How Well Is Aurora Investing Its Money?

I will put Aurora's Q2 loss into context and explain why it is not as alarming as it seems.

Overview

Is Aurora Cannabis (ACB) bad at investing their money? After posting a 237.7 million CAD loss in Q2 2019 the answer would seemingly be yes. But diving deeper into their losses gives a clearer picture of why their acquisitions may not be so bad. Throughout this article, I will explain the multitude of strategic investments and acquisitions Aurora has made and why these investments will bring them positive future value.

To start with, I will focus on Aurora’s acquisitions, meaning Aurora owns 100% of the company. Each subsidiary helps develop the cultivation of the cannabis plant, research and development or a method of distribution with many helping in more than one sector. Although all of these companies are helping Aurora Cannabis, I will highlight their most important holdings and how they specifically relate to Aurora’s business plan.

Cultivation

Below is the basic description of each company, per Aurora’s investor relations page.

Aurora Larssen Projects

ALPS is the world’s premium greenhouse design and consultancy firm

BC Northern Lights

BC Northern Lights is a tech manufacturing company that specializes in indoor hydroponic grow boxes

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.

Canadian-based, international plant biopharmaceutical company with 17 years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience

HotHouse Consulting Inc.

Advanced Greenhouse consulting services with specialization in hybrid greenhouse growing techniques

Peloton Pharmaceuticals

Montreal, CA-based pharmaceutical company with a specialization in the high-quality, low-cost production of medical cannabis. Peloton’s 40,000 square foot production facility, now called Aurora Vie, is fully licensed and produces 4,000 kg per year

Urban Cultivator

Urban Cultivator represents the gold standard in indoor gardening, allowing for the growth organic vegetables, herbs and microgreens in any kitchen.

Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation

Whistler is one of Canada’s most iconic cannabis brands, supplying the market with award-winning organic certified BC bud. With the addition of Whistler, Aurora’s product portfolio is broadened to include a suite of premium organic products for both the medical and consumer markets.

Through these acquisitions, Aurora is now better versed in how to cultivate and grow marijuana, cut costs, and become an even more recognized brand through their Whistler acquisition.

Both Aurora Larssen Projects and HotHouse Consulting Inc. will help in the creation of a perfect growing climate which Aurora believes will help drive down costs and increase yields. They claim with the help of these acquisitions they should be able to control every variable including; nutrients, humidity, temp, and air flow all in their attempt to drive down production costs to $1 per gram from its current level of $1.92.

After creating the right climate, CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. and Peloton Pharmaceuticals help produce a high-quality product and a low cost while having international experience. That experience is crucial for Aurora’s growth as it is quickly expanding its borders past Canada in hopes to gain a strong worldwide presence. CanniMed is currently targeting the medical users in Canada which have grown from 10,000 patients in Q3 2016 to over 70,000 in Q4 2018.

Lastly, Whistler Medical is a great addition adding a strong brand name to their arsenal. Whistler produces a strain of marijuana called BC bud and it is helping Aurora sell more premium organic products. Any commodity selling company has to set themselves apart from the competition and there is no better way than by being able to provide a best in class bud. This should bolster their reputation among marijuana users and hopefully translate the positive reviews into more customers.

Research and Development

Anandia Laboratories

The global industry leader in cannabis testing, genetics, and R&D with an extensive library of cannabis genetics and genomic and chemical analysis

MedReleaf Corp.

R&D driven cannabis producer dedicated to innovation, operational excellence and the production of top-quality cannabis

These two companies are crucial for the long-term success of Aurora as they are vital in the implementation of creating new strains and products. Anandia is able to create new strains that are unique to Aurora by helping improve the disease resistance, enhance the crop yield, optimize the flowering time, and cultivate specialized oils. MedReleaf then helps with the individual testing of quality assurance to properly asses the potency of cannabis products. This testing is vital for a uniform customer experience where they can be confident in Aurora providing the same product repeatedly.

Distribution

Aurora Deutschland (formerly Pedanios GMBH)

Based in Germany, Aurora Deutschland is a leading wholesale importer, exporter, and distributor of medical cannabis in the EU, currently providing wholesale medical cannabis to over 750 pharmacies

CanvasRx

CanvasRx is a leading Canadian network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers with over 30 facilities in operation nationwide

ICC Labs Inc.

ICC Labs is a fully licensed producer and distributor of cannabinoid extracts, recreational cannabis, and industrial hemp products in Uruguay as well as a fully licensed producer of medical cannabis in Colombia.

MED Colombia

Originally acquired by MedRelaf Corp., MED Colombia is a low-cost, high-quality producer of cannabis and derivatives. In addition to its considerable production footprint, MED Colombia also has an array of cannabis genetics that is used for the development and reproduction of medical cannabis strains.

