Antares Pharma: It's The Business Model, Stupid

During the 1992 presidential campaign, candidate Bill Clinton used the slogan “It’s the economy stupid” in the race with opponent George H.W. Bush. Due to a short recession during the time frame, the slogan proved to be prophetic to the final outcome of the election, with Bush suffering a painful defeat. It is likely that a similar slogan applying to the Antares Pharma (ATRS) business model will be just as relevant to the Antares story and business success.

Antares has been developing novel drug devices and combination drugs for decades and the company’s products are rapidly gaining traction in multiple opportunities. Yet, the stock has languished and continues to trade at the whim of a few news releases. For example, this year in the month of March ATRS reached a high of $3.96 in early March and, at this writing, it is less than $3. The March freefall was likely due to news releases concerning negative trial results for partnered drug Makena-subq and FDA approval of oral testosterone drug Jazenzo. On March 8, Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) issued a press release stating that a follow-up study on its leading preterm birth drug Makena did not demonstrate significant differences when compared to placebo. The Amag news release stated further that the Prolong study trial had been conducted largely offshore, mostly in eastern Europe, which was characterized by significantly different patient profiles compared to the U. S. Both Amag and Antares stocks suffered big hits following the news release, however, Amag has since recovered much of the loss. Antares, however, continued to decline for the remainder of March.

The hit to Antares stock was likely due mostly to news that the Clarus testosterone drug Jatenzo received FDA approval March 27. While the headline of the approval appears to give pause to Antares investors, the actual impact the company’s long term success is likely miniscule. Clarus Therapeutics (a private company) has since stated that the company is planning to launch Jatenzo before the end of 2019. By that time, Antares drug Xyosted will have been on the market for a full year due to its launch in November 2018. However, beyond a first-mover advantage for Xyosted, there are multiple reasons that oral testosterone drugs plans by Clarus Therapeutics and potentially later Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), could be left in the dust.

Ongoing patent dispute

Lipocine, although not yet receiving approval for its oral testosterone drug Tlando, plans to resubmit an NDA for Tlando in Q2 in the aftermath of completing an ABPM blood pressure monitoring study for the drug candidate. Meanwhile, an ongoing patent dispute continues between Lipocine and Clarus and, even though Clarus has received FDA approval, Clarus may be blocked from launching Jatenzo. On January 14, 2019, Lipocine announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the United States granted a Priority Motion, in effect entering an adverse judgement against Clarus (Clarus patent denoted 428 patent for Jatenzo). Accordingly, Lipocine could potentially seek an injunction against Clarus to market the drug until the dispute is settled. Both Clarus and Lipocine operate as very small companies with 9-10 employees each (source Bloomberg and Finviz.com) Both companies will need to partner with a much bigger player and, with legal action pending, it appears that resources employed in a year-end launch of Jatenzo could likely be constrained if not blocked by Lipocine.

Xyosted and Jatenzo comparison

Meanwhile Antares continues to implement its launch of Xyosted and, as management has stated, expects to attain insurance payment coverage of about 70% of covered lives by the end of Q4. Beyond the Antares market lead, Xyosted remains the premier, best-in-class product that is not likely to be unseated anytime soon. A comparison of the FDA approved labels for Antares Xyosted and Clarus Jatenzo reveals only minor differences between warnings, risks, and adverse reactions. However, there are significant differences in administration/dosing and pharmacokinetics or PK. While some may consider the oral form of testosterone to be the most patient-friendly, easiest form of administration, nothing could be further from the facts. The oral dose is taken twice daily and, as stated on the label, must be taken with food. While there is no calorie intake specification indicated in the label, Lipocine indicated in a 2017 trial (Food Effects Study) a required food intake of 800-1000 calories per dose of oral testosterone. In other words, over a 30-day period, patients are required to take 60 softgels, each requiring food/calorie intake.

In contrast to the above, self-administered Xyosted requires only one weekly dose with no food requirement indicated on the label, or about four doses over a 30-day period. Since the Xyosted 52-week phase III trial resulted in almost no complaints on pain, it is likely to be well accepted by patients over time. One possible negative for Xyosted could be injection site bruising or hemorrhage, which was reported by 10 and 8 patients respectively during phase 3 trials, which included 150 adult males over 52 weeks. It is not known whether irritations at the injection site could have been averted by better administration of injections by improved procedures/alternating the injection site, which is specified in instructions.

Concerning pharmacokinetics or PK, there are significant differences as shown on the two charts below as documented in the labels (source: FDA). While the Xyosted chart extends to 168 hours, it is not totally comparable with the Jatenzo chart that covers on 24 hours. It becomes apparent, however, that the extended coverage of Xyosted provides a decidedly steadier chart pattern after 48 hours. If the Jatenzo chart were extended out to 168 hours, it appears likely that a similar pattern would be shown from the 24-hour period. Further, if patients do not fully comply with a twice-daily regimen or food intake requirement, the chart would undoubtedly exhibit further peaks and valleys. The Antares phase 3 trial on Xyosted reported near-perfect patient compliance over 52 weeks. Due to the foregoing, it appears likely that physicians will prefer the once-weekly Xyosted, with significantly greater overall efficacy in administration of TRT and reduced risk of non-compliance. Beyond the docs, patients will likely appreciate the convenience of once-weekly dosing along with an absence of food and calorie intake requirements.

