Incyte Value Will Remain Highly Dependent On Jakafi Sales In 2019

Sales results likely to be more influential on the stock price than pipeline developments in 2019.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is a large-cap pharmaceutical company. Most of its revenue is derived from a single drug, Jakafi. While Incyte also has an extensive pipeline, much of it is early-stage. I expect the stock price of Incyte in 2019 to be primarily driven by Jakafi revenue as they are reported quarter by quarter.

This article will address 2019 guidance and some possible 2019 pipeline events.

Q4 2018 and full year 2018 Results

Quarter results and guidance for 2019 are taken from the Incyte Q4 2018 press release.

In Q4 2018, revenue was $528 million, up 17% sequentially from $450 million, and up 19% from $444 million in the year-earlier period. GAAP net income was $69 million, up 138% sequentially from $29 million, and up from negative $150 million year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.32, up 129% sequentially from $0.14, and up from negative $0.71 year earlier.

For the full year 2018, product revenue (including royalties) was $1.7 billion, and total revenue was $1.9 billion. GAAP net income was $109.5 million, and EPS was $0.51.

Full year 2019 guidance

For the full year 2019, product revenues (excluding royalties) expected are: Jakafi $1.58 to $1.65 billion; Iclusig $90 to $100 million. Total product revenue (excluding royalties) would then be $1.67 to $1.75 billion. There was no guidance on milestone or royalty revenue.

Cost of product revenue is estimated between $112 and $117 million GAAP, or $90 and $95 million non-GAAP. The R&D expense estimate is $1.185 to $1.255 billion GAAP, or $1.03 to $1.10 billion non-GAAP. SG&A expense is estimated at $471 to $521 million GAAP; $420 to $470 million non-GAAP. Acquisition-related change in fair value, $30 million GAAP; zero, non-GAAP.

Given all that, Incyte expects non-GAAP operating income of $350 to $450 million. That implies additional royalty revenue or other credits of $220 to $365 million. The implied GAAP operating income is then $92 to $192 million. But non-GAAP revenue excludes milestone payments, implying that GAAP operating income could be higher.

The same estimates in table form are:

2019 guidance GAAP estimates Non-GAAP estimates All figures in millions Low end High end Low end High end Jakafi + Iclusig Revenue $1,670 $1,750 $1,670 $1,750 Cost of goods 112 117 90 95 R&D 1,185 1,255 1,030 1,100 SG&A 471 521 420 470 Contingent consideration 30 30 0 0 Implied net credits 220 365 220 365 Operating Income $92 $192 $350 $450

Table 1: Incyte 2019 guidance with implied factors

Assuming Operating Income equates to Net Income, and the share count remains stable at 216 million, and no other tax, accounting changes, or special items skew the outcome, this equates to a GAAP EPS range of $0.42 to $0.89 and a non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 to $2.08.

It is important to note that the main reason EPS is not much, much higher is the high spend on R&D. The hope is that will result in new drug discoveries and commercialization, leading to much higher revenue down the road.

Expected 2019 pipeline events

Jakafi (Jakavi in Europe; science name ruxolitinib) is an oral JAK (janus kinase) inhibitor, selective for subtypes JAK1 and JAK2. Its original label approval was for intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, approved by the FDA in late 2011. In 2014, it was approved for polycythemia vera.

Expanding the label for Jakafi has been a priority for Incyte. It is likely to be expanded to new indications in 2019. A setback occurred when the FDA extended the review for ruxolitinib for steroid-refractory acute GVHD, graft-versus-host disease, assigning a new PDUFA decision date of May 24, 2019. Given the current treatments available for GVHD, like prednisone and AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Ibrutinib (approved in 2017), and the small number of patients, I expect the revenue generated from this indication will not have a big impact in 2019. More ruxolitinib Phase 3 trial results are expected in the second half of 2019: in steroid-refractory GVHD, REACH2 for the acute form, and REACH3 for the chronic form.

Phase 2 trial data of ruxolitinib cream in patients with vitiligo are expected in 2019. Positive results would be good and lead to a Phase 3 trial, but I do not see that as being a significant stock price mover, unless the trial fails.

