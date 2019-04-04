Reserve currency status creates a dynamic that supports the dollar during periods of slowing global growth, even if the US economy is slowing as well.

When looking at the dollar, one must consider present conditions in the US but also factor in the relative standing of other major countries.

Despite nearly every major bank having a bearish stance on the US Dollar, the greenback continues to power forward.

The consensus bear argument on the US dollar cites the rising US deficit as a cause for the dollar to go down.

Here Is Why Consensus Has Been So Wrong On The

U.S. Dollar

Over the past year, nearly every major bank and research outfit has had a bearish stance on the U.S. Dollar. The bearish thesis on the U.S. dollar typically comes in two forms. First, rising deficits and second, the Federal Reserve's dovish pivot.

Contrary to the consensus opinion, I started to forecast back in April of 2018 that the U.S. dollar would rise and followed that call with a research note in August of 2018 titled "Is It Too Late To Buy The Dollar?"

In that note, I challenged the conventional wisdom and proved why the mainstream narrative on the U.S. Dollar was wrong.

By the summer of 2018, using my leading indicators of global growth, it was very clear that the global economy was in the middle of a fairly pronounced slowdown. The main thesis of my bullish stance on the U.S. dollar stems from the fact that when global growth slows, the U.S. dollar rises and when global growth accelerates, the U.S. dollar falls.

In the aforementioned research note, I concluded that the U.S. dollar would continue to rise, despite conventional wisdom, as long as the global economy continued to weaken.

Based on the three short-term factors described above and the probability of all three continuing, I expect the dollar to move higher toward the level reached in January 2017, roughly 5% higher. Over the long term, the outlook on the dollar is bullish relative to other major currencies with a far greater relative debt burden than the United States. - Is It Too Late To Buy The Dollar? | August 2018

Since that writing, the main ETF that tracks the U.S. Dollar, (UUP), is up more than 3%. In that note, I suggested that I don't like to track UUP or even the common "DXY Index" as those baskets are comprised of mainly the Euro and the Yen. Between the Euro, Yen and Pound Sterling, over 80% of ETF UUP is covered.

When discussing the outlook for the U.S. Dollar, especially as it pertains to global growth, I am much more concerned with a broad basket of currencies or more specifically, how the U.S. dollar moves against emerging market currencies.

Despite the increasing U.S. deficit, discussions about MMT, a radical dovish pivot from the Fed, and the announcement of the cessation of quantitative tightening (all reasons cited for the demise of the U.S. dollar), the greenback has increased against major currencies and against a broad basket of currencies.

Why has the consensus been on the wrong side of this trade? The focus as to the drivers of the U.S. dollar has been on the list above rather than the actual driver of the U.S. dollar which is the rate of change in growth globally.

Typically, when the growth rate of a country starts to decelerate, their currency depreciates. This is not the case with the U.S. dollar, primarily due to the dynamics of being the world reserve currency. I outlined this in detail in an article titled, "The Counterintuitive Nature Of The U.S. Dollar."

Back in April of 2018, one year ago, I summarized that when the world became convinced that the U.S. economy was slowing, the dollar would rally. Why does this happen?

U.S. Dollar Index: Broad Basket Of Currencies - Trade Weighted:

Source: Bloomberg

As the U.S. economy starts to slow, the U.S. clearly starts to import fewer goods from emerging market countries reliant on exports. The same story can be applied to China. If both China and the U.S. economy are slowing, and the two largest economies are demanding fewer goods, emerging market exporting countries see a decline in world trade.

Emerging market currencies are heavily reliant on the flow of U.S. dollars to support their own local currencies which are not widely demanded. Thus, running a trade surplus allows an emerging market country to use a growing pile of FX reserves to support their local currency.

If that flow of U.S. dollars starts to slow, and the pile of FX reserves starts to dwindle, it becomes more difficult to support the local currency, devaluations ensue and the dollar rises due to the position as a world reserve currency.

While this is a simplified example we can see the correlation between periods of slowing global trade and a strengthening U.S. dollar.

Given that the U.S. economy is the largest economy, and the U.S. consumer is larger than the entire Chinese economy when the U.S. starts to slow, this has major ripple effects through the entire globe. When China and the U.S. both decelerate in growth rate terms, local emerging market exporting countries suffer.

