Apple: Buy It While It's On Sale

Investment Thesis

Source: Apple Homepage

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) is one of the most important companies in the United States stock market. The company boasts the second highest weighting in the S&P 500, market capitalization that has previously reached into the trillions, and a stockpile of cash greater than the GDP of some nations. Investors in the company have found themselves the passengers of a true stock market roller-coaster, but in recent months, some have wondered if the drop was too steep for a climb back up. I am confident in saying Apple is here to stay and that investors should buy for upside potential that also pays a dividend.

Historical Performance & Projections

Data by YCharts

It was the best of times, and it was the worst of times. Apple in 2018 was a tale of two extremes. The stock climbed over a high of $225 per share and suddenly dropped more, shaving off more than a third of its market cap going into the new year. This was due in large part to the company's botched announcement of a change in its reporting methods and its assertion that Wall Street and investors accept that it is now a services company. Considering service revenues accounted for a very small portion of the total revenue compared to hardware sales, it's not hard to understand why this was a tough pill to swallow. Add in a subsequent downward revision in guidance and you have a recipe for a tsunami of downgrades and lowered price targets. Despite this, Apple reported in-line figures for Q1 2019, and the narrative (and general sentiment towards the stock market) has since improved. Several key figures from the latest disclosure are as follows:

Q1 '19 revenues of $84,310 million (up 14% y/y)

Q1 '19 gross margin of 38%

Q1 '19 net income of $19,965 million

Q1 '19 TTM EPS of $11.86

One of the most frustrating parts of Apple's retooled reporting structure is that it no longer reports per-unit sales figures, which is a real slap in the face to analysts looking to model their sales, as these are a critical fundamental driver for the hardware business units. Fortunately, I have been able to estimate these numbers over the next several years, and the declining trend I am seeing is likely why this number has since been excluded. My projections can be seen below:

Source: Contributor Research Historical Data From Apple

The next value to consider is what each unit sold means in the big picture of revenues. It's no secret that Apple's products are expensive and anyone who is a customer knows prices have been going up. This is reflected in my forecasts over the next several periods, as I predict this trend will continue, and this will in many ways help the declining unit sales volumes.

Source: Contributor Research Historical Data From Apple

From these two figures, I've been able to forecast out the future gross revenue from Apple over the next several years, and the graph below represents how my model shows each business unit contributing as a % of revenue.

Source: Contributor Research Historical Data From Apple

The majority of the growth is coming from the company's services and wearables segments, with the latter showing noticeable levels of seasonal tendency, due to increased sales of these accessories during the Q1 holiday season. Overall, this is a very promising outlook for the company as it represents a fulfillment of its desire to derive growth from the smaller business lines to supplement the slowing in its core products. From here, I have compiled the following income statement projections:

Source: Contributor Research (Historical Data from SimFin)

FY '19 revenues of $291,456 million (up 9.73% y/y)

FY '19 gross margin of 38%

FY '19 net income of $66,973 million

FY '19 EPS of $14.35

FY '20 revenues of $322,349 million (up 10.59% y/y)

FY '20 gross margin of 38%

FY '20 net income of $73,595 million

FY '20 EPS of $16.77

With these projections out of the way, we are able to determine a valuation for Apple's shares.

Valuation

Apple is cash flow positive and has a long-term trend of profitability, which allows us to use a preferable form of valuation, the discounted cash flow model. My inputs for my DCF are based on the assumptions detailed in the table below:

Source: Contributor Research

In order to discount the series of cash flows, we have to calculate the firm's weighted average cost of capital. I have a sensitivity analysis to detail the potential discount rates depending on slight changes in the firm's cost of equity and cost of debt.

Source: Contributor Research

The bolded values represent the WACCs that I will use in my sensitivity table to calculate the firm's DCF valuation. These were chosen because they give a view of the lower and upper bounds of the range, as well as the central value based on my assumptions. The result is the DCF table below:

Source: Contributor Research

The results of my sensitivity indicate a fair value between $201.25 and $240.85, with a central figure of $219.35. Given the stock's current trading price, this is a very positive outcome.

Risks

Adoption of Services Business

Apple is betting big on its services business, and this is largely why I estimated a decrease in free cash for the 2019 fiscal year. Contrary to the assumption of some bear theses on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), having surplus cash to spend does not equate to consumer adoption. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) demonstrated this principle very well with its efforts with YouTube Premium and YouTube TV. The company had more than enough money to spend on developing content, and it did produce content from licensed mainstream franchises and received acclaim, but it is still relatively obscure. If consumers do not adopt Apple's services platforms, the business could show slower than forecasted growth and its valuation would need to be revisited.

Disruptor to Laggard

Apple under Steve Jobs was the bad boy disruptor of just about every industry it entered. The iMac created computers that were user-friendly and accessible to consumers, iTunes changed the way we listened to and purchased music, and the iPhone was the smartphone companion that BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) could only dream to be. Since Jobs' departure and unfortunate passing, things have not been the same. Tim Cook has not done poorly as CEO, but the fall of iTunes compared to Spotify (SPOT) and its late entrance to streaming did not seem like occurrences that would have been under the watch of Jobs.

Conclusion

It's hard to find something wrong with Apple's stock unless you're bearish on the iPhone as a mainstay of daily life. The company is not a rapid growth name like its FAANG peers, but it is well-established, cash-rich, and has strong fundamentals rather than revenue multiples. On top of all of that, the company pays a healthy dividend while you hold. Apple is a strong buy with a price target of $220 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.