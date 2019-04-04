Medical Properties Trust: Should You Buy This 5.3%-Yielding Hospital REIT?

Most recent acquisition increases diversification profile and points to revenue and FFO growth this year and beyond.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is a well-managed hospital REIT that provides shareholders with a steady flow of dividend income. Medical Properties Trust recently announced the acquisition of eleven Australian hospitals which will improve the company's portfolio mix and grow funds from operations. Further, Medical Properties Trust has a moderately high margin of dividend safety as it covered its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in the last two years. Medical Properties Trust's dividend stream is a bit expensive, but the REIT is worth putting on your watch list. An investment in MPW yields 5.3 percent.

Medical Properties Trust - Portfolio Overview

Medical Properties Trust predominantly invests in General Acute Care Hospitals which make up the majority of the REIT's real estate portfolio. General Acute Care Hospitals contribute 74.4 percent of the REIT's revenues, while inpatient rehabilitation hospitals represented 22.0 percent of revenues, and Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals, 3.6 percent.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by asset type.

Medical Properties Trust is a geographically diversified real estate investment trust with considerable investments outside of the United States. The REIT has made large property investments in Germany and Australia that help the REIT reduce its dependence on the U.S. market.

At the end of January, Medical Properties Trust announced the acquisition of eleven Australian hospitals from affiliates of Healthscope Ltd. for an aggregate purchase price of $859 million. The acquired hospitals will be leased back to Healthscope and will generate recurring rental income for Medical Properties Trust.

The Healthscope transaction also improves Medical Properties Trust's portfolio mix and diversification, making the hospital REIT even less independent on the U.S. market.

As per Medical Properties Trust's fourth quarter earnings release statement:

The acquisition provides MPT and its shareholders with irreplaceable assets in the strongest Australian markets operated by the country's second largest private hospital operator. Other immediate benefits of the transaction include diversification of both the geographies and tenants in MPT's portfolio. Australia will be the Company's third continent and sixth country while Healthscope will become one of MPT's top five operators by size and rental revenue.

Medical Properties Trust raised its acquisition guidance on the back of the Healthscope acquisition and now expects to spend $2.5 billion instead of $2.0 billion on acquisitions in 2019. Management has not yet quantified the FFO impact of the transaction, but said that the acquisition is expected to be "strongly accretive to FFO per share" and that it will produce rental revenues that "strongly exceed the company's cost of capital on a per share basis". As a result, Medical Properties Trust has considerable FFO surprise potential in 2019.

Growth Trends Continue To Support The Investment Thesis

Medical Properties Trust benefits from two major trends in the healthcare industry through its hospital portfolio:

1. U.S. citizens are aging rapidly, which will increase the share of advanced age cohorts (65 and above) in U.S. society over the next couple of decades;

and

2. Healthcare expenditures will continue to trend upwards going forward.

Both (related) trends support an investment in Medical Properties Trust.

Financial Performance

Medical Properties Trust's lease portfolio produces recurring revenues for the real estate investment trust, and additional acquisitions in the hospital space have the potential to boost the company's FFO growth. Medical Properties Trust has been thoroughly profitable in the fourth quarter as well as in 2018.

Medical Properties Trust earned $116.4 million in funds from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018, which was slightly more than in the year-ago quarter when the REIT earned $107.7 million. The REIT's funds from operations are most likely going to grow throughout 2019 as the company completes the acquisition of its 11 premier hospitals in Australia.

Here's an overview of the REIT's fourth quarter FFO, normalized FFO and AFFO.

Distribution Coverage

Medical Properties Trust has a moderate degree of dividend coverage since the hospital REIT, on average, covered its dividend payout with both funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations.

On average, Medical Properties Trust earned $0.31/share in FFO and $0.29/share in AFFO, easily outearning its average dividend rate of ~$0.25/share. The AFFO payout ratio averaged 85.4 percent, leaving room on the table for dividend growth.

Source: Achilles Research

Medical Properties Trust also actively grows its dividend payout, which makes MPW appealing to income investors with a DGI portfolio. Based on today's share price of $18.84, an investment in MPW yields 5.3 percent, and the yield on cost is most likely going to rise going forward.

Here's MPW's 5-year dividend growth chart.

Valuation

The only thing I don't like about Medical Properties Trust is the REIT's current market valuation, which implies that shares are probably fully valued. Today, income investors pay ~15.2x Q4-2018 run rate normalized funds from operations for the REIT's dividend stream, which makes the REIT about fairly valued, in my opinion.

And, here's how MPW compares against other hospital/MOB REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Another indicator that Medical Properties Trust is already fairly valued, or maybe even slightly overvalued, is the fact that the consensus price target for MPW sits at just $17.25, below today's share price of $18.84. The consensus fair value estimate indicates 8.4 percent downside potential.

Downside/Upside Catalysts

Medical Properties Trust benefits from an aging U.S. population and an uptrend in healthcare expenditures which creates an opportunity for long-term FFO growth, especially through acquisitions, but risks nonetheless do exist.

Like any other REIT, Medical Properties Trust depends on financially healthy operators that can make lease payments on time. The more diversified a REIT's operator base, the less downside risk there is. Medical Properties Trust's latest acquisition addresses these concerns by adding new operators outside of the U.S. to its operator base and improving portfolio diversification.

Acquisition-driven FFO growth outside of the United States could be a positive catalyst for MPW and could justify a higher FFO multiple down the road.

Your Takeaway

Medical Properties Trust is a promising healthcare REIT to consider, at the right price: The company has a diversified property portfolio with a sizable business outside of the United States. The Healthscope acquisition is poised to drive the REIT's rental and cash flow growth going forward.

In addition, Medical Properties Trust covered its dividend with A/FFO in the last eight quarters, on average, and the real estate investment trust is actively growing its dividend payout. On the other hand, the REIT's shares are probably fully valued at ~15.2x run rate norm. FFO. I am not a buyer today but would recommend putting this hospital REIT on your watch list in case the price drops to ~$15.