(Source: FDA.gov)

(Source: FDA.gov)

Rapid expansion of pipeline and portfolio

Beyond steady results in the Xyosted drug, Antares has been steadily working to expand its pipeline and portfolio of approved drugs. While 2018 was a banner year in getting Xyosted, as well as two partnered drugs MakenaSubQ (Amag Pharmaceuticals) and generic Epipen (Teva Pharmaceutical), across the approval finish line, the company continues to make announcements of new opportunities at an accelerated rate. In August the company announced a development agreement with Pfizer (PFE) to develop a drug combination rescue pen. While the drug and indication were not disclosed, it is expected to represent a major opportunity for the company. Further, nothing is known publicly about the stage of development for the Pfizer drug. The Pfizer partnered drug is shown in a recent pipeline update included in a recent Antares investor presentation as being in pre-clinical development, however, the possibility exists that the unnamed drug could be in a much more advanced stage of development. Meanwhile, Antares will book development revenue in the Pfizer partnership.

Last week Antares announced that the company had received Orphan Drug Designation for the development a subcutaneous treatment of ectopic pregnancy utilizing a subcutaneous administration of Methotrexate. Antares markets Otrexup, which is a proprietary subcutaneous version of Methotrexate for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. According to the news release linked above, ectopic pregnancy affects approximately 2% of pregnancies in the U.S., about 128,000 patients annually.

Still remaining to be announced, Antares continues to work on another proprietary pipeline product, a neurology drug the company has designated ATRS-1701. As stated on the Q4 earnings conference call management indicated that the company is currently in the process of reformulating ATRS-1701 before beginning clinical trials.

Additional near term expectations

As has been well reported, Eli Lilly (LLY) has indicated that the company expects generic competition for its osteoporosis drug Forteo in the second half of 2019. With 2018 reported sales of $1.58 billion, generic Forteo represents a significant opportunity for Antares in a partnership with Teva (TEVA). Teva has a history of aggressively marketing generic products when the stakes are high. Due to the size of the opportunity, Teva is expected to aggressively market teriparatide (generic Forteo) once FDA approval is received, which the company expects in 2H 2019. A reasonable expectation for peak sales of generic Forteo would be in a range of $300-400 million. Since Antares will receive reasonable margins on device sales plus high-single digit to mid-teen royalties on sales, Antares revenue could reach $30-50 million in annual revenue with generic Forteo, with much of the revenue flowing to the bottom line. With first-to-file status, Teva should have 180-day exclusivity in the marketing of the drug. During the Q4 Antares earnings conference call CEO Bob Apple stated that Teva is currently purchasing devices from Antares in anticipation of a 2019 launch.

In addition, Teva has a pending FDA approval of generic Byetta which could be approved at any time. AstraZeneca (AZN) reported 2018 Byetta revenue of $126 million which, while not representing near the opportunity of teriparatide, should be a significant contributor to Antares revenue.

2019 and near-term catalysts

In view of the foregoing, the following catalysts could reasonably be expected in the remainder of 2019.

1. Full-year revenue growth derived from MakenaSuq devices and royalties, which was launched in June 2018

2. Uptake and full-year revenue derived from product sales and royalties derived from generic Epipen, launched in November 2019.

3. Proprietary Xyosted revenue growth, which should compound monthly, which was fully launched at the beginning of 2019.

4. Development revenue from the Pfizer drug development partnership.

5. Pipeline additions and announcements. There is a well-known principle that is known by most investors as the “momentum factor”. In essence it states that successes that currently occur are likely to reoccur. The principle is likely to occur with Antares as the pace of new products and partnerships have recently picked up momentum. Antares devices are increasingly being accepted in the biopharma space as unique solutions that can add value to combination drugs. Accordingly, it likely to assume that there is good news on the horizon for Antares as the future unfolds.

Risks

With the approval and launch of three drugs in 2018, the risk profile of Antares has improved markedly. Although revenue from new partnered drugs will likely boost cash flow in 2019, the launch of Xyosted could cost more and take longer than expected. Investors should understand that some of the opportunities discussed may incur regulatory delays and that the FDA may withhold approval of new drug applications. In addition, revenue for approved drugs may fall short of expectations and estimates. While the author believes Antares will be a profitable investment for many investors long term, inherent short-term risks should not be ignored, especially in volatile markets. The company has a history of losses and remains a very small microcap entity with limited financial resources. The stock price of ATRS has a history of volatility. Without proven profitability, Antares should be considered a speculative investment. Investors should not invest in Antares based solely on the content of this article and do so only after full consideration of risks outlined in Form 10-K beginning on page 32.

Conclusion

At some point in the recent past, Antares has made a transition into a diversified, high growth supplier of proprietary and partnered medicines that continues to ramp up momentum. The unique business model that embodies the potential for a high level of profitability on proprietary products, combined with profits on devices and highly profitable royalties, offers a compelling opportunity for investors. At the same time, it offers a great deal of diversification. An expectation that likely should not be held by investors is that the stock price will remain depressed for long. With all that the company has going for it, it is likely the combination of opportunities--the business model--that will provide the greatest reward to investors. It is difficult to trade a business model, not knowing when its components will come together for the greatest gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.