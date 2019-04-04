Was The Q1 Disaster A Surprise To Tesla Management?

Things were so bad that it is difficult to believe that management was unaware at the end of January.

Today (April 4), Tesla's (TSLA) lawyers will be in federal court in New York, trying to convince Judge Nathan that the SEC is wrong to accuse Elon Musk of sending out false material information by Tweet. However, today Tesla issued a release which casts severe doubt on the veracity of more communications issued by management.

Yesterday Tesla released its Q1 update on production and deliveries. Tesla produced only 62,950 Model 3 automobiles. This averages to less than 4,900 per week. Deliveries of the Model 3 fared no better - only 50,900 compared to 63,150 in the prior quarter. The news on the Model S & X was even worse - only 12,100 sold - less than 45% of the Q4 level.

When did it all go so wrong

On January 30, Tesla released its Q4 update letter, which stated "Every part of the Model 3 production process has demonstrated over a 24-hour period the ability to produce at an extrapolated rate of 7,000 vehicles per week." and "In 2019, full-year Model 3 volumes will grow substantially over 2018 due to a full year of high production rates at our Fremont facility". Yet the Q1 Model 3 production level was less than 4,900 per week, barely above the 4,670 achieved in Q4, 2018, and nowhere close to 7,000. If we extrapolate that level of improvement for the rest of the year, we do not even reach 6,000 units per week, never mind 7,000.

The Q4 update letter was even more explicit on the subject of the S & X letter where Tesla stated, "we are expecting our Model S and Model X deliveries in Q1 2019 to be slightly below Q1 2018" (my emphasis). Presumably Tesla does not really consider a 55% drop to be slight.

Did substantial problems with production or deliveries suddenly arise after January 30? If so, Tesla did not see fit to mention it. No press release, no 8-K - even the 10-K issued on February 19 disclosed no negative subsequent events, mentioning only the Maxwell (MXWL) takeover.

Retrospective on the Musk tweet

Elon Musk tweeted on February 19 that Tesla would produce about 500,000 vehicles.

This is the tweet which got him into trouble with the SEC. However, his "correction", published with the assistance (and insistence) of his securities lawyer now becomes more interesting. He tweeted:

The 400,000 was at the top end of the 360,000 - 400,000 guidance given in the Q4 update and now reiterated in the Q1 update.

However, this was sent more than halfway through Q1. Surely Musk knew by that stage that serious problems were developing for Q1. If so, why did he push guidance upwards by changing "360,000 - 400,000" to 400,000. If he didn't know, why not?

At an average ASP in the neighborhood of $50,000, a 40,000 difference in deliveries is $2 billion. That is clearly a material amount for Tesla.

Conclusion

The important questions for the SEC are a) whether Tesla management was aware, when they issued their January 30 letter, that Q1 was developing so badly; and b) if not, did some subsequent event or circumstance cause the deterioration. If the answer to a) is yes, then the misstatements were substantial and material. If the answer to b) is yes, why was no 8-K filed?

The questions for investors are even more disconcerting. Does management know what is going on with their automotive business? If they don't they should, but if they do, why do they always seem to hide the bad news?