Agropro UAB

Agropro is Europe’s largest producer, processor, and supplier of certified organic hemp and hemp products- Aurora's investor relations

As I mentioned before, these companies do overlap sections and are able to provide help in research and development and cultivation. Aurora strives to become a global company and I find it exciting that their acquisitions have opened them up to foreign markets including Germany, Uruguay, Columbia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland. One of these companies, Agropro, currently has 1,600 hectares under contract; which has a potential yield of more than one million kilograms of organic hemp when combined with additional contracts available to expand to more than 3,000 hectares across Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland. Aurora is establishing a presence in Europe’s largest economy and is extending out to eastern Europe for the production of hemp and easy distribution to the rest of Europe.

Next, ICC Labs and MED Columbia create a presence in South America. Uruguay may not be the largest market, but they are only one of two countries to federally legalize marijuana creating a major first movers’ advantage on the continent.

Strategic Investments

For the most part, Aurora’s acquisitions help provide them services towards their core business, but their strategic investments allow them to expand in a multitude of other cannabis-related markets if they see fit.

Alcanna| TSX: (OTCPK:LQSIF)

(25% ownership)

Alcanna is one of the three largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest private sector retailer in Canada

Cann Group | ASX: (OTCQX:CANN)

(22.9% ownership)

Cann Group is building a world-class business focused on breeding, cultivating and manufacturing medicinal cannabis for sale and use within Australia

Capcium Inc. | Private

(19.99% ownership)

Capcium is a contract manufacturing platform specializing in softgel encapsulation, providing high-value, high quality cannabis products

Choom Holdings | CSE: (OTCQB:CHOOF)

(40% ownership)

Choom is an emerging adult use cannabis company with one of the largest retail networks in Canada

CTT Pharmaceuticals | OTC: (OTCPK:CTTH)

(9.14% ownership)

CTT provides safe, flexible, simple and innovative drug delivery systems for pain management therapies and treatments

Evio Beauty Group | Private

Evio Beauty is a portfolio of conscious lifestyle brands focused on sustainability principles.

The partnership between Evio Beauty and Aurora is aimed at creating a new line of hemp seed oil and CBD based product formulations

FloraFotonica | Private

Flora Fotonica specializes in indoor farming lighting systems that allow for increased crop yields with decreased energy consumption

The Green Organic Dutchman | TSX:(OTCQX:TGODF)

(15.3% ownership)

TGOD is a Canadian licensed producer, growing high quality, organic, medical cannabis with sustainable all-natural principles

Hempco Food and Fiber | TSXV: (OTCPK:HEMP)

(52.7% ownership)

With 12 years of industry experience, Hempco is a respected supplier of premier hemp-based foods, hemp fiber and hemp nutraceuticals.

High Tide Inc. | CSE: (HITI)

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis corporation with subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Smoker's Corner Ltd., Famous Brandz Inc., Canna Cabana Inc. and the majority of KushBar Inc.

Micron Waste Technologies | CSE: (MWM)

(9% ownership)

Micron Waste is a leading organic waste technology company that provides on-site waste digestion systems that can turn organic waste into clean water

Radient Technologies | TSX.V: (NYSE:RTI)

(17.23% ownership)

Radient technologies is an extraction solutions provider and manufacturer of high-value natural ingredients and products

- Aurora's investor page

As you can see almost all of these investments are publicly traded companies and that is the main reason Aurora lost over 200 million in one quarter. Many of these companies lost significant value between Q1 and Q2 of 2019, but these losses are null in comparison to the future value they could bring. Aurora is diversifying and ready to provide a plethora of services to a nascent market who doesn’t fully know what it wants yet. Partnering with Alcanna alone can tap into a potential 1 billion dollar CBD infused drink market and it doesn’t stop there. Cann Group currently sells medical cannabis in Australia which gives Aurora the potential to tap into another 18 million users, almost the size of the current Canadian market. Another is Evio beauty group, which gives Aurora the opportunity to move into the beauty industry with hempseed and CBD infused products. Aurora already has the capability to produce an abundance of hemp with their eastern European land and can leverage their partnership with Evio to tap into the projected 22-billion-dollar industry in 2022. Although I only highlighted three of their strategic partnerships, each provides Aurora a unique service to grow and thrive.

Conclusion

Aurora is not concerned with their massive Q2 loss and I believe you shouldn’t be either. Their massive network of acquisitions will help them in all facets of the marijuana industry including cultivation, research and development, and distribution all while expanding globally and attempting to garner the first mover advantage. With the help of their strategic investments and a strong base of acquisitions, I believe that Aurora did their due diligence while investing in these companies and each should provide a unique opportunity to help Aurora succeed in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.