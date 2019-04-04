Tesla: Unsold Inventory Soars 51% To Record 18,879 Units In Q1

Tesla did not provide as much detail as the company has in the past. No breakout of results were given for Model S and X individually or the in-transit number.

Hopefully, Tesla longs protected themselves with some "insurance" as suggested in my last article. Long-time bulls are going to take it on the chin.

Well, sometimes the obvious actually does come to pass. For Tesla bears, they were vindicated by the Q1 2019 production and delivery results for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) released Wednesday night shortly after 8 PM EDT (here).

The signs of trouble developed early in the quarter with dismal estimates from insideevs.com, first for January and then for February U.S. deliveries (here). Multiple pricing changes, store closings/not closing, and the rushed Model Y reveal gave the appearance of a company in turmoil.

Most reported estimates (Ex here) completely overestimated the Q1 results and chided those who wrote about lower estimates. 77,100 total units produced was as much as 20,000 below some estimates. Chris Isidore at CNN Business nearly nailed it yesterday in his article (here). But the signs have been around for months as described in his article.

Model S And X

The big shocker was the Model S and X decline in production and deliveries. While we had heard rumors of shortened workdays and shifting personnel to Model 3 lines, we mostly expected Model S and X to have slight reductions in Q1. Production actually declined just over 11,000 units. Deliveries dropped more than 15,400 units compared to the last quarter of 2018, falling from 27,550 combined units to just 12,100. No one, myself included, appears to have seen that big a drop coming.

Production was cut to just 14,150 units. Where production had been running above 22,000 units per quarter for over 2 years, it was reduced in Q1 by about 44%. Unsold inventory, which had been declining during the second half of 2018 took off again climbing to over 7,700 unsold units.

(Author's note: I had to take a bit of liberty on the units in transit at the end of the quarter. Tesla lumped in-transit units for all three models into just a single number of 10,600. Based on the decline in sales and the focus on Model 3 deliveries, I am using 9,000 for Model 3 and 1,600 for Model S and X.)

The fact Tesla stopped production of the less expensive 75D Model S and X in Q1 is now even more of a mystery. Why limit production going forward to just the most expensive 100D and P100D units? Was the decision based on unforeseen issues? In 2020, Model S units will begin having their warranties expire at the 8-year anniversary of delivery. Have warranty costs exceeded Tesla's previous estimated reserves? If so, it would make sense to drive buyers down to the Model 3 or Y that have a shorter term and much lower mileage warranties.

Model 3

In reading the initial reactions to last night's results on TMC.com and other blogs, people are most surprised by the very low Model 3 deliveries at just 50,900 units. As shown in the chart below, production actually increased slightly to 62,950 units in the quarter. However, Bloomberg, Electrek (here), and other sites expected much higher production and delivery figures based on their research and information sources during the quarter. Those sources were obviously incorrect.

(all charts by the author)

The production numbers also calculate to a 13-week average of just 4,842 units per week. So, despite all of the messaging otherwise, Tesla still cannot average above 5,000 Model 3s per week.

One bit of good news is the in-transit numbers for Model 3 (again a guess but probably very close). At the end of 4Q18, Tesla had just 1,010 Model 3s in transit to customers in North America. It would be my estimate that the majority of those 9,000 units from Q1 are headed to Europe and China while some SR+ units are now being shipped to North American customers. Remaining overseas demand for the higher priced LR and Performance variants will become apparent based on how long Tesla can delay taking orders and shipping the SR+ units to those markets.

Totals for all three models

The final chart recaps the combined totals for all three current models. The concern here is the rise in unsold inventory by 51%. 18,879 units based on ASPs of $50,000 for Model 3 and $90,000 for Model S and X gives us a tally of over $1.25 billion in accumulated unsold inventory just since 4Q16.

It is not just the monetary value of this unsold inventory. It is the storage, maintenance, and security of this growing inventory that will be a continuing drag on Tesla's financial performance. Remember, these 18,879 units DO NOT include the 10,600 units in transit at the end of March.

Insideevs.com has just filled in their estimates for Tesla U.S. deliveries for March (here). They are showing 22,425 Model 3 U.S. deliveries for Q1. They are showing 7,475 Model S and X deliveries in Q1. If these numbers are accurate, that means that despite the intense push for international deliveries in Q1, only 56% (28,475) of Model 3 deliveries were in Europe and China combined. Even worse, just 38% (4,625) of Model S and X deliveries were outside the U.S.

European recorded Q1 registrations of 23,274 Teslas seem accurate from data compiled by poster "greenling" (found in the responses to Electrek's article here) and Reddit (here) for Germany. But wait! We left out our friends to the North. Canada should have been good for at least 2,000 units in Q1. So that leaves just 7,826 Tesla deliveries in China in Q1. Certainly, not numbers to get excited about. Anton, in his latest blog post (here), has China at just 5,700 Q1 deliveries. With these numbers, maybe Tesla should be building GF3 in Europe instead of China where national and regional NEV incentives are being eliminated to weed out the weak manufacturers. At least, the EU is still offering good incentives for EVs.

People on TMC.com are raising questions that Musk and company need to address. Such as why are VIN registrations 100,000 ahead of actual production? These registrations are what threw off estimates from the Bloomberg Model 3 Tracker (here). Bloomberg has been quick to adjust their figures based on Wednesday's report. They have lowered weekly production estimates down to 5,344 which is still too high, in my opinion.

What now?

I expect the near future will be ugly for bullish investors. If they read my article a few days ago (here), they hopefully took some protective action by either moving to the sidelines or buying some put option insurance. Based on many of the 1,000+ comments to that article, most bulls probably did nothing and will take a hit. Bears may be taking some big put or short position profits.

Longer term, Tesla is looking at a tough road ahead. The pricing "gymnastics" in Q1 proved to be they were struggling to find buyers. 18,000+ unsold units prove my point. Jon McNeil resorted to heavy discounting in 3Q17 and 4Q17 to move out inventory as highlighted above. (In the last nine quarters, Tesla has only had three quarters with inventory declines.) It worked, but the bottom line took a hit. The fact is there is no painless way to dump off aging inventory. CFO Kirkhorn will have to start taking write-downs each quarter on those unsold units. Their values will not remain stagnant.

The big question for Q2 and beyond is just how much pent-up demand remains for Model 3 in China and Europe? U.S. demand for existing models is falling after just three quarters of high production levels. The Model 3 SR and SR+ could breathe some new life into U.S. orders, but Tesla is not sharing info on orders. Even Troy who produces great spreadsheets for TMC.com has not created one for SR and SR+. His new spreadsheet for Model Y so far has recorded just 53 orders. That is not a typo. Model Y has 53 orders reported to TMC.com (here). This time two years ago, Troy was tracking over 5,000 Model 3 reservations, many that later turned to orders.

Bulls on the blogs are expecting a price drop Thursday but a rebound once the SP drops to about $250. That was 2018. I do not believe 2019 is going to be as kind. I believe $200 will be reached before, and if, we ever see $300 again. That could produce a lot of margin calls within the next few months. I believe the new price range will be $200-275 for much of 2019. If the ER in a few weeks is as bad as these delivery numbers, we could see lows not seen in years.

My biggest concern is the number of posts I read of people claiming they are investing their retirement or children's college funds in TSLA shares. This stock is way too volatile and risky for that type of funding. Folks need to set a limit on how many shares or dollars they are willing to put at risk and stick to it. Every stock purchase should be followed by a stop-loss order. In my opinion, it is the best way to trade in a disciplined manner.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.