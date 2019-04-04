Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is the second-largest frozen food company in the U.S., which fetches two-fifth of its total revenues from frozen food. The market sentiment about future growth prospects of the company has improved since the release of upbeat 3Q FY19 results on 21st March. And as a result, the stock has posted a total return of nearly 29.5% so far in 2019. However, considering improving demand dynamics of frozen food, strengthening of market position with Pinnacle acquisition, and enhanced focus on innovation and portfolio management, I think Conagra stock still has room to run.

The Conagra Way

After years of declines, sales of frozen food are increasing as the manufacturers have innovated brands to enhance convenience and wellness attributes. Once threatened by the surge of refrigerated ready meals, subscription meal-kits, and on-demand food delivery, frozen food is making a comeback. According to a new research report by the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and the Food Marketing Institute (FMI), total retail frozen food sales hit nearly $57 billion in 2018, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. Importantly, millennials are spending more on frozen food that is convenient, healthy, and affordable. There is no guarantee, but it seems likely that positive growth momentum in frozen food will remain intact over the long term - as long as innovation continues.

In the past few years, Conagra has repositioned itself to quickly respond to changing consumer preferences by implementing the "Conagra Way" strategy, under which it has built differentiated capabilities to fuel innovation, correctly map demand dynamics for enhanced portfolio management, and effective marketing campaigns. The company is seeing positive results. While the likes of Nestle and Kraft Heinz (KHC) have seen lower sales for their frozen food brands, ConAgra's renovation efforts have boosted the sales of Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Marie Callender's after years of double-digit declines.

Organic revenues from the refrigerated & frozen segment have increased by 1.4% to $2.1 billion during the first nine months of FY19, driven largely by higher volume of frozen food, including the single-serve meal. It is important to note that a robust expansion of frozen business was partially offset by the further decline in refrigerated sales during the period. The management intends to change that by rolling out new refrigerated products this year. The introduction of a new innovation along with the modernization and premiumization of legacy brands, including Hebrew National, Egg Beaters, and Reddi-wip, will help sustain profitable growth in frozen & refrigerated business in the years to come.

Conagra's legacy brands have performed well so far in FY19, but there is nothing to brag about the newcomers. Pinnacle's core brands, including Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, and Wish-Bone, have struggled since the second half of last year. Birds Eye is a billion-dollar brand and possesses strong brand recognition in the frozen food market. However, its sales and profitability have been hit hard owing to a slower response to evolving consumer preferences. Similarly, Pinnacle's range of baking products under Duncan Hines is also struggling due to the proliferation of inefficient SKUs and loss of market share to competing firms.

While it's not an ideal situation, Conagra's management has accepted the problem and is trying to fix it by deploying the "Conagra Way" strategy here as well. In a first move, it has started slashing slow-moving and low-margin SKUs of these brands to improve inventory turnover and margins. Secondly, it has enhanced focus on the re-invigoration of Pinnacle's core brands in a bid to revive sales growth. In this regard, Conagra is launching Oven Roasters Sheet Pan Vegetables under Birds Eye umbrella to cater to increasing demand for convenient food options. Moreover, it is expanding its Veggie Made line to include Mac & Cheese and new varieties of Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli and Tots & Fries that are free from artificial preservatives. For Duncan Hines, Conagra is not only simplifying branding and introducing larger size impressions but also upgrading the product by adding some essential ingredients like frosting.

The key reason to go long on Conagra is steady improvements in its legacy brands, particularly frozen and snacks. Its grocery & snacks business has recorded a modest 0.4% increase in organic revenues during the first nine months of FY19. It is also worth mentioning that as opposed to refrigerated & frozen, sales momentum in grocery & snacks has actually accelerated in recent quarters owing to an uptick in popcorn, meat snacks, sweet treats, and seeds volumes.

The U.S. salty snacks market has expanded at a mid-single digit growth rate over the past five years or so, surpassing $12 billion in sales, of which, meat snacks account for nearly 30%. Popcorn is another lucrative category with considerable growth potential. The estimation is that 232.2 million American consumed popcorn products in 2018, and the number is expected to reach 235.7 million by 2020.

Conagra has made pretty smart acquisitions in recent years to leverage continuously increasing consumption of snacks. Its investment in Angie's Boomchickapop and Duke's meat snacks is bearing fruits, as both of these brands have produced double-digit sales growth. Angie's Boomchickapop is one of the fast-growing ready-to-eat popcorn brands in the U.S. and has recently expanded its range with the launch of Sea Salt Air-Popped popcorn. With Angie's Boomchickapop and Act II aboard, Conagra is well-poised to capitalize on rapidly growing demand for ready-to-eat popcorn. Conagra's plan to increase the variety of snacking occasions will continue to fuel snacks sales in the coming years. With in-progress portfolio initiatives, such as the introduction of innovation wellness-oriented products, optimization of SKUs, and enhanced focus on premiumization can help Conagra attain an organic growth rate of at least 1% over the long run.

Pinnacle's Dilution Effect While Margins Remain Competitive

Gross profit of Conagra has augmented to $1.9 billion during the first nine months of FY19, reflecting a growth rate of 10%. However, reported gross margin has declined to 28.1% as compared to 29.7% in the corresponding period, mainly due to the addition of Pinnacle which fetches slightly lower margins than Conagra's legacy business. Similarly, despite higher revenues, its earnings have decreased to $1.28 per share as compared to $1.80 per share in the same period a year ago.

Conagra's bottom-line for the period was impacted by the higher effective tax rate, incremental interest expense, and share dilution from Pinnacle acquisition financing. The integration of Pinnacle is underway, which resulted in better-than-expected cost synergies of $12 million during the 3Q of FY19. The management is targeting to surpass its cost synergies target of $215 million to improve profit margins.

The profit margins may remain under pressure in the short-to-medium term, owing to increased input and transportation costs and intense competition from private label. However, the company is trying to get gross margins back on track by phasing out low-margin brands and slow-moving SKUs. Other key initiatives to boost profitability include enhanced focus on value rather than volumes and a stronger push into premiumization.

The financial risk profile of the company has weakened to some extent, with the increase in net debt to $10.8 billion at the end of 3Q FY19, up from $3.4 billion a year ago. However, the company is committed to deleveraging its balance sheet and has already repaid $685 worth of debt in the past five months. The addition of Pinnacle has fueled Conagra's annual EBITDA to $2.2 billion, resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9x. The investors should expect further deleveraging as the management is looking to maintain a net debt to EBITDA ratio of approximately 3.5x. The point of concern is that operating cash flows of the company have shrunk further to $756 million during the first nine months of FY19 as compared to $842 million a year ago.

~21% Upside Potential

The stock currently offers a middling dividend yield of 3.1% as compared to the industry average of 3.8%. Conagra is not a smart choice for dividends investing. It has a long history of paying dividends but lacks consistency in raising dividends. Over the past five years, the company has increased its annual dividends at a modest pace of just 1.8%. Considering the elevated debt burden and a downtrend in operating cash flows generation, it seems unlikely that Conagra will accelerate the dividends anytime soon.

Conagra is worth buying due to improving dynamics of frozen food, sustainable growth in snacks, and appealing valuations. The market is pricing packaged food stocks at a forward price to earnings multiple of 16.3x, whereas Conagra is trading at a considerably lower forward multiple of 12.7x. Hence, based on a reasonable multiple of 15x and estimated earnings per share of $2.17 for FY20, the fair value of the stock is approximately $33.

