AMZA Should Be Able To Raise Its Distribution, Part II

Therefore, since this distribution increase in 2019 makes for nearly all of AMZA’s top ten holdings, I believe in AMZA’s ability to grow its distribution as well.

The company has growth projects to generate cash flows from in the future, much like its peers.

EnLink is another holding of AMZA that is helping to build out processing and takeaway infrastructure for the oil & gas industry.

The InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) holds some of the top midstream companies in North America in its portfolio, nine of which were analyzed in my previous articles on AMZA.

In this article, we will dive even deeper into AMZA's holdings, now covering EnLink (ENLC), since it was the ninth to tenth largest holding of the fund upon the time of coverage.

EnLink is solving congestion issues in North America for E&Ps and has projects in the works to drive future earnings. ENLC should also be growing distributions in 2019.

As a result, I am a fan of ENLC but want to avoid the headline risk of owning one single company. Therefore, I am staying long AMZA for the added diversification and extra yield that the fund provides.

AMZA Description

As I have alluded to many times in the past, AMZA owns some of the top midstream companies in the world and seeks to:

Provide a high level of current income, a growing income stream, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-quality, midstream energy master limited partnerships (MLPS) and related general partners, utilizing options strategies and modest leverage.

The expense ratio for AMZA is 2.40%, which could be considered high among investors.

Source: E*TRADE

However, the dividend is still one of the largest in the sector, and management has to do substantially more work than others in order to retain its MLP status (just going by the title), or LLC status (not sure, and it is not my job to know; see their website). MLP designations have large tax implications, and so you would be better off getting professional tax advice on that matter.

But, even if it is just for things like managing the sheer amount of K-1 paperwork that AMZA's holdings require, I can understand the larger-than-average expense ratio. He is doing that work for you.

I also believe investors are getting a free ride off of his back in the form of tax shelters, although I cannot explain this subject well enough to prove the point (regardless, tax implications of AMZA don't move the sector; the holdings do).

Discussion about tax shelters and MLPs is an interesting caveat to this company, though, and a true advantage over other midstream ETFs if it is so. This topic should definitely be reserved for another article.

At the end of the day, a larger expense ratio is not a problem for me. As I always say, I expect stock price appreciation and dividend income in AMZA to more than offset its expense ratio over time.

AMZA Top Ten Holdings

Here are the fund's most recent top holdings (which are always subject to change):

Source: Seeking Alpha

As readers may or may not know, I am doing a ten-part series on AMZA related to its top ten holdings.

We already did a breakdown of AMZA's top nine holdings which were EQM Midstream (EQM), MPLX LP (MPLX), Energy Transfer LP (ET), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), Enbridge (ENB), Enterprise Products (EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Williams Company (WMB), and Phillips 66 (PSXP), all of whom reported respectable earnings and DCF for 2018.

Now, we are covering EnLink, AMZA's ninth to tenth largest holding. Western Midstream Partners (WES) is next.

A key point that many investors seem to be missing is that these positive earnings developments of AMZA's holdings come despite the fact that companies were dealing with new projects that some analysts and shareholders believed would be harmful to cash flows and cause more distribution cuts.

Distribution cuts certainly don't seem to be the case today, as many of the top nine holdings of AMZA, if not all, are raising their distributions in 2019 and are no longer diluting shareholders by selling their units/stock. This is extremely important. Many are even buying back stock in addition to raising their distributions/dividends, which reverses dilution for shareholders.

EnLink Is Raising Its Distribution 5% to 10% In 2019

EnLink is setting records for volume throughput.

The company has multiple growth projects in its pipeline to increase volumes, such as the Lobo III gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin, fractionation expansions in Louisiana, a new NGL pipeline in the same area called the Cajun-Sibon III (which will be in service in the second quarter of 2019), and various gathering system projects located in Oklahoma and Texas.

Needless to say, these projects should provide the company with robust cash flows for years to come. I said in a previous article that from my time working at a small engineering firm out of college, we found that ENLC was very frugal and wanted the job done at the cheapest price possible.

But, at publicly-traded companies like ENLC, focusing on their shareholders and the bottom line through having strong capital discipline is always refreshing (as long as safety does not become an issue).

