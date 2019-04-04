Comcast Is Undervalued By As Much As 50%

Do investors realize that NBCUniversal alone could be worth as much as half of Comcast's current stock price? Probably not.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is trading at the top of its 52-week range. Some investors might think they have missed the run up in the stock, but using a sum-of-the-parts valuation method, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, Comcast seems to be significantly undervalued. Investors still have a chance to buy before the market realizes just how cheap the shares really are.

A rose by any other name...

Some investors dismiss Comcast because they see the company as the poster child for negative customer experiences. It's all too easy to find stories about how frustrated customers have been with Comcast. To be fair, the company has been working hard to improve its customer service. The ability to troubleshoot simple issues online, two-hour service windows, and texts when the person is on their way, Comcast is trying to turn its reputation around.

Whether customers love or hate Comcast, in the present environment some of the company's offerings are near impossible to replace. Though competition has come to the industry for video, internet, and voice, Comcast's results speak for themselves. In the last quarter, the company reported its, "13th consecutive year of over 1 million net broadband adds." By point of comparison, Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) increased high-speed Internet customers by 1.1 million annually in its last quarter.

In addition, though cord-cutting gets a lot of press, Comcast video customers declined by just 1.7% annually last quarter. Almost more surprising, Comcast's total voice customers declined by less than 1% annually. When it comes to video performance, Charter essentially matched Comcast with a customer decline of about 1.8%. However, Charter reported worse voice customer losses with a decline of 2.8% year-over-year.

Some investors may be ignoring the significant growth opportunities Comcast is capitalizing on, outside of its traditional cable operations. For instance, Security and Automation customers increased by 8.3% year-over-year to 1.3 million. The company's Business Services generated $1.8 billion in revenue, which increased by just under 10%. To value Comcast's Cable Operations, we can look at a few acquisitions that Charter completed just a few years ago.

Comcast counts 28 million residential customers, and 2.3 million business customers, for a total of 30.3 million. Charter acquired Time Warner Cable for about $60 billion, gaining about 14 million customers. If we look at the deal, this works out to about $4,285 per customer. If we apply the same valuation to Comcast Cable Operations' customers, this works out to a value of $129 billion. Charter also bought Bright House Networks' "more than 2 million customers" for a total of $11.4 billion. These numbers suggest a value of about $5,700 per customer. Applying this $5,700, times the over 30 million Comcast Cable customers, gives a total value of $172 billion.

Now we don't know if Comcast customers are worth the same as Time Warner or Bright House customers. However, Comcast brings to the table more customers and more capabilities, than either of these two prior companies. With 4.6 billion shares outstanding, using the Time Warner value, suggests this part of Comcast is worth about $28.70 per share. If we utilize the Bright House value per customer, Cable Operations is worth as much as $37.39 per share.

Universal value

The second segment of Comcast that we need to find a value for is NBCUniversal. The most conservative comparison in my assumption is CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS). This isn't a perfect comparison, as NBC owns Universal and its film and theme park properties, whereas CBS owns Showtime and its publishing business. In addition, CBS on its own looks decidedly cheap with analysts calling for a forward P/E of under 9 and a 5-year EPS growth rate of 15%.

That being said, NBC and CBS go head to head for viewers and we can see they carry several similarities. In the last quarter, NBCUniversal's Cable Networks revenue increased by 7.4%, whereas CBS's Cable Networks revenue increased by 8.5%. CBS' Entertainment division reported revenue down 0.8%, whereas Comcast's similarly-sized Broadcast TV revenue increased by 3.3%.

CBS at present trades at a market cap that is about 1.1 times its annual revenue. Though I believe its growth prospects should allow the shares to trade higher, we'll use this valuation as a starting point. If we multiply NBCUniversal's revenue from the last quarter of $9.4 billion by four quarters, we get a total of $37.6 billion. Using CBS' market cap multiplier, gives this division of Comcast a value of $41.4 billion. With 4.6 billion shares, this suggests NBCUniversal's per share value is about $9. If CBS traded at a multiple equal to its expected growth rate, the market cap might be twice as much. Giving NBC the same treatment, would value this division at as much as $18 per share.

A unique proposition

The third big piece of Comcast is the company's recently acquired Sky business. Sky is a very difficult comparison, as it is a diversified operation. It distributes content somewhat like CBS. Sky also has video and broadband distribution, somewhat like the prior Time Warner Cable business. Sky Cinema offers "over 1,000 movies on demand." The Sky Store offers the ability to buy the latest movies. The company also offers Sky Mobile with the latest devices, tablets, and multiple plans.

There is only one company that comes to mind that has a similar diversified portfolio of divisions. AT&T (NYSE: T) offers mobility like Sky Mobile, content from WarnerMedia, and video through DirecTV. The problem with this comparison, is AT&T has several divisions that don't compare, such as the Latin America business and Business Wireline. That being said, we can use a price-to-sales comparison to get at least an approximation of Sky's value.

I've been pounding the table that AT&T's stock has been undervalued for a while. With this in mind, AT&T seems to offer a conservative comparison. According to analysts, AT&T is expected to generate about $184 billion in sales for 2019. As of right now, AT&T's market cap sits at about $232 billion. Using these numbers, we get a price-to-sales ratio of 1.26.

By comparison, Sky's revenue last quarter was about $5 billion. Sky's revenue has grown from about $13 billion annually in 2015 to $17.9 billion in 2018. If we assume this continued growth rate, Sky should do at least $20 billion during 2019. Using AT&T's price-to-sales ratio, Sky would be worth $25.2 billion. It should come as no surprise, that I would argue that this value is far too low, as Comcast paid $38.8 billion for Sky.

In addition, if AT&T's shares are undervalued as I've been arguing, the comparison using AT&T's price to sales is low. Given Sky's unique properties, distribution, and capabilities, I have no trouble assuming that Sky's true value may be closer to what Comcast paid. At the $25.2 billion value, with 4.6 billion Comcast shares, Sky is worth $5.48 per share. If we use a more realistic calculation at the $38.8 billion mark, we get $8.43 per share.

Adding it up

As of this writing, Comcast shares trade for $40.27 with a total market cap of just over $182 billion. Our look at Comcast's Cable Operations suggests a value of between $28.70 and $37.39 per share for this division. The numbers comparing CBS to NBCUniversal gives us another $9 to $18 per share. The Sky division is a unique property without a perfect comparison, yet we've determined its value is $5.48 to $8.43 per share.

Since each of these comparisons already consider each company's debt, we don't need to make any adjustments. At the low end of the equation, we get a per share value of $43.18. Keep in mind, this uses CBS and AT&T's valuations, which I believe are below their true value. It seems Comcast's share price is undervalued by at least 7%.

At the high end, Comcast shares would be worth $63.82 per share. This might be an overshot, as this value would suggest Comcast is undervalued by more than 50%. Investors should keep in mind one additional factor, Comcast's dividend and its ability to increase this payout.

Charter currently pays no dividend, and CBS last raised its dividend in 2016. While AT&T's dividend yield certainly trumps Comcast, the difference in each company's dividend growth is significant. Comcast last raised its dividend by 10%, whereas AT&T's dividend growth has been running at about a 2% annual increase.

The bottom line, is almost no matter how we compare Comcast to its peers, the shares look undervalued. Long-term investors should take this opportunity to acquire the shares before the market realizes that the sum of Comcast's parts is worth much more than the current price.

