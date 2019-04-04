RELX - A Play On Information-Based Analytics

Current dividend yield is low, however in the past 5 year the CAGR of the dividend was around 10%.

Global demand for data analytics and research is growing, it allows companies to increase their competiveness and decision making.

Some highlights of RELX (RELX) performance in 2018: The company achieved a turnover of 7,492 £m pounds. Underlying revenue growth was 4%. Underlying operating profit growth was 6%, and adjusted earnings per share grew 7% at constant currencies. They increased their dividends by 7% to 42.1p in accordance with their long-term dividend strategy.

RELX also conducted 9 acquisitions during 2018 worth £978m. They had a share buy-back program of £700m in 2018 and they announced a share-buyback worth £600m for 2019.

Company overview

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. It has a broad range of products and services. With Elsevier the company helps to organize the review, editing and dissemination of 18% of the world’s scientific articles. In 2018 Elsevier published 470,000 articles. It also has some specific products, shown in the table below.

Source: RELX annual report 2018

RELX also offers products and services to help customers make better decisions and manage risk. For example, LexisNexis Risk Solutions performs over 100m identity verification checks and over 100bn customer and transaction screening requests annually, supporting industries such as banking, fintech and e-commerce.

Also with LexisNexis Legal and Profesional, they serve lawyers with Lexis Advance. This is a product for legal research and analytics which provides statutes and case law together with analysis and expert commentaries from secondary sources. Some other products offered in Legal are:

Source: RELX annual report 2018

Two of the biggest competitors of RELX are Thomson Reuters and Informa. We will compare these two competitors to RELX in valuation paragraph.

Investment thesis

RELX had a strong cash generative business. With 96% of the net earnings being converted into cash flow.

Source: RELX annual report 2018

According to their strategy they use to cash in the following priority:

They use the cash to invest in the organic development of their company; Use the cash for acquisitions; Grow the dividends predictably, inline with EPS growth; And finally, the remaining cash is used for share buy-backs.

I believe that this strategy will add significant added value to the shareholders of RELX.

Market developments

RELX operates in four business segments:

Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; And Exhibitions.

Source: RELX annual report 2018.

Scientific, Technical & Medical is the largest contributor in term of operating profits. Traditionally this market segment has shown good long-term growth rates which I believe it will continue to show in the near future. Companies and even governments more and more see the competitive advantage of big data, AI and quantitative decision making. According to Technavio, the global predictive analytics market is expected to grow at an CAGR of 23%.

In the medical part of this market, I expect that the growth will continue to exist. People are growing older, in developing markets there is more demand for quality healthcare and there is an increased focus on efficiency in healthcare.

A quote from Deloitte 2019 Global health care sector report illustrates this:

"Aging and growing populations, greater prevalence of chronic diseases, exponential advances in innovative, but costly, digital technologies—these and other developments continue to increase health care demand and expenditures".

In 2018 the underlying revenue growth for Scientific, Technical & Medical was 2%.

Source: RELX annual report 2018

For Risk and Business analytics market, which is second in place in terms of contribution to the operating profit, I believe that this market will continue to grow as well. This market segment focuses on insurance companies, banking, and the oil and gas industry. In these industries, the same market drivers prevail as within the Scientific, Technical & Medical segment. There is increased demand for more sophisticated data and analytics in order to asses risk, increase competitiveness and improve operating cost efficiency. In 2018 Risk and Business analytics saw underlying revenue growth of 8%.

Source: RELX annual report 2018

Next in line the Legal market segment. This market is driven by increased levels of legislation, regulation and litigation. In this market segment, RELX achieved an underlying growth of 2% despite the fierce competition from companies such as Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer and Bloomberg.

Source: RELX annual report 2018

Finally, we have the market segment Exhibitions. RELX has more then 500 different events in it's portfolio and yearly it attracts more then 7 million visitors. Growth in this market segment is largely driven by economic growth. Last year it increased its underlying revenue growth by 6%

Source: RELX annual report 2018

Dividends

RELX policy is to increase its dividends in line with EPS growth rate. This resulted in an average annual dividend growth rate for around 10.1% during the last 5 years. In 2018 they proposed a dividend of 42.1 pence per share. Which is an increase of 7% compared to the year before.

Source: Self-made graph based on company data.

They had a reported earnings per share of 71.90 pence. With a distribution of 42.1 pence per share this results in a payout ratio of 0.585. The current yield is quite low at 2.56% (at a stock price of 1,642 pence). I believe that an annual dividend growth rate in the range 5 to 7% should be attainable for RELX.

Long-term strategy

RELX's main priority is the organic development of increasingly sophisticated information-based analytics and decision tools. This organic development is supported by selective acquisitions that enhance their existing datasets and analytics and increase RELX's presence in new high-growth markets.

In my opinion this strategy will reward the long term shareholders of RELX and will be reflected in improved margins and EPS growth.

Valuation

Currently RELX trades at 1,642 pence (29-03-2019) and has earnings per share of 71.90 pence. Resulting in at P/E ratio of 22.8.

Company Share price EPS P/E Ratio RELX (Pence) 1,642 71.90 22.8 Thomson Reuters (NYSEARCA:USD) 79 5.91 10 Informa (Pence) 744.20 19.7 38

Source: Self-made table based on yearly reports

Compared to these two other competitors, RELX P/E ratio is lower than that of Informa, however, it is double that of Thomson Reuters. In a future article I might explore Thomson Reuters.

Currently RELX P/E ratio of 22.8 is just a bit above the 4 year average of 22.2. Which might seem a bit expensive, but I think the chances of getting RELX at a lower P/E ratio in the near future is limited.

Year 2017 2016 2015 2014 Average EPS 82.2 56.3 46.4 43 Stock price (01-06) 1660 1376 1035 940 P/E ratio 20.2 24.4 22.3 21.9 22.2

Source: Self-made table based on RELX yearly reports

Risks

In the yearly report of 2018 RELX identified some of the major risks that could have an impact on RELX.

The global economy and markets conditions could have a significant impact on RELX as in time of war and civil unrest government funding of research institutions and other government-funded institutions are receiving less budget. However, many of RELX businesses are focused on professional markets, which due to subscription models have been more resilient against economic downturns.

Another major risk is intulectual property rights. There is a risk that the proprietary could be challenged, limited, invalidated or circumvented which may lead to lesser demand or reduced pricing of products and services offered by RELX. As such RELX is vigilant on protecting their proprietary rights and will take legal action if required.

Many of the products and services offered by RELX depend on content and data from external sources. It could be that the supply of data sources could be disrupted or canceled because of regulation or because suppliers decide not to supply them. RELX tries as much as possible to have their own proprietary content. In the situation where the data is supplied by others, RELX tries to have contracts which provide mutual commercial benefit for the supply of the data or content.

For the Scientific, Technical & Medical market segment much of services are offered on a paid subscription basis. Yet in the academic world, there is much debate on whether this content should be made available for free or that it should be funded in another way. For RELX it's important that they need to give added value to their customers if they want to keep using their services and products when other sources publish content for free.

Conclusion

I believe that RELX is a healthy company and it is active in a market that is rapidly growing. With investments being made in the organic growth together with the support of targeted acquisitions I believe that RELX will continue to grow.

This growth will be paid back to investors in terms of share buybacks and increased dividend payouts. Also with a payout ratio of 0.585 the dividend is relatively safe should RELX be impacted by adverse market conditions.

Currently, this stock is on my investing short list, but I do not hold position yet.

