental costs to minimum cosmetic changes allowing them to essentially keep selling their current products.

At the 2018 earnings call at the beginning of February, Woodman describes market share narrowly in terms of GoPro's share of Action Cameras. GoPro Action Camera customers have diversified into well-defined camera applications. These applications were once supported by generic Action Cameras. This is a loss of market share not reflected in the GoPro market descriptions either as not part of first-person cameras that is no longer part of the market they had or as part of the total market.

Woodman's comments made in PC Mag around the end of January on 360 cameras after Fusion does bother me as a lesson not yet learned. Imaging 360 photo and video have taught me that it is not a trivial to get a viable commercial product right. The story lines of 360 video are mostly about situation context in second and third person. The standard current 360 cameras are stitching images of the camera in real time. GoPro Fusion needs a high-end PC to take hours in post-processing using a lot of cycles to create 360-video. GoPro Fusion technologies are currently too old for GoPro to catch up without a significant injection of outside technology and understanding.

Points for an investor to ponder:

Standalone cameras will continue to have a substantial market.

GoPro style first-person camera imaging with a wide field of view and stable imaging shot from a rugged camera will continue to exist for at least a few years.

A lot of application-specific Action Cameras don't show up in GoPro's competitive analysis.

Smartphones complement not compete with Action Cameras.

Smartphones are functionally being used as personal computers running application software for Action Cameras.

GoPro expanded their customer market out of their earlier water dominated action sports to a broader recreational based user.

Users and investors need to look at GoPro history. GoPro has a history of successes and well-documented failures.

GoPro as a marketing company has significant skills.

What does GoPro need? Make last year happen again. Do the things that work. Don't make many changes. The form factor and function of the GoPro camera will be around for a few years. The Hero 7 has got good reviews on the image stability. Keep it as it is with minor changes.

Identify a user group that has requirements that can meet with the GoPro first-person camera technology. The shift from First-Person Action Camera last fall to a consumer camera company GoPro did not make any significant technology changes but offered an emotional connection to an extended user group. One almost obvious new example is the growing population of vloggers.

Vloggers create content with a component of first-person video material. YouTube (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) channels have a ready market that appeals to vloggers sense of connection. As of a year ago, 50 million YouTube users had uploaded video content. This is potentially a huge additional market for GoPro. A quick check on the GoPro website resulted in a "We're sorry, no results were found for "vlog".

GoPro has had a good selling season for the right reasons, make the next "good" selling season for the right reasons.

Announce products that exist. This is a simple formula for success. The stress on developers, company, and investors is greatly reduced. Premature announcements are a day or two of glory and months of failed schedules. Last year, this approach worked, the Hero 7 Black, Gray, and White defined a new camera family. The recent release of a GoPro Hero 7 Black "Limited Edition in "Dusk White" with no functional changes from the "Black" not to be confused with the Hero 7 White. It was just a color change that got a lot of positive press attention.

The Classical GoPro Action Camera as a product has long-term risks. Much of the camera technology GoPro uses is dated something that investors should not ignore.

What does it mean? GoPro as a Consumer Action Camera company will likely still have a reasonable year based on name recognition and marketing skills dating back to its roots financing the early camera development. GoPro has had bursts of innovative introductions but has not learned from its development experience in the classical sense. GoPro has had trouble introducing new product innovation in the last few years. This has impacted the company value and threatened its long-term survival on occasion. As a developer, I see a common GoPro lack of development discipline affecting most product introductions. For investors, GoPro's new product options are limited without major company changes. The Hero 7 family of GoPro cameras are now viewed as a modest priced small consumer Action Camera. Something that amazes me is GoPro's ability to maintain its public value and MSRPs as high they have.

Lessons from the GoPro Hero 7 roll out in 2018

GoPro had a product that they delivered on.

They avoided promising a product sandwiched between development details and delivery promises.

The Hero 7 family is a central part of GoPro's core technology.

The most radical GoPro change was to broaden its market to a wider customer base market for GoPro in big box stores.

GoPro has a worldwide network of retail outlets worldwide. GoPro is now essentially a marketing company.

GoPro is not an agile development company. A fundamental technology shift in Action Cameras could leave GoPro without marketable products.

What should investors know about GoPro?

I have tried to look at the choices that GoPro makes and have made. For this article, I have been drawing on my long-term embedded processor development experience and the time I spend in the back country with several adventure cameras including a GoPro Hero. Everything I have to say is not all bad. GoPro Hero 7 Family should be looked as a generic primarily first-person Action Camera.

Smartphones have been cited often as having an impact on GoPro's fortunes. Smartphones had a big impact on point and shoot cameras decline not so for Action Cameras. Smartphone-based applications have been essential to support new Action Camera hardware and applications.

Last fall, GoPro needed to reverse the continuing failures they had been experiencing. The introduction of the Hero 7 family was something that GoPro could deliver. This approach will likely work this year as well by making small low risk product changes. There will be a significant market for a generic Action Camera for several years. This is not a viable long-term solution for GoPro. The product line would dilute and decline over time.

There is no place that I can see where GoPro will be able to shift from the label as a consumer camera company back to an Action Camera industry leader. The IP that has been developed by other camera companies outweighs and outdates GoPro products.

Foreign development companies are maturing something that should worry about the North American investment community. Action Camera's IP is being developed and is sourced outside of North America. Xiaomi and Insta360 are Chinese companies in this group that fall into innovative mature development companies. Xiaomi has a broad base of products including Action Cameras and Smartphones. Insta360 recently announced it will expect to do an IPO in China in 2020. Much of the North American IP depends on key offshore components. Essentially, all the Action Cameras sold here have offshore manufacturing.

The GoPro's move to a consumer camera company with the introduction of the Hero 7 limits what GoPro can do in the future. GoPro is now directly competing with companies that duplicated the functionality of the earlier GoPro products. They can argue that the Hero 7 is better than the clones, but they are ignoring the new Action Camera's developed for specific uses. GoPro rugged camera technical leadership has been replaced by many companies each focused on specialized product skills. The impact on GoPro is two-fold, it will not be easy in the future to enter a new application area. Just maintaining competitive core camera technologies may have some unexpected surprises. A possible example would be the impact of greatly reduced power consumption. Action Cameras that suddenly would operate for full days would change purchasing choices and introduce different form factors of many camera products.

There is no clear simple way that GoPro can extend their product lines. GoPro had multiple failures trying to diversify their business. GoPro has not shown the development discipline to create and release reliable new products. GoPro has not been very successful at acquiring new technology or assimilating the technology of companies into GoPro or its products. Kolor a panorama stitching software company was shut down by GoPro at the time of the introduction of Hero 7 family. GoPro has largely failed trying to diversify their business. GoPro has done little until last fall to diversify their customer base even using the technology it has full command of.

The developer part of me sees GoPro as a risky company to be associated with. Investors can see them differently, still a dominant player in the first-person Action Camera they were responsible in originating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.