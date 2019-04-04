Panasonic: What To Expect By The End Of CY19

Thesis:

Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) has been experiencing sales turbulence within various segments. It saw 3Q19 Appliance, Connected Solution, and Other sales fall by 3%, 4%, and 4% respectively from the same quarter a year ago. Luckily, it also saw respective growth of 7% and 5% in its Eco Solutions and Auto and Industrial Systems segments from the same quarter a year ago. Panasonic appears to be stabilizing sales with potential for growth with the success it's exhibited in its Automotive and Industrial Systems, as it's Panasonic's largest segment. With this development, I currently recommend holding Panasonic stock with an FY19 price objective of $9.90 per share, representing approximately 11.48% upside on cost.

(Image Source.)

Strong A&I Systems Segment Growth:

Panasonic is in an interesting situation with its revenue stream. Panasonic's Appliance, Connected Solution, and Other sales account for 50.7% of its revenue stream and experienced a holistic sales decline of 3.7% in 3Q19 from a year ago. Panasonic's Eco Solutions and Auto and Industrial Systems account for 49.3% of its revenue stream and experienced holistic growth of 6% in 3Q19 from a year ago.

(Image and Information Source. Page 3.)

NOTE: Figures in the image above are in yen. Most of the data written by me will be converted to USD.

The image above gives a good visual representation of Panasonic's diversified revenue stream. There are two things I particularly like about Panasonic's revenue stream. The first is the fact that it's exhibiting modest holistic growth even with roughly 50% of its revenue stream experiencing sales declines. The other is the fact that Panasonic's largest segment by revenue, Automotive and Industrial Systems, is its segment growth leader, exhibiting 6% sales growth in 3Q19 from 3Q18. In all, I like the holistic revenue growth seen in 3Q19, however, I am particularly fond of the growth in Panasonic's Automotive and Industrial Systems segment. That growth has currently stabilized Panasonic's revenue stream and has the potential to stimulate decent growth down the road. While the developments within Panasonic's revenue stream are trending in a positive direction, I still recommend a hold rating until we see how Panasonic's revenue stream further develops, particularly by segment.

Quantitative Analysis:

As stated above, Panasonic's Appliances, Connected Solutions, and Other sales account for 50.7% of its revenue and declined at an average holistic rate of 3.7%, while Panasonic's Eco Solutions and Automotive and Industrial Systems sales account for 49.3% of its revenue and grew at an average holistic rate of 6% in 3Q19 from 3Q18. I am going to apply the same holistic growth and decline rates to each respective segment to get my forecasts. With that being said, 50.7% of Panasonic's 3Q19 revenue is 1,052 billion yen. Reducing that by 3.7% gives us 1,013 billion yen. Now, 49.3% of Panasonic's 3Q19 revenue is 1,023 billion yen. With our growth rate of 6%, we get 1,084 billion yen, giving us a 4Q19 revenue forecast of 2,097 billion yen. With 1 USD equivalent to 111 yen, this converts to 4Q19 forecasted revenue of $18,900 million and FY19 forecasted revenue of $73,479 million. Panasonic's average net margin from 1Q19 to 3Q19 is 2.86%, which I will use for this forecast. This gives us an FY19 forecasted net income of $2,101 million, translating to FY19 forecasted EPS of $0.90. The average P/E ratio of Panasonic over the last three years is roughly 16. I will use a P/E multiple of 11, as I believe that's more realistic and is closer to Panasonic's current P/E ratio. This gives us an FY19 price objective of $9.90 per share, however, I don't believe that Panasonic's market price can possibly reach that price before the end of CY19. While Panasonic has the earning power to justify a $9.90 price tag for its FY19 year-end in March of 2019, it is now April of 2019 and its market price sits at $8.88 per share. With that being said, with positive quarterly reports moving forward, I think it's possible for Panasonic to reach a market price of $9.90 per share by the end of CY19.

Associated Risks:

There are two metrics that I found concerning in Panasonic's 3Q19 earnings report. The first is the large decrease in net profit from 3Q18 to 3Q19. Panasonic's 3Q18 net profit came to 81.2 billion yen, while its 3Q19 net profit came in at 60.1 billion yen, representing a net profit decrease of 26%. Obviously, a major decrease in profit raises managerial and operational concerns. This could also be indicative of the fact that of the segments that Panasonic saw sales declines, are its most profitable segments. Either way, a 26% decrease in net profit in a matter of a year is quite a concern from an investor standpoint.

(Image and Information Source. Page 2.)

The other risk is indirectly addressed above - segment sales decrease. As mentioned earlier, Panasonic's Appliances, Connected Solutions, and Other sales account for 50.7% of its revenue stream and all saw sales decrease in 3Q19 from 3Q18. Panasonic's sales decrease in its Appliance segment is particularly unfavorable, as it is Panasonic's second largest revenue generating segment.

Conclusion:

Overall, Panasonic is in an interesting play, in my opinion. If it continues driving strong growth in its Automotive and Industrial Systems segment and can stabilize and re-grow sales in its Appliances segment, Panasonic could surprise investors. It is exhibiting modest growth and appears to be slightly undervalued in terms of its earnings power. On the back-end, half of its revenue is seeing sales decrease and its net profit has seen major decreases. I think this is a big year for Panasonic, as we'll be able to get a good picture of the company's ability to generate and grow cash flow and shareholder equity moving forward. As of now, I recommend a hold rating for Panasonic. While its earnings appear relatively strong, I need to see how its segments perform throughout the year before making a strong buy/sell recommendation. With that being said, based on growth and historical company averages, I am giving Panasonic a CY19 year-end price objective of $9.90 per share, representing upside of 11.48% on cost. I would like to note that the $9.90 price objective by CY19 year-end is fair, however, unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.