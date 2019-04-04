Alamos Gold Looks Interesting After Pullback

With prospects of increased production and no debt, the company looks interesting both for short-term and longer-term oriented traders and investors.

Alamos Gold's shares correct after upside together with gold prices, but there may be more positive momentum to come.

Back in January, I wrote that Alamos Gold (AGI) shares were set to gain momentum above $4.00 unless there was a material correction in gold prices. The stock went to $5.50 and then corrected below $5.00 during the recent gold price softness. In my opinion, it's just a temporary setback, and the stock is set to continue its upward movement assuming flat to positive gold price performance. Let's look at the key developments that happened since my previous article was published roughly three months ago:

The earnings report came without major surprises. The company reiterated its guidance: gold production of 480,000-520,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $920-960 per ounce. This guidance is a minor improvement from 2018 numbers, when Alamos Gold produced 505,000 ounces at AISC of $989 per ounce. This year, the company expects capex spending of $290-315 million compared to $222 million in 2018 due to increased growth spending on existing mines and investments in Turkey. The financial situation of the company remains very stable: Alamos Gold finished the year 2018 with $206 million of cash and no debt. Last year, the company generated $214 million of operating cash flow. Assuming Alamos Gold continues to deliver normal operational performance and gold prices do not dive, capital spending in 2019 won't cause a material hit to the company's cash position. The company received operating permit for Kirazli project in Turkey. Turkey is not perceived as a premiere mining jurisdiction, so the lack of permit for a project unnerved some investors. However, I believe that the situation in each country regarding mining should be analyzed case by case, and that there were no signs of anything going wrong in Turkey - Eldorado Gold (EGO) has easily moved back and forth with its decisions on the Kisladag project, and no problems with the government were reported. Anyway, the permit in place is surely a positive catalyst. Alamos Gold sold a portfolio of non-core royalties to Metalla Royalty & Streaming (OTCQX:MTAFF) and received $8 million in Metalla common shares. It will be interesting to find out during the next earnings report and earnings call whether Alamos Gold wants to keep these shares for some time or whether it plans to cash out. The company's financial situation allows it to wait as long as it wants at this point.

Currently, Alamos Gold's value preposition seems intact. Everything seems to be well with the Kirazli project, which will increase the company's production by 100,000 ounces during its first full year of production in 2021. Also, the company stated that it may further increase the dividend during the most recent earnings call. While the yield will still stay well below the cash cow stocks preferred by income-oriented investors, the increased focus on returning cash to shareholders rather than constantly burying it underground should be very much welcome in the gold mining space.

Momentum-wise, I'd expect increased interest in the stock when it returns back above $5.00 with a shorter-term target of $6.00. Speaking about the longer term, Alamos Gold remains interesting due to lack of debt and prospects of increased production in two years.

