GlaxoSmithKline: Back To The Drawing Board

With new regulations constantly being introduced from different countries, can GSK manage to bring new value to shareholders?

Recommendation

Glaxo Smith Kline ( NYSE: GSK) has been one of the more struggling companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Since 2015 the stock hasn’t moved beyond its highest price point in October 2016 of £17.09. So is there any hope for a future upside in the stock?

Although GSK resides in a constant growing industry and is one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world it struggles to bring value to its investors. The core investment thesis is that GSK will have to continue lowering prices in future years and in the same time increase R&D in order to be able to compete with its peers. In the table below you can see the current and expected market share of GSK and its peers in the pharmaceuticals industry:

Company Background and Overview

Glaxo Smith Kline is a British pharmaceutical company with approximately £30.8 billion in annual revenue and employs around 99,000 people. By acquiring 21 organizations throughout the years, GSK has extended its global footprint and accelerated its R&D process. The most recent acquisition was in December last year, GSK acquired TESARO, an oncology focused company, for an aggregate cash of approximately $5.1 billion (£4.0 billion). The transaction is expected to significantly strengthen the company’s pharmaceutical business and accelerate its oncology pipeline.

As of today, GSK has branched out into new partnerships with a new alliance with Merck (developing new oncology medicine) and a new joint venture with Pfizer (strengthening consumer healthcare).

Investment Thesis

GSK currently trades at an EV/EBIT of 8.6x. The company has realized an increased operating profit margin since last year of 17.8%. GSK recently regained its share price and is trading right at its previous high point in November 2018.

In the next 2 years I expect a slowdown in growth, with increasing R&D costs, increased competition, lowering pricing and expected loss of market share. With increasing costs and lowering prices, GSK will inevitably lower its operating profit margins year over year, in order to compete in the industry. In the graph below you can see how their operating margin performed through the last years. The 43% op. margin in 2015 is mainly driven by the high operating margins of Global Pharmaceuticals (40%) and HIV medicine (72.6%) and also from a one-off increase in “other operating expense” (which included the profits on the disposals of the oncology business of £9,228 million):

The Pharmaceutical Market

Several key factors are expected to impact the industry for the next several years. One of them is the rising population aging around the world, around 21% of the population is expected to be aged 60 and above, this will result directly in higher revenue streams for many pharmaceutical companies selling products in China and India. A few other aspects are the improvement and purchasing power of lower and middle-class families worldwide and outside investments from tech giants like Qualcomm.

On the other side you have different government policies impacting the growth prospect of pharmaceutical industries, like South Korea tightening the rule for drug license renewal, the UK tightening the rules around distance-selling pharmacies and Russia tightening control for foreign medical labs and pharma companies. Furthermore, the industry is facing consistent price pressures, which will force companies to cut costs in order to compete, so we could see a slowdown in R&D. Such a slowdown could bring a significant negative long-term effect on growth in the industry. The graph below shows different industries R&D as a % of Net Sales:

Recent Quarter Results

*Source: Q4 presentation

GSK recorded Q4 18 revenue of £8,197 million, representing a yearly growth of 7%. Operating income was £1554 million, representing a yearly growth of around 100% and quarterly growth of 64%. Net income for Q4 18 was £1215 million, representing a yearly growth of 300% (due to negative Net Inc. in Q4 2017) and quarterly decline of 14%.

The increase in numbers in the Q4 report, was mainly due to the 22% growth in vaccine sales and US sales growth of 15%. Operating margins have also increased recently, as you can see in the chart below.

Although various joint ventures and partnerships have been made, we can see the company struggling to increase and stabilize its operating margins and grow its revenue consistently in the last three years.

Partnerships and Joint Ventures

At the end of 2018 GSK has made several partnerships and an acquisition in order to get the market lead:

GSK – Pfizer consumer health care deal

On December 18, 2018, GSK announced a healthcare portfolio merger deal. Such a transaction should provide substantial value to GSK and Pfizer and will build on the recent buyout of Novartis’ stake in GSK Consumer Healthcare. The next day after the deal, GSK announced it plans a split into two businesses, one for prescription drugs and vaccines, the other for over-the-counter products. Such a revamp will create a consumer health company with a market share of 7.3%, well ahead of its nearest rivals Johnson & Johnson, Bayer and Sanofi, all on around 4 percent. The new joint venture with Pfizer is expected to generate total annual cost savings of £500 million by 2022 for expected total cash costs of £900 million and non-cash charges of £300 million.

