International Flavors & Fragrances: The Recent Acquisition Is Not A Plus

Overview and Thesis

In this article I discuss International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF may not be well known to many small investors since it primarily sells to other companies. However, from the perspective of dividend growth, the company is on track to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat. The company has increased the dividend 16 years in a row and the current yield is 2.2%. Although this not that high, the dividend yield is still greater than the S&P 500's average dividend yield of roughly 1.87%. The company recently added capability in natural products and nutrition by acquiring Frutarom. Although this acquisition can be construed as positioning IFF for future growth, Frutarom has much lower operating margins than the rest of IFF. There is risk that IFF does not realize cost synergies and operational goals. This combined with the relatively low dividend yield and P/E ratio near that of the S&P 500 keeps me from buying the stock.

IFF researches, manufactures and sells flavors and fragrances. The company sells its products to manufacturers of consumer products worldwide. IFF manufactures flavors and fragrances for cosmetics, detergents, soaps, perfumes, prepared foods, beverages, dairy, pharmaceuticals, and confectioners. The company has approximately 25% of the worldwide market. IFF reports three operating segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. IFF closed on the Frutarom acquisition for a $7+B cash and equity deal in October 2018.

International Flavors & Fragrances Is A Global Player In Taste, Scent And Nutrition

Dividend Power's Investment Process

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years,

A dividend yield > 3%,

A payout ratio of 65% or lower,

P/E ratio < S&P 500's current average value, and

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2.

Although I have criteria to follow they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all five criteria. Once I identify an interesting stock I take a look at the quantitative and qualitative aspects for inclusion in my portfolio.

From the quantitative screen below it is clear that IFF does not meet my dividend yield criteria. However, it does meet the other metrics and the company is a global market leader. The payout ratio is reasonable providing room to increase the dividend in the future.

Dividend Power's Quantitative Screen For International Flavors & Fragrances

Criteria Dollar General Large Cap Stock $13.9B --> Yes Dividend Yield > 3% 2.2% --> No 10-Years of Increasing Dividends 16 Years --> Yes Payout ratio of 65% or less 48.4% --> Yes P/E Ratio < S&P 500's Current Average 20.6 < 21.5 --> Yes D/E Ratio < 2 0.75 --> Yes

Source: Divided Power analysis based on data from Seeking Alpha, Morningstar.com and multpl.com

IFF Reported Its First Results With Frutarom

IFF reported on February 13, 2019 an increase in net sales of 43% to $1,219M for Q4 2018 compared to $854.6M in Q4 2017. Approximately $359.6M of the sales increase was due to the acquisition of Frutarom (the sales reported for Frutarom were from the closing date on October 4thso they are not for a full quarter). The Taste operating segment reported flattish net sales and the Scent operating segment increased net sales only 1%. On a constant currency basis the Taste segment reported a 2% increase in sales and the Scent segment reported a 3% increase in sales. Of note was that profit decreased 7% for the Taste segment and 4% for the Scent segment. The company is facing higher research, selling, administrative, input and manufacturing costs. Furthermore, interest expense for the quarter more than doubled to $38.8M on year-over-years basis.

Frutarom Is Not As Profitable As The Taste And Scent Business Units

The recent earnings release indicates that Frutarom is not as profitable as the Taste and Scent operating segments. In Q4 2018, the Taste segment had an operating margin of 19.3%, while the Scent segment had a margin of 14.9%. Notably, Frutarom's operating margin was much lower at 7.6% in the same quarter. Frutarom will contribute about $1.1B in net sales in 2019, which is about 20% of total expected sales. Hence, IFF as an entity will not be as profitable. However, IFF is targeting about $30M - $35M in cost synergies in 2019 by eliminating redundant expenses, optimizing global sites and rationalizing procurement. But saying that, IFF's ability to execute a merger of this size is not yet proven. It is not clear if the company can extract out the expected cost synergies.

Debt and Interest Expense Have Increased Dramatically

IFF increased debt and also diluted existing shareholders with the Frutarom purchase. Long-term debt almost tripled from $1,632M at end of 2017 to $4,504M at end of 2018. The current D/E ratio is only 0.75, which is reasonable. On the other hand, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is ~6.0X at the end of 2018 based on EBITDA of $754M. This is much higher than desired and indicates some risk on meeting debt obligations. Although management has committed to lowering this ratio, the actual execution of increasing earnings and decreasing debt is still uncertain. Notably, IFF has typically grown organically and has not had this level of debt before. Furthermore, interest expense has risen to about $150M annually. The interest coverage ratio dropped from ~10.0X to approximately 4.4X. This level is still reasonable and IFF should be able to meet its obligations.

Valuation

Now let's examine IFF's valuation. From the perspective of current P/E ratio and my expected 2019 EPS of $6.40, which is the mid-point of the company's adjusted guidance, the company's current stock price is overvalued. Assuming a P/E ratio of 18.0, which is slightly less than the 10-year average, gives an estimated fair valuation of $115.20. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 17.0 and 19.0, I obtain a fair valuation range of $108.80 and $121.60. At the closing stock price on April 3, 2019 of $130.63 this implies that the stock is currently priced between 107% and 120% of estimated fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $108.80 $115.20 $121.60 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 120% 113% 107%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Applying a sensitivity analysis and using P/E ratios between 17.0 and 19.0 and a projected 5-year average EPS growth rate of 5.0%, I obtain an estimated valuation range of $164.92 - $185.53. I use 5.0% since the company has not previously done an acquisition of this size and IFF's ability to execute is still uncertain. This suggests that there is little upside to the stock at the current price over the next five years.

Estimated 5-Year Price Target Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $138.86 $147.03 $155.20 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 94% 89% 84%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

I also valued the stock based on the Gordon Growth Model also known as the Dividend Growth Model since I conventionally focus on dividends. I applied the Gordon Growth Model using a desired return of 8% assuming a stable dividend growth rate of 6%. This gives an estimated value of $142. I used 6% since the dividend growth rate has slowed in 2018 to ~6.8% and I expect it to slow further due to the high debt level. A dividend growth rate of 5.0% means that the valuation is even lower.

Valuation Based On Gordon Growth Model

Dividend Growth Rate Desired Return 5.0% 6.0% 8.0% $94.67 $142.00 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 138% 92%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations, Gordon Growth Model

Final Thoughts

IFF is a stock that many Dividend Growth Investors would like. Before the Frutarom acquisition, the company had a growing dividend that was well covered in terms of payout ratio and free cash flow. The company also tended to grow organically with smaller bolt-on acquisitions thereby keeping risk low. But the Frutarom acquisition was large representing 20% of net sales in 2019. Frutarom has lower operating margins than the Taste and Scent operating segments. In addition, the company almost tripled debt and doubled interest expenses. There is the potential for execution error here. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.