Instructure To Acquire MasteryConnect For K-12 Assessment Tech

With the deal, INST gains a significant piece to bolster its K-12 learning and assessment offerings.

MasteryConnect provides K-12 schools with an advanced education assessment system that tracks student performance throughout the school year.

Instructure said it would acquire MasteryConnect for $42.5 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Instructure (INST) announced it has agreed to acquire MasteryConnect for $42.5 million.

MasteryConnect operates as a web-based K-12 assessment and curriculum company.

With the acquisition, INST will be able to offer a significantly expanded bundle of capabilities to schools resulting in better student performance.

The deal with partner MasteryConnect should have minimal integration and execution risk and makes excellent strategic sense for Instructure’s K-12 growth efforts, both domestically and internationally.

Target Company

Salt Lake City, Utah-based MasteryConnect was founded in 2009 to provide formative and interim K-12 education assessment solutions with support for personalized and mastery-based learning.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Mick Hewitt, who previously founded Slope9 Software.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: MasteryConnect

Notable company customers include:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Oklahoma City Public Schools

Alpine School District

Investors invested $34.1 million in the company and include Catamount Ventures, Trinity Ventures, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Pelion Venture Partners, NewSchools Venture Fund, Imagine K12, Learn Capital, Deborah Quazzo of GSV Advisors, as well as a group of angel investors.

Sources: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database, LinkedIn

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Technavio, the global K-12 assessment market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at an accelerating rate.

This represents a CAGR of 5% between 2018 and 2022, and a year-over-year increase of 3.7% for 2018.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rising adoption of digital badges as they represent a good graphical indicator of the skill, accomplishment and quality of students in both academic and non-academic learning environments.

In 2017, the American region accounted for 47% of the global market share and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that provide K-12 assessment solutions include:

CogniFit

Edutech

ETS

MeritTrac

Pearson Education

Scantron

CORE Education and Consulting

Literatu

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Instructure disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $42.5 million in an 8-K filing, of which $12.3 million will be paid in common stock and the remaining $30.2 million in cash.

INST did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, INST had $153 million in cash and short term securities and $145.6 million in total liabilities of which $117.3 million was deferred revenue.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($10.9 million).

In the past 12 months, INST’s stock price has risen 6.6% vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 8.15%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

INST has reported better earnings than consensus estimates since Q1 2016, with the most recent reported quarter showing the greatest variance:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are relatively split on the more positive end of the spectrum and the consensus price target of $47.45 implies a potential upside of 5.3%:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been relatively stable, per the linguistic analysis chart below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

INST is acquiring MasteryConnect for its ongoing education assessment technologies and network of school district users.

As Dan Goldsmith, Instructure CEO stated in the deal announcement,

Today's educators are trying to move away from archaic, end-of-year testing and looking for more intuitive evaluation models. Together, Canvas and MasteryConnect will place valuable data in the hands of our teachers, not once, but throughout the year so they can focus on activities that increase student learning.

MasteryConnect is currently used in more than 14,000 school districts and ‘many districts nationwide already using both MasteryConnect and [Instructure’s] Canvas together.

Instructure has been a MasteryConnect partner since 2016 and plans to integrate its technology into its Canvas offering, so integration risk appears to be minimal.

The functional benefit of the deal is that K-12 schools will be able to combine assessment with learning on a continuous basis, helping students receive more detailed feedback throughout the school year rather than only after end-of-period testing.

With the acquisition, INST will be gaining a new, complementary capability that it can offer through its existing channels for significant cross-sell opportunities.

The deal appears to make strong strategic sense as it helps Instructure bundle an important assessment piece into its offerings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.