My leading global inflationary impulse index shows how there has been a disinflationary impulse spreading through the global economy since the start of 2018. Unsurprisingly, this is when emerging stock markets peaked and the U.S. dollar started to rise rapidly.

Global Inflationary Impulse Year over Year (%):

Source: EPB Macro Research

When the global inflationary impulse peaked, at the end of 2017, the U.S. dollar started to bottom and then accelerate to the upside as illustrated in the chart below.

U.S. Dollar Index: Broad Basket Of Currencies - Trade Weighted:

Source: Bloomberg

The foreign exchange market is the most forward-looking market, even more so than my favorite market, the U.S. Treasury market. When the dollar starts to rise rapidly, that is an early indication that the U.S. economy may be slowing. As shown above, the U.S. dollar started to rapidly appreciate against global currencies starting in 2018 and by the fall, it became obvious the U.S. economy was decelerating.

Now, the U.S. economic slowdown is agreed upon at this point. The magnitude of the U.S. slowdown and the length at which it may persist is still debated but the signal from the U.S. dollar was spot on.

Let's take a look at the export markets from export-reliant emerging market countries to understand this dynamic.

South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Taiwan are all countries that extremely reliant on exporting goods to the U.S. and China.

Today, Malaysia actually printed an export figure that was far below what the Street was expecting, posting a decline in excess of 5% year over year.

Malaysia Exports Year over Year:

Source: Bloomberg

Rather than single out any one country, we need to look at these countries as an aggregate basket.

If we aggregate the nominal exports from the countries listed above, rebase all the data to U.S. dollars and adjust for standard deviation, we can see the year over year growth rate of exports from the important countries listed above.

Emerging Market Export Basket Year over Year:

Source: Bloomberg

We should be asking, why are exports slowing so dramatically? If the U.S. and China demand the most goods, this should be telling.

This index perfectly picked up the global slowdown heading into 2015-2016 as well as the rebound in global growth.

This is just data. We have seven export-reliant countries that are showing a decline in export growth on an aggregate basis. This is clearly coming from a decline in demand from the U.S., China, and Europe. The vast majority of this trade occurs in U.S. Dollars which makes it increasingly difficult for emerging market countries to support their local currency.

One cross rate I am watching closely, in addition to my own custom baskets, is the U.S. Dollar vs. South Korean Won, or USDKRW. This is graphed below.

USDKRW:

Source: Bloomberg

When thinking about the U.S. dollar, we need to balance different time durations and different baskets. Most analysts quote the DXY index but as we can see, this excludes very important information about the global and domestic economy.

Over a long-term horizon, many years, I am highly bullish on the U.S. Dollar against all major currencies due to the relative indebtedness across economies. For more on this, you can check out the last note on the dollar by clicking here.

In the short-term, which for my analysis is 12-18 months, I have a bullish bias on the U.S. dollar against major currencies and against EM currencies. I have had this view since April 2018 due to the dynamics of slowing global growth, not factors that have a very little short-term impact such as a fear of MMT.

In the short-term, there are hundreds of factors that can move the dollar around, including but not limited to presidential tweets about the greenback or attacks on the Fed.

A bearish view on the dollar was one of the most consensus views from the Street.

A dovish Fed, ending QT and rising deficits have not been able to knock down the dollar in any meaningful way. There was a brief adjustment in the greenback as the Fed shifted from expecting three rate hikes in 2019 to maybe one rate cut as priced in by fed funds futures.

To get the dollar right over the long-term, you need to get the trending direction of growth correct.

For that, I continue to spot economic inflection points using a wide array of economic data and leading indicators in a purely data-driven manner without political bias or narrative drift.

How Can You Spot Economic Inflection Points? EPB Macro Research uses composite leading indicators and a wide range of economic data to properly prepare for inflection points in the economic cycle. The most opportunity and the largest changes in asset prices occur during positive and negative economic cycle inflection points. The consensus is consistently offsides at major turning points. Learn where the economic cycle is going and what that means for your portfolio with a no-risk 14-day free trial of EPB Macro Research. Click Here To Get Started For Free

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.