Do Mall Sales Spell Doom And Gloom For Tanger?

When we last covered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), we deemed it close to fair value, where the stock price was not cheap enough to give bulls an advantage, and the doom and gloom projected by bears was unlikely to come true and start a cascade. We decided to reexamine things in light of the latest news release.

SKT announced today that it has closed on the sale of four non-core outlet centers for total gross proceeds of $130.5 million. The four properties are located in Nags Head, North Carolina; Ocean City, Maryland; Park City, Utah; and Williamsburg, Iowa and represent 6.8% of the Company's consolidated portfolio square footage and approximately 5.1% of its forecasted 2019 portfolio net operating income. The purchase price represents a 12.6% blended capitalization rate on the Company's forecasted 2019 Portfolio NOI.

SKT measures the immediate impact here as a reduction in funds from operations (FFO) of 9 cents for 2019. 9 cents is about 4% of the company's pro forma guidance for 2019, but since this closed in Q2-2019, we can extrapolate that the reduction would be about 12 cents on an annualized basis.

Why investors are concerned

SKT did try and demonstrate that it was pruning the bottom of the barrel with this sale. It is right to show that the sold properties have much lower sales per square foot and the portfolio arguably improves with these gone.

Source: SKT press release

The issues though here are the cap rate and the sales per square foot metrics. Tanger has repeatedly tried to tout that its malls are attractive and in demand as it has a very low cost of occupancy.

Source: SKT

In spite of that, we are seeing its malls get what are extremely distressed cap rates. For SKT, the other issue is that it has 11 other malls (15 including 4 sold) that average sales per square feet in this neighborhood.

Source: SKT

We can run some numbers here to get to a net asset value, or NAV, for SKT today.

Source: SKT

2018 NOI was at $330.72 million. Using cap rates of 8% for the top 10 centers, 10% for centers 11-20, and 12.6% for the rest, we can extrapolate a liquidation value for SKT today.

Source: Author calculations and estimates

Based on our estimates, this removes one big "bull" pillar that SKT is extremely cheap. It does not appear so at least based on our assumptions. What if we stretch the valuation a little and assume that the top 20 centers get on average 1% better than assumed above?

Source: Author calculations and estimates

Fair value does move up a little, but there is no big margin of safety here.

Cleaning house results in a lower FFO/share

One other bull argument has been that SKT can dispose of its lower quality malls and improve its portfolio. It definitely can, but the impact to FFO will be rather deep if it rids itself of all its second-tier properties.

Source: Author calculations and estimates

As the second-tier properties have the highest cap rate, and hence the biggest difference between cap rates and interest rates, they produce the most FFO per dollar of assets. Getting rid of them changes the FFO multiple of SKT from 8 to 12.

Conclusion

These asset sales show that the market is validating that SKT assets are not as prized as the company would like people to believe. While there may be some better quality properties than the ones SKT is disposing in centers 21-35, we are certain there are some worse ones as well. The ultra bull case here is if we value the higher tier centers at 7% and 9% cap rates. Even that results in a $23.72 liquidation value. So based on fair market values, SKT is certainly not cheap at present. If retail trends reverse and malls get better (lower) cap rates, SKT may have the potential to shine. We think these sales validate our initial stance that SKT is too close to fair value to give an advantage to either bulls or bears at this price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TipRanks: HOLD