A related drug, itacitinib (JAK1 inhibitor), is the Phase 3 trial of in patients with steroid-naïve acute GVHD, with results expected in 2H 2019. As with Jakafi, if it gets an approval, that would set it up for later label expansion.

Incyte plans to submit an NDA for approval of pemigatinib for the second-line treatment of patients with FGFR2 translocated cholangiocarcinoma in the third quarter of 2019. Approval is likely or Incyte would not be submitting an NDA, and revenue could be significant eventually, but first revenue would be a 2020 event.

Eli Lilly (LLY) and Incyte recently announced that the first two Phase 3 trials of baricitinib for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis met the primary endpoint. Lilly plans to share the full results at future scientific conferences, as well as the top-line data from other Phase 3 trials later this year. This should be mostly priced in already.

Further to Phase 2 data presented in 2018, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) expects to submit an NDA for capmatinib in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and MET exon 14 skipping mutations this year. Incyte licensed capmatinib to Novartis but retained options to co-develop and to co-promote capmatinib in the United States. Under the agreement tiered, worldwide royalties on future capmatinib net sales range from 12% to 14%. An approval would be expected, but no revenue will be generated in 2020.

Rest of pipeline

Incyte has a very broad pipeline. Optimism about this pipeline is responsible for much of the company's high P/E ratio. I believe a great deal of success in the pipeline is already in Incyte's stock price. Since most of the pipeline will be the same at the end of 2019 as at the beginning, I will not cover it here. If you have not looked at the breadth of the pipeline, I urge you to check the Incyte pipeline page.

2018 Incyte revenue by quarter

Digging a little deeper, what does revenue by quarter in 2018 imply for the 2019 trajectory?

Revenue in $ millions Q1 382 Q2 522 Q2 450 Q4 528 Total 1,882

Table 2: Incyte 2018 GAAP revenue results. Rounding affects Total.

Some of the variability in quarter results comes from milestone payments. Here is the revenue breakdown for Q3 and Q4 2018 as well as Q4 2019:

Incyte Revenue by Type (in $ millions) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 y/y Jakafi 380 348 302 26% Iclusig 19 20 19 0% Jakavi royalty 55 51 47 16% Olumiant royalty 14 11 5 180% milestone, other 60 20 70 na Total revenue: 528 450 444 19%

Table 3: Incyte revenue breakdown

The main variance is from milestone payments, which also generated $100 million in Q2, but zero in Q1 2018.

Round Jakafi guidance for 2019 to $1.60 billion, divide by four to get $400 million, and it is showing only 5% growth over the Q4 2018 $380 million number.

Given all that, I expect Jakafi revenue to ramp gradually over 2019, perhaps accelerating in Q4 if there is an FDA approval for the GVHD indication. In addition to any ordinary volatility, upside or downside deviation from this ramp expectation should affect the stock price. Royalties and Iclusig sales are not likely to contribute meaningfully to changes. Milestone payments might produce spikes in revenue and the stock price, but I believe they are largely priced in already.

Competition and other caveats

Of the normal downside risks typical of biotech pharmaceutical companies, possibly the most important for Incyte in 2019 and beyond is competing JAK inhibitors. Newer inhibitors, not yet on the market, include Gilead's (GILD) filgotinib and AbbVie's upadacitinib. While these are being tested for indications other than those held by Jakafi, nevertheless competition, or limits to growth are inevitable as each company tries to expand its label.

Conclusion

I expect any price movements of Incyte in 2019 to reflect ordinary volatility or responses to positive or negative news from clinical trials or FDA decisions. This is mainly because the extensive pipeline has led to a market assignment of 168 for P/E and a market capitalization of $18.6 billion. In other words, positive outcomes to foreseeable events in 2019 are largely baked into the price, plus earlier-stage pipeline therapies advancing to FDA approvals.

Longer term, which is my main concern as a long-term investor, I think Incyte will greatly increase revenue and earnings as elements of the pipeline achieve commercial status. I believe long-term investors can accumulate Incyte at current prices, or especially if there are dips, if they can stand the short-term volatility. I have been an Incyte stock owner since late 2016, and it currently represents just under 2% of my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, INCY.