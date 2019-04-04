Time To Buy This Autonomous Vehicle Company Now - No It's Not Tesla

Autonomous vehicles and precision farming will continue to drive its performance in the years ahead.

Even in the short term, the trade war with China is unlikely to have the impact thought at first.

Deere & Co. (DE) is definitely not among the companies that come to mind when considered tech-savvy market leaders, yet it has successfully developed a strong presence in the autonomous vehicle and precision farming segments that could have more impact than the auto industry in the long term.

It will also drive consistent growth in the future for shareholders holding on to their shares.

While there have been some short-term issues arising from the trade war with China, the fact is farmers are finding alternative markets for soybeans in particular, which has significantly mitigated the impact on Deere.

I think the mixed view of Deere at this time provides a good opportunity to take or add to a position in the company before it takes off again.

Short-term outlook

The major concern in the short term has been, as mentioned, the potential impact on sales as a result of farmers having difficulty selling their soybeans. This has caused some farmers to hold off on buying equipment from Deere until there's more clarity.

Yet, as CFO Raj Kalathur said on the earnings call, "trade flows will reroute." That's already proven to be true as more of soybeans are being sold in Brazil, Egypt, and Europe, according to Director of Investor Relations Josh Jepsen.

For these reasons, concerns in regard to tariffs have been taken out of proportion and it appears other markets will make up for most of the shortfall from a decline in Chinese sales.

This suggests the short-term risk isn't near what investors thought it would be, and Deere should do better than expected in the quarters ahead. There is also the possibility it'll be worked out in the near future and trade will resume in the not-too-distant future.

Short-term downside is related more to higher costs of raw materials and exposure to unfavorable foreign currency rates, as well as costs associated with acquisitions.

Revenue in 2019 should be up by about 7 percent over 2018, led by improving construction and agricultural equipment markets.

On the construction side, Deere guides for that segment to climb by about 13 percent for fiscal 2019, with much of that coming from its acquisition of Wirtgen and also solid equipment demand.

Its forestry unit should increase in a range of five to ten percent, based upon robust demand from the EU and Russia. Operating margin in forestry is approximately 12 percent.

Agriculture equipment sales are projected to be a more modest 4 percent for 2019, up a percentage point over the previous 3 percent guidance. What will be interesting is how much replacement demand for its new technology embedded in its equipment will bring. It's becoming vital for farmers to acquire the technologically improved equipment to remain competitive.

Even with all the soybean and tariff concerns, Deere maintains its full-year guidance, with its net income outlook for the year remaining at about $3.6 billion. If it reaches that total, it would be a 17 percent boost over 2018.

Tech and long-term outlook

As for the long term, the outlook looks as solid as it has been and even could surprise to the upside with expectations being dampened some. Even so, the costs mentioned above should allow the company to leverage those investments to growth in the years ahead.

That's why I don't mind that R&D expenses are expected to climb by about 5 percent in fiscal 2019. SG&A expenses are projected to rise by about the same percentage.

A lot of this is related to investing in product development and precision agriculture, which will pay off well for Deere and long-term shareholders.

With Deere's autonomous tractors, a farmer can take a run once around the terrain and then let the tractor take over on its own after it is "taught" how the land is laid out.

Not only that, but also the improved tech allows it to collect valuable data about soil quality, analyze it, and adjust to various fluid conditions in the field. Over time, this data could potentially become a significant revenue stream as it collects data from around the world.

All of this also allows for increased efficiency and productivity as farmers are able to customize fertilizer, weed, and insect control with the available data and current conditions. Deere got this capability primarily with its acquisition of Blue River Technology. These are the types of things meant when talking about precision agriculture. It's why replacement should play a big part in the company's performance for a long time.

Combined with its improved guidance systems, telematics, and other improvements, the company is well positioned to remaining a market leader far into the future.

The acquisition of Wirtgen catapulted Deere into being the immediate market leader in road-construction equipment, as Wirtgen was the global leader when Deere bought it. This helps diversify its product and geographical base.

Conclusion

The only meaningful change mentioned in full-year fiscal 2019 guidance for Deere was a slight downward revision in its margin for the agriculture and turf segment. That was cut from 12.5 percent originally, to 12 percent.

Even though the revision is a relatively small one, it does represent a unit that accounted for about 75 percent of its overall equipment operating profit in 2018. In 2018, it had a margin of 12.1 percent in that unit.

The company said the downward revision came from lower expectations with its bigger agricultural equipment, which comes with wider margins.

If that's how it plays out, there could be some short-term pressure on the company, but with its growth levers in place and costs of integrating acquired companies winding down over the next two to three years, Deere remains a very compelling buy and hold investment.

Its heavy investment in precision farming and autonomous vehicles will make it a strong performer in this sector for many years. It was a big reason behind its gain of a little over 50 percent in 2017. It isn't likely to do that anytime soon, but I do expect consistent growth with an occasional correction.

This is as close to a set and forget stock as you can get, and you can enjoy the growth and 1.9 percent dividend that comes with it.

Who would have thought this old company started in the agrarian age of the U.S. would become a major tech leader in its field.

