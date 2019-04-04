Where We Go From Here In Junk Bonds

On the last day of 2018, I published an article entitled "A Trade With Upside That Won't Lose Money in 2019". It was a provocative title. Investors could certainly tuck money into an interest-bearing savings account, or invest in very high quality, short duration fixed income, but a trade with upside? That seems like a lot to promise after very weak markets in the fourth quarter of 2018. The simple premise in that article was that high yield corporate bonds, which offered increasingly attractive yields, had never posted back-to-back negative total returns, and history suggested that they would rebound in 2019.

High Yield Corporate Bond Returns by Year

After high yield corporate bond prices lagged late in 2018, it seemed very unlikely that further spread widening would push returns negative again in 2019. To close 2018, the average bond in the index was priced at 92.5% of par with a 6.36% coupon. To produce a negative return in 2019, a combination of credit spread widening and bond defaults would have to push the average price of the bond index to around 86% of par. With the average spread at 521 basis points above Treasuries and a duration of around 4 years, the index would need to see spreads near 700 basis points above Treasuries to push the index to a zero return. Prices below $86 and spreads north of 700bp have only happened during recessions (1990-1991, 2000-2002, 2008-2009) and briefly during the commodity crisis in early 2016.

While I was fairly convinced high yield corporate bonds would rebound, that was not necessarily the market consensus. Several thoughtful comments on the article suggested that high yield corporate bonds would continue to fall. My more constructive view won out as high yield corporate bonds rebounded along with other risky asset classes through the first three months of the year. In the first quarter of 2019, the high yield corporate bond index posted its best quarterly returns in almost a decade. The two largest high yield corporate bond exchange-traded funds - the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - posted strong gains.

In a separate article published on Monday, I noted that the S&P 500 (SPY) also posted its best quarterly return since 3Q09. In that article, I used historical evidence that showed that quarters with similarly strong returns were typically followed by further gains. Quarters following a 10% gain for the S&P 500 produced further positive returns in 40 of 45 observations (89%) since World War II with average returns a solid 5.8%.

Dating to the modern advent of the high yield corporate bond market in the early 1980s, there have only been 10 quarters with returns as positive as 1Q09. All of those quarters were followed by additional gains the next quarter.

I believe high yield corporate bonds will post positive returns in 2Q19, but I do not expect returns to be as strong moving forward. Unlike equity multiples, which can expand as much as investors are willing to further bid up share prices, high yield corporate bond prices are more capped. Why? Not matter how high bond prices go, investors are not going to get back more than par at maturity.

As junk bond prices have risen, the credit spread component to Treasuries has tightened, and the upside has become more limited. High yield corporate bonds at the end of 2018, traded at an average price of $92.5 with a spread of 521bp over Treasuries to yield 7.95%. As of last night, that price has risen to $98.3 for a spread of just 394bp over Treasuries to yield 6.30%. In many of the previous quarters of very high junk bond returns (e.g. 2009 post-crisis, 2003 post-recession), high yield corporate bond spreads had further to tighten as the business cycle rebounded. With spreads now closer to fair compensation for expected bond defaults, and the credit cycle relatively mature, outsized gains seem less likely.

Credit spreads exhibit momentum. Tightening spreads tend to begat tightening spreads as lenders move further out the risk curve in a positive lending environment. I expect that we will see further gains for high yield corporate bonds and bond funds in 2Q, but I would not be surprised if the quarterly total return is closer to the 2.75% in the last chart that marks the lowest returns in a quarter following previous large high yield corporate bond gains.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.