Looking For A 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut - Will It Happen?

In December 2015, the US February reserve increased the short-term Fed Funds rate in what was liftoff from a zero percent interest rate environment. In the months leading up to the move, the Fed had tapered their program of quantitative easing which provided stimulus to the economy in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

Since December 2015, the central bank has acted nine times to increase the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points, and the rate now stands at 2.25-2.50%. Last year economic data and GDP growth caused the new Chairman of the Fed to pick up the pace of rate hikes as the Fed hiked rates four times. All the while, the central bank had been reducing the size of their balance sheet by allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off each month. While short-term rates were rising as the Fed hiked the Fed Funds rate, they were also increasing further out along the yield curve as a function of balance sheet normalization. A hawkish Fed turned out to be too much for markets across all asset classes during the third and fourth quarters of 2018. The price of gold dropped to its low for the year in mid-August last year at just over the $1160 after the Fed added a fourth rate hike to their agenda for 2018. The increase supported gains in the dollar and increased the cost of carrying the yellow metal which caused selling in the gold market. During the final three months of last year, the stock market suffered a significant downside correction caused, in part, by rising interest rates.

In 2019, the US central bank reversed course and transformed from hawks to dovish when it comes to monetary policy. However, some members of the Trump Administration are looking for the central bank to undo some of the "damage" they believe the Fed caused by their tightening activities last year. Over the recent weeks, we have heard calls for an immediate 50 basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate. For those who believe that a rate cut is in the cards, a long position in gold could be highly attractive. Gold recently dropped below the $1300 per ounce level which is around $50 below the high from the middle of February. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETF product (UGLD) is a leveraged product for those looking to take advantage of a situation where the Fed becomes even more dovish over the coming weeks and months.

The Fed pivots to a dovish stance

US President Donald Trump has not been pleased with his pick pf Jerome Powell to sit in the Chairman's seat at the Federal Reserve. The President called the hawkish approach to monetary policy "crazy" in late 2018 and early 2019.

While the administration continues to project GDP growth at over 3% in 2019, the Fed lowered their projection at their latest meeting on March 20 to 2.1%. A slowdown in growth and recent economic data caused the central bank to cancel their two rate hikes of 25 basis points in 2019, and to cancel one of the two projected increase in the Fed Funds for 2020. At the same time, the Fed told markets that their quantitative tightening program would come to an end in September 2019 with the balance sheet at around the $3.5 trillion level. Therefore, the US central bank which had taken a hawkish approach to tighten credit in 2018, turned dovish as they believe the level of interest rates is at equilibrium and reflects the economic conditions. The shift towards a more accommodative approach to monetary policy came a little too late for the President and his administration.

Stephen Moore, a critic of the Fed, says cut right away

Recently, the president announced his latest nominee for a seat on the Federal Reserve.

On March 22, the president announced that he was nominating Stephen Moore to serve a fourteen-year term on the Federal Reserve, Moore is not a Ph.D. economist, but neither is Chairman Powell. However, Mr. Moore has a long history as an advocate for supply-side economics and had been a critic of recent Fed policy. As with most of the President's appointees, Mr. Moore has attracted sharp criticism from political opponents who state that he does not have the "pedigree" to serve on the central bank's board.

Mr. Moore has not been shy about his disdain for the path of monetary policy and recently called for an immediate 50 basis point but in the Fed funds rate to stimulate economic activity in the United States. Nothing would make President Trump happier than the move that would negate the tightening in 2018 which, in the administration's opinion, put a giant roadblock in the way of economic growth in the US.

Larry Kudlow agrees

Larry Kudlow, the former Bear Stearns analyst, associate director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Reagan, a commentator on CNBC, and current Director of the National Economic Council under President Trump recently said he supports an immediate interest rate cut. Kudlow told CNBC in late March:

Globally, there's a lot of weakness out there. Europe - euro zone virtually in a recession. China - very, very, very soft as we negotiate on trade. In the absence of inflation, with some of these global threats, our view is at some point ... I wouldn't mind seeing the Fed drop their target rate.

If confirmed, Stephen Moore will be an advocate for the administration's current position that the Fed Funds rate is too high at its current level.

The administration wants another tool for trade negotiations with China

Higher interest rates in the US compared to Europe and Japan have caused the dollar to trade near its recent highs on the dollar index.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the dollar index has been in a bullish trend since February 2018 when it hit bottom at 88.15. The most recent peak came in mid-December at 97.705, but the index has been hovering not far below the high so far in 2019. A stronger dollar makes US exports less competitive in global markets and weighs on the earnings of US multinational companies which is problematic when it comes to US GDP growth. Moreover, as the US negotiates a new framework for trade with the Chinese, a strong dollar is an impediment as China has been devaluing its yuan which gives the nations with the world's second largest GDP a leg up when it comes to competition with the US around the world. A 50-basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate and an end to quantitative tightening sooner than September would likely cause the dollar index to head lower.

Gold has come down - 50 basis points would cause it to explode

While the President, Stephen Moore, and Larry Kudlow may not get their 50-basis point rate cut, the market is starting to come around to the view that the next move by the Fed will be a rate cut rather than a rate hike. Lower interest rates decrease the cost of carrying long positions in commodities like gold, and a weaker dollar tends to be highly supportive of raw material prices. A trade deal with China over the coming weeks and months and a rate cut in the US on the back of weakness in the

European economy and the ongoing Brexit fiasco could create a potent bullish cocktail for commodities prices, and gold is no exception.

Over recent weeks, the price of gold has been correcting to the downside.

As the weekly chart shows, the price of gold dropped from its latest peak at $1344 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract in mid-February to a low at $1279.50 in early April. Gold was trading not far above that low at $1290.60 on April 4. The next level of support for the yellow metal below the recent low is at the 2019 nadir at $1275.30 from late January when gold turned higher. Below there, the critical level of technical support stands at last August's low at $1161.40 per ounce.

On the upside, there is resistance for the price of gold at the 2019 high at $1344, the double-top high from 2018 at $1365.40, and the 2016 peak at $1377.50. Above the 2016 post-Brexit high, the price of gold could be off to the races on the upside.

At under $1300 per ounce, gold could be on sale if the Fed is going to continue to take a more accommodative stance towards monetary policy over the coming months.

The fund summary for the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETF product states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets.

As a triple-leveraged ETN product, UGLD is only appropriate for short-term trading purposes as any stability in the gold price or move to the downside will quickly cause the value of the instrument to evaporate. Triple-leveraged products are always subject to reverse splits that destroy their value, so timing is everything when using these tools. UGLD has net assets of $127.82 million and trades an average of 91,353 shares each day. UGLD is an instrument that can be useful for those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of the futures market where $4744 or 3.7% original margin can control a gold futures contract worth $129,000 at $1290 per ounce.

The price of gold has dropped below the $1300 level after climbing from $1161.40 in mid-August 2018 to $1344 in mid-February a rise of 15.7%.

Over the same period, the price of UGLD shares rose from $75.70 to a high at $108.75 or 43.7% which was slightly less than triple the move in the price of gold. The reason for the underperformance was the timing of the move which took six months. If gold were to blast off on the upside, the percentage return in UGLD would likely exceed 300% based on past performance.

The administration and next nominee to the Federal Reserve board would like to see an immediate 50-basis point rate cut in the Fed Funds rate. However, any decline in interest rates by the central bank from their current level would likely light a bullish fuse under the gold market and the price at under the $1300 level would look like a bargain if the doves continue to soar at the central bank.

