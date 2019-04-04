Absolute Return

Berkshire’s Acquisitions Bind

“Imagine the view from inside Berkshire. Looking out at the world with roughly $100 billion of deployable cash earning the short-term T-Bill rate, Buffett's primary goal is to replace a major chunk of that cash with an investment further out on the risk scale but offering much better returns. Making that swap - cash for a good business - seems simpler than it is...A pure cash deal triggers that capital gains liability, while a deal made in the currency of Berkshire stock merely moves the capital gain into the cost basis of Berkshire stock.” (Jim Sloan)

Latest On Tariffs

“President Trump says his administration may place tariffs on cars coming from Mexico into the U.S. if Mexico does not help with immigration and drug inflow issues. In his comments to reporters today, Trump indicated auto tariffs could be a step in front of closing the border.” (SA Market News)

You Can’t Retire On A Benchmark

“Let's say in January of 1998 an investor had a 10-year goal to save aggressively for retirement. She chose to invest with a reputable US Large Cap manager and outperformed every year for the next 10 years. By the end of 2008, her annualized return was 1% better than the benchmark. Would you call that a success? The benchmark relative performance would have been terrific; however, the client would have had a 10-year annualized return of 0%. Did that meet the investor's desired outcome?” (Russell Investments)

Thought For The Day

Noting investors’ obsession with beating portfolio benchmarks like the S&P 500, Russell Investments asks a good question: “Isn't it the client's desired outcome or goal that matters most?”

Let that question sit with you for a while, because your instincts, if you’re like most investors today, probably gravitates right back to that benchmark. Yet as Russell’s article (see quote above) illuminates effectively, beating your large-cap benchmark could still involve an investment loss. If that could happen in the decade ending 2008, it could happen in the decade ending 2028.

Instead, Russell suggests that “an outcome-oriented benchmark of 4%, 5% or 6% may make more sense to a long-term investor than a single index-based benchmark.”

Investors may be wondering where do they sign up for their 6% annual returns in an industry that is receptive to taking large asset-based fees but is loath to offer guarantees.

I think it simply comes down to a prudent asset allocation. A prudent financial advisor or savvy individual investor would achieve this absolute return by investing in risk-based assets like stocks or real estate, balancing those with vehicles for capital preservation such as cash and cash equivalents. They would do well to fine-tune this approach further by diversifying each pool of funds. For example, if one’s stock holdings were equal-weighted and the fund contained a large number of stocks, then no one stock would dominate the portfolio. And if those stocks were further diversified geographically and by industry, one could further dilute risk. And if one pre-planned to deploy cash for investing during down markets, one could further bolster investment returns within the investor’s targeted time frame.

Finally, if one’s goals were largely met, one could dial down the risk accordingly, seeking, say, a 4% rather than 6% investment return.

Such an approach is sometimes referred to as “absolute” returns, which sounds appealing. But precisely because it sounds appealing, some savvy marketers (as opposed to savvy investors) have employed that name to attract investor monies to funds that do a poor job of achieving these goals. Their “unconstrained” managers “target” a certain return, but as always, the industry does not guarantee results. Neither do financial advisors, but it seems to me that smart advisors and investors can work together to effectively target positive long-term returns through the discipline described above.

--

