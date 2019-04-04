Origin House: Brighter Future Ahead After C$1.1 Billion Sale

We commend what OH management has achieved and believe that a combination with Cresco Labs will offer shareholders improved value in a more diversified and competitive company.

Origin House agreed to be acquired by Cresco Labs for C$1.1 billion in what will become the largest public M&A deal in the sector.

The M&A spree among U.S. cannabis companies continued this week with Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) acquiring Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) in a C$1.1 billion transaction. Both stocks have been darlings in the market while outperforming marijuana ETFs by a wide margin in the last year. We think the no-premium acquisition represents a logical combination of both companies due to the complementary footprint and potential for synergies. Rather than providing a liquidity event for Origin House shareholders, they will own shares in a more diversified and bigger company which is an attractive value proposition to us. We will discuss what Origin House will bring to Cresco Labs and what shareholders should expect from the combined company.

(All amounts in C$)

Who's Origin House?

Started in Canada, Origin House (used to be called "CannaRoyalty") was initially a holding company with investments in various companies through either equity or royalty. As the company expands into California including the recent acquisition of a Canadian vape chain, 180 Smoke, the company looks dramatically different than what it was before. It has become a diversified holding company with key assets in Canada and California focusing on distribution and retail. The company also recently acquired a premium grower in California which could help to push its own products through its distribution networks to over 450 dispensaries.

(Source: TSX | Origin House Share Price)

In order to fully understand OH's asset base, we think it is important to have a holistic understanding of its prolific investments to date.

AltMed: Arizona and Florida-based cannabis operator. In August, the equity interest and royalty was sold for $8 million for a 168% return.

Arizona and Florida-based cannabis operator. In August, the equity interest and royalty was sold for $8 million for a 168% return. Anandia Labs : Investment was assessed at $17 million after Aurora (ACB) announced its acquisition of the company. The initial investment was $4 million which means a handy profit for Origin House.

: Investment was assessed at $17 million after Aurora (ACB) announced its acquisition of the company. The initial investment was $4 million which means a handy profit for Origin House. Dreamcatcher Labs : Manufactures proprietary cartridges for cannabis. Investment of $6 million at $2 per share.

: Manufactures proprietary cartridges for cannabis. Investment of $6 million at $2 per share. Resolve Digital Health : Dosage control smart inhaler. Owns 26.5% with a $2.5 million investment. Management estimated the fair value of its stake at $21 million based on a recent private financing round.

: Dosage control smart inhaler. Owns 26.5% with a $2.5 million investment. Management estimated the fair value of its stake at $21 million based on a recent private financing round. Wagner Dimas : Contract manufacturer for cigarette and cannabis pre-rolls. Origin House sold its 22% ownership stake to Aurora-affiliate Australis Capital (AUSCF) for $3 million, earning a 182% return.

: Contract manufacturer for cigarette and cannabis pre-rolls. Origin House sold its 22% ownership stake to Aurora-affiliate Australis Capital (AUSCF) for $3 million, earning a 182% return. Alta Supply : Licensed distributor in Oakland, California with $6.5 million in wholesale revenue in 2017. Combined with Kaya, see below.

: Licensed distributor in Oakland, California with $6.5 million in wholesale revenue in 2017. Combined with Kaya, see below. Kaya Management : Operates a licensed manufacturing facility in Oakland, CA producing products for the Bhang and CR Brands. Kaya is the exclusive manufacturer of the popular Bhang edible and vaporizer products in California. Kaya and Alta combined after the deal closed.

: Operates a licensed manufacturing facility in Oakland, CA producing products for the Bhang and CR Brands. Kaya is the exclusive manufacturer of the popular Bhang edible and vaporizer products in California. Kaya and Alta combined after the deal closed. RVR: One of the first distributors in California to receive the temporary license and generated US$25.4 million in revenue in 2017. Origin House acquired RVR in March 2018 for 5 million shares + 2 million shares pending certain financial goals. Origin House consolidated its distribution assets in California and formed a new entity called "Continuum" that includes RVR and Alta.

One of the first distributors in California to receive the temporary license and generated US$25.4 million in revenue in 2017. Origin House acquired RVR in March 2018 for 5 million shares + 2 million shares pending certain financial goals. Origin House consolidated its distribution assets in California and formed a new entity called "Continuum" that includes RVR and Alta. 180 Smoke: Origin House acquired one of the largest vape retail chains in Canada with 26 locations from coast to coast and $11 million expected annualized revenue in 2018. Origin House paid $25 million ($2.5 million in cash and the rest in stocks) with another $15 million in earnouts due by 2020. Interestingly, the company has agreed to pay the vendor another $10 million in shares if the Origin House's 30-day VWAP is not at least 15% higher than the 15-day VWAP as of Sep 26, 2018, which we estimate is around $7.0 per share, by December 2020.

To summarize our findings. Origin House started off as an investment firm holding small and random investments in some cannabis assets. As the company got into its California distribution business, it has been divesting its previous investments in order to focus on its core business. Over time, the company has built up an impressive portfolio of assets spanning across the border in both Canada and California.

Origin House Financials

In the most recent quarter that ended on Sep 30, the company generated sales of $6.6 million of which 90% came from product sales. However, we think investors need to realize that the company has transformed on multiple fronts as a result of its series of acquisitions and we haven't seen the latest financials for Q4 2018 before Cresco Labs announced the acquisition.

(Company filings)

The acquisition of Kaya and Alta closed on March 27, 2018, while the RVR acquisition closed on October 18, 2018. Kaya and Alta generated a combined US$11.5 million (C$15 million) in revenue for fiscal 2017 and we would expect the sales to continue ramping as the company was able to secure exclusive manufacturing rights to the Bhang products in California. For the $3.1 million sales, $2.4 million came from distribution while $700k came from the sale of CR-branded products. The latest update, before the company releases its 2018 Q3 results on November 28, is when it announced the April monthly sales. Alta, inclusive of Kaya, generated sales of US$840k while RVR generated sales of US$2 million. The implied monthly revenue of US$2.8 million would result in annual revenue of just over US$34 million from these two divisions.

Besides the distribution business, the company acquired FloraCal, a premium craft cannabis producer on July 3 for a total of ~$33 million upfront payment and another $36 million in earnouts. Most of the purchase price will be paid through stock issuances with little cash component included. FloraCal generated sales of US$6.4 million and EBITDA of US$3.2 million for fiscal 2017 which implies a very expensive price paid by Origin House.

Looking Ahead

On April 1, 2019, Cresco Labs announced that it will acquire Origin House in a C$1.1 billion all-stock deal. Each OH share will be converted into 0.8428 shares of Cresco Labs which represents an offer price of C$12.68, or essentially a no-premium deal. We think the deal with Cresco Labs represent a complementary combination of two companies that share an impressive record of strong execution and shareholder value creation. Origin House management has accomplished a great deal so far including its ability to master the distributor model in California and quickly execute on several key acquisitions to become the consolidator of choice. Going forward, we think both companies will benefit from adding California into a broader portfolio of assets that have a bigger scale, more retail outlets, and better product assortments.

While we recognize that some investors might be disappointed by the lack of premium in this offer, we believe the combined company will likely remain focused on delivering shareholder value as evidenced by their track records. Moreover, we think this combination derisked Origin House's heavy focus on the California market as diversification and synergies could be significant across the two platforms. We think Cresco Labs will become a stronger company with Origin House and shareholders should consider staying in for the long term. If you are looking for pure-play opportunities in the California market, we think Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) could be another option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.