Leadership In All The Right Places

After a refreshing pause in March, the major indices led by the S&P 500 Index (SPX) are ready to continue to move toward last year’s highs. While many market pundits are skeptical that the SPX will exceed its 2018 high by a meaningful margin, the cumulative evidence is encouraging for the bulls. In today’s report, we’ll look at the significant improvement in several key measures of the market’s health. I'll show that far from being a bear trap, the latest move now underway is likely the start of a thrust to new highs.

One of the things you can always count on as an investor is that whenever the major averages reach a previous top, the skeptics come out of the woodwork. Each time the SPX has hit the former price peak this year, we’ve seen an increase in trepidation among participants as many succumb to the temptation to sell short the latest test of a trading range ceiling in hopes of making a quick profit. Still others are uncertain of which way the market is headed and head to the sidelines while awaiting the outcome of the market’s test of a benchmark price level.

This time around is proving to be no different as skepticism among financial commentators has been evident this week after the latest surge toward last September’s high in the SPX. This phenomenon was highlighted this week with a widely read article which reflected the continued widespread fear that the stock market’s recovery is merely a bear market rally. Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, told CNBC that investors should be concerned by troubling developments on the market’s horizon.

Source: BigCharts

Sanchez further warned that the Fed’s decision to not raise interest rates for the balance of this year is what is driving the market’s recovery. This, she said, is a “canary in the coal mine” and that “we’re headed for a downturn at some point.”

The fact that articles with pessimistic warnings are commonly published just as the SPX is about to reach a former high should come as no surprise to market veterans. It’s the same pattern we’ve seen repeatedly for the last few years, and each time it only serves to underscore the stock market’s built-in “wall of worry.” This inherent fear factor is what is keeping the bull alive since it implies a healthy buildup of short interest at crucial junctures in the progression of the bull market which began 10 years ago. Short covering is what primarily fuels the rallies when the bears finally realize that they were premature in their estimates of the staying power of the market’s earnings-fueled forward momentum.

While the bears continue to focus on what’s wrong with the market, it would be more appropriate to focus on everything that’s right with it. Arguably, the bulk of fundamental and technical evidence supports a sanguine outlook and this is why stocks have been on the up-and-up lately. With this in mind, let’s look at some of the strongest signals that higher prices are still ahead.

One of the many positive aspects to this market is how well the semiconductor stocks have been acting lately. As we’ve talked about in previous reports, strength in the semiconductor stocks is one of the best indications of underlying broad market strength. The semis have historically served as bellwethers for not only the tech sector in general, but also for the NYSE broad market. Due to the outsize role of the semiconductor industry in today’s tech-based economy, relative strength in semiconductor stocks can’t be ignored – especially when the semis are forging ahead while the rest of the market is stuck in neutral. This almost always means an across-the-board rally can soon be expected. Below is the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) compared with the SPX, which shows the recent degree of relative outperformance in this industry group.

Source: BigCharts

It’s not only the semiconductor stocks which are leading the charge to new highs, NYSE market breadth is also making new highs. Below is the widely watched NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, which is Wall Street’s favorite breadth gauge. What this indicator is telling us is that stocks have been rising across the board in every sector and in virtually every major industry group. The relative strength evident in the A-D line completely dispels the claim of some pundits that the January-April market recovery is “fake” or “manipulated.”

Source: StockCharts

It would be one thing to suggest the possible manipulation of a few market-moving individual Dow 30 components, but to manipulate thousands of stocks in several industries is to suggest the impossible. The bottom line is that the new highs in the NYSE A-D line send the undeniable message that this market is backed by legitimate demand. Moreover, that demand is likely coming from far-sighted and informed investors since small retail investors are more interested in bonds right now than stocks.

Along these lines, the increased demand for equities can also be seen in the fact that new 52-week highs on the Big Board are gradually increasing, while new lows have diminished. As readers of this report are aware, I consider the new 52-week highs and lows to be the single most important indication of the stock market’s internal strength or weakness. Whenever new 52-week lows exceed 40 for several days or more it can be assumed that there is an undercurrent of selling pressure somewhere in the market. But on the NYSE, stocks making new lows have been well under 40 for several months now. Meanwhile, the new highs are increasing and this is a sign of the incremental demand for equities.

Below is the 4-week rate of change of the NYSE new highs-lows, which is the indicator I use to measure the near-term path of least resistance for stocks. As you can see here, this indicator is in a well-established rising trend and continues to move higher. That’s a pretty good sign that the market’s next directional move is likely to be on the upside.

Source: WSJ

Moreover, many if the securities which have been making new 52-week highs lately have been income funds. That’s an endorsement of the low interest rate environment which the Fed has virtually assured investors for the remainder of this year. It also stands in stunning contrast to the second half of 2018, when rate-sensitive securities were leading the list of new 52-week lows on both major exchanges.

A testimony to how little threat the market faces from rising rates, consider the strength in high-yield corporate bonds. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), a popular junk bond market proxy, has completely recovered all its losses from the Q4 2018 plunge. Junk bonds are having a stellar year to date, which in itself carries a forecasting implication for stocks. Historically, stock market downturns have been preceded by declines in junk bond prices – especially when higher rates are a problem. As can be seen here, the junk bond market is showing no such concerns right now.

Source: BigCharts

Even more impressive is the extended rally in municipal bonds, which are highly sensitive to anything which might upset the intermediate-term (3-9 month) equity market outlook. Here you can see the powerful strides made in the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB). While some analysts contend that muni bonds are being purchased as “safe haven” assets, it’s highly doubtful that such a historically volatile asset would be purchased by safety-oriented investors to act as a shield against an economic slowdown. This is especially true when municipal bond prices are usually among the first to sense a slowdown and often the first to be liquidated at the first sign of trouble. Muni bonds are in a leadership position right now, and this supports a bullish equity market outlook.

Source: BigCharts

In view of the many signs of strength and leadership in some of the most economically sensitive areas of the financial market, investors have every reason to expect a positive stock market performance this spring. The diminished threat of rising interest rates, far from being a “canary in the coal mine,” should instead be viewed as a reason why investors have nothing to fear in the way of monetary tightness. A low interest rate environment is consonant with a market which faces no immediate liquidity concerns. Indeed, liquidity is the leading factor influencing stock prices and the evidence suggests there is plenty of it as we enter the second quarter. Investors are therefore still justified in maintaining a bullish bias on equities.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using a stop-loss slightly under the $30.50 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.