GSK –TESARO acquisition deal

On the 3 rd of December 2018 GSK announced their agreement to acquire TESARO for $5.1 billion, an oncology biotech company based in the US. TESARO’s drug Zejula is a PARP inhibitor approved for treating ovarian cancer. Zejula is one of several PARP inhibitors that have reached the market, after AstraZeneca gained approval in 2014 for the first drug targeting PARP, Lynparza. Although the acquisition of TESARO should strengthen GSK’s pharma business by accelerating the build of their oncology pipeline, I think they are already late to the race. Lynparza already delivers huge result in first-line ovarian cancer. Updated results from the SOLO-1 trial were reported at this year’s ESMO conference in October and showed that 60% of patients receiving Lynparza remained progression-free at three years compared to 27% of a placebo group. Lynparza is already well in front of its PARP inhibitor rivals, Tesaro’s Zejula (niraparib) and Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib). All three are already approved for maintenance in relapsed/refractory ovarian cancer, but first-line approval allows Lynparza to move up the treatment pathway ahead of its competitors.

GSK – Merck partnership

On 5 th of February, GSK and Merck announced a global alliance to jointly develop and commercialize M7824, a novel immunotherapy with potential in multiple difficult-to-treat cancers. GSK does not currently have a similar drug in its portfolio and such a partnership could prove very beneficial. Although this could bring new revenue streams for GSK, targeting the PD-1/L1 pathway, a number of larger companies are bringing their own versions of the immunotherapy treatment to the market. Right now there are several inhibitors that hit PD-L1 already on the market In the table below you can see the forecasted market size:

Company Information

Income Statement Breakdown

As we can see from the income statement below, Revenue has grown steadily through the years with a CAGR of 7.6%, the main revenue driver being pharmaceuticals and vaccines. In 2018 we see a definitive decline in growth, driven mainly by pricing pressures in the respiratory and vaccine segments, I expect this trend to continue and thus predict a decline in growth for the forthcoming years.

COGS and SG&A

As we can see for the last three years, COGS as a % of Rev. has not changed much, this is mainly due to higher sales (favorable product mix in Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare), lower restructuring costs, which was offset by continued adverse pricing pressure in Pharmaceuticals, particularly in Respiratory, and in Established Vaccines. I do expect in the future the numbers to stay the same.

SG&A has also been stagnant in recent years. This reflects higher restructuring costs, and investment in promotional product support, particularly for new launches in Respiratory, HIV and Vaccines, partly offset by tight control of ongoing costs, particularly in non-promotional and back office spending, across all three businesses.

Research and Development Costs

The pharma industry has one of the biggest R&D costs in the market. Between 2015 and 2017 R&D costs have remained without any significant changes, but in 2018 we see a significant drop in R&D costs. This is driven by lower restructuring costs, primarily due to the comparison with the provision for obligations in 2017 as a result of the decision to withdraw Tanzeum. I see this as a one-off item and forecast the R&D costs to return to normal, around 14% to 15.5% of Revenue throughout the years. The slight increase is mainly due to the future strengthening and development of the GSK pipeline.

Operating Profit Margin

We can see that operating profit margins have increased in the past two years. This is explained with a strong US performance throughout the years, strong growth in HIV sales in 2017 and the continued cost reduction benefit of the Group’s Pharmaceuticals restructuring program.

For 2019 and ahead I predict operating margins to decrease. This is mainly driven by higher R&D costs and pricing pressures.

Catalysts

Catalysts in the next 12-24 months include:

Hardening Healthcare Policies

Hardening healthcare policies are emerging both from the EU and the US. With the FDA is building an active surveillance system called Sentinel to oversee the safety of all medicines on the US market to the EU urged to tighten regulation on pharmaceutical pollution . Regulators have also started working together more closely so a product that’s rejected in one region is more likely to be rejected in others. All this could slow down any new drug development and could hurt the revenues of the entire pharmaceutical market.

Difficult/Uncertain Market Conditions

Harsher price controls are becoming a problem in the pharmaceutical industry. Europe and Japan already have pricing regulations and the US has been thinking long and hard how to implement it in a healthy way. The new administration may have had an answer for that, Trump's FDA administrator, Scott Gottlieb, was focused on increasing price-lowering market competition, so he tried to push the agency to shorten approval times for generics, particularly when there's only one generic alternative on the market. Now he is leaving the scene and uncertainty looms around the corner. After two years in which the FDA has gently relaxed the rules, the industry is worried about what may come next.

Rising Healthcare Costs

Healthcare costs have been seriously rising throughout the years. In 2017 healthcare costs in the U.S. equaled 17.9% of GDP. Healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP is also climbing in Europe, cash-strapped governments across the 28-member European Union are struggling to control healthcare expenditure. At the same time the rate of new, but expensive therapies to treat rare diseases has never been greater. If this trend continues the same ways patients will be unable to afford treatments.

All of the above represent catalysts that could decrease GSK’s share price to our targeted range of around £9-£12 per share in the next 12-18 months; if they all come true and work as expected, the price may be even lower than that range. If these catalysts don't come to fruition, there is still potential downside in the stock, but it will be to the higher end of that range.

Valuation

DCF

With significant price pressures from peers, increased R&D and capital expenditure, we calculate an implied share price in the £9- £12 range. This is the range if revenue grows at a CAGR of 2% for the next 5 years. The model also assumes COGS as a % of Rev. flat for the next 5 years at around 34%

Please keep in mind that GSK’s revenue has declined in the last year by 1% and COGS as a % of Rev. has fluctuated at around +/- 1%.

As a result, I believe that a +2% CAGR revenue growth over the next 5 years is reasonable, keeping in mind that according to the last earnings call GSK has predicted a revenue decline.

I have valued GSK using public comps and a DCF analysis. The DCF analysis major driver is R&D costs as a % of rev. increasing by an average of 5% per year for the next 5 years.

The discounted cash flow analysis uses the following “base case” assumptions:

SG&A costs as a % of rev. kept flat per year for the next 5 years. Revenue growth at a CAGR of 2% for the next 5 years, 7.6% discount rate (based on public comps and WACC), 2.0% terminal FCF growth rate, and standard discount periods. £2,202 million spent on capex yearly for the next 5 years.

Comparable Companies

To select comparable public companies I have used the following criteria: Pharmaceutical companies with a similar product base and market cap: Pfizer (PFE), Astrazeneca (AZN), Merck (MRK) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Within all the comparable companies GSK is trading at the lowest valuation. I presume this is because despite the fact EBIT has grown throughout the five years, price per share hasn’t moved much beyond £16.50.

Although the company is trading at the lowest multiples, operating margin is around the same numbers compared to its peers.

Risks

Faster than expected approval for the M7824 drug

As discussed above, the M7824 is an investigational bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy that is currently in clinical development for multiple difficult-to-treat cancers. According to a new report the global cancer immunotherapy market is likely to reach USD 126.9 billion by 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecasted period. Cancer immunotherapy is a somewhat new avenue for revenue generation for pharmaceutical companies. In addition, adverse effects, such as recurrence of cancer and organ failure, associated with conventional chemotherapies and rising demand for technologically advanced healthcare solutions are boosting the demand for immunotherapies. If the new drug gets a faster than expected approval it could tap into a completely new market for GSK.

New FDA commissioner relaxing pharma regulations

With Scott Gottlieb leaving his position a new and friendlier commissioner could replace him. One such replacement could be Amy Abernethy. In December Amy Abernathy, the chief medical officer of Roche-owned Flatiron Health, was named the Principal Deputy Commissioner of Food and Drugs at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). One of her goals at the FDA is to speed up the collection of data that can be used in clinical trials. If she is appointed as Gottlieb’s successor, such a change could speed up drug production and lower costs for companies like GSK.

Key Takeaways

In considering all catalysts and risks, I think a continued stagnation or downside of GSK’s stock is highly possible. The company has been struggling in the last five years to bring more value to investors. With an uncertain pharmaceutical market, costs for development going up and price wars between companies continuing, we could see GSK continuing to struggle in bringing greater value to its investors.