Regardless, ENLC's distributable cash flow grew to $727.9 million for 2018, which was about a 17% increase year over year. The company also ended the quarter at 1.24x distribution coverage, and they are expected to raise distributions by 5% to 10% from 2019 to 2021.

Debt should remain under control, as well, since the company reported a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.78x as of December 31, 2018, which was below guidance of 3.85x.

This beat on guidance indicates that EnLink is meeting the requirements of their spending goals, indeed, and is trying to be financially responsible to shareholders.

In Comparison To Other Funds

I have said in previous articles that I am still electing to invest in AMZA over other funds, like the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), since its 20% yield is much greater than other funds in the midstream universe that I have come across.

E*TRADE also says that AMZA has a 20% dividend, although other sites may say otherwise. It is only my job to cover the facts and follow my EPS payouts.

I do not have the time nor do I get paid enough to fact-check every facet of every company that I write; I only worry about and care to discuss on Seeking Alpha message boards what is generally going on the with the underlying companies in the fund, as that is what moves most of the pipeline sector.

With that being said, investors who are only focused on monthly income, and not necessarily on the ins and outs that go into making the yield, must do one of two things in order to understand the proper yield:

They must either subtract the expense ratio from the yield to get a better idea of the true yield (that is not quite the true yield, of course, because there are other intricacies involved to factor into the equation, I am sure. I don't need to know these things to accomplish my investing goals, but I suggest for readers who are interested to see AMZA's website).

Or, they can simply follow the earnings per share that the company distributes each month, and then multiply that times the number of shares that they own.

For me, I am only concerned with my amount of shares owned in AMZA, their 8 cent distribution, whether or not that will continue with the holdings owned by AMZA, and if it is the right time to buy on the chart.

Saying this rule of thumb may be a bit elementary for the seasoned investor, but it may be necessary for the investor who is laser-focused on the science of expense ratios, or for those who are new to AMZA.

Regardless, I have a lot of money riding on the line in AMZA. So, I only care about the fundamentals of the holdings and their valuations, again, since these are the main influencers for midstream funds that are publicly traded.

In my last article, I also wrote that a competitor of AMZA, MLPX, only tracks 30 names, whereas it seems that AMZA owns 164 companies.

I then said that this could cause expenses to be lower for MLPX, but that AMZA would have more diversification, and this element of added diversification could make AMZA the safer way to go in the end (even if it is more expensive to manage).

Again, I am only an investor who wants to focus on what moves the investment and a freelance writer on Seeking Alpha who wants to report information accurately (as it is displayed by E*TRADE and Seeking Alpha, for example), so that we can then discuss the topics after in the comments (issues that move the sector and affect the distribution).

So, for me, having 164 other positions in the fund is a positive for me, regardless if they are hedges, options, or anything else. They are still diversification, and I would imagine that they all try to meet his fund's performance goals in the end.

The reason why I keep sending out articles on the top 10 holdings is because they represent more than 75% of the fund, 84.53% to be exact (see above). If that's wrong, do your due diligence and comment otherwise. These comments are appreciated, as long as they are done so in a constructive manner, and in a way that doesn't deter from the focus of the article.

Nonetheless, sold calls, sold puts, or outright puts on oil, for example, add more income, downside protection, and diversification of asset classes (even if it is stocks, options, etc.).

I sell calls in my portfolio to collect income from time to time, and they also provide downside protection. In addition, having some married puts in the portfolio on the overall energy sector, like USO puts, provides a much-needed hedge to the portfolio from the downside volatility that could occur on any given day in commodities.

So, while AMZA's diversification and leverage may not be the traditional strategy for most funds, I appreciate the extra protection that the manager is trying to offer.

Risks

Another risk I have mentioned in the past is the overbuilding of pipelines, which could possibly affect pricing power for midstream players down the road. Quite naturally, if more competitors come into the picture, they could have the tendency to lower pricing in order to compete with others effectively.

I also mentioned that overbuilding projects leads some investors into becoming more fearful again that distribution cuts will come. This is a very real fear that has come true in the past. Even more roll-ups and C-Corp conversions could snub investors from some yield.

I continue to say, however, that even though some companies had to cut distributions in the past due to new projects eating into cash flow, the sacrifice was worthwhile. These projects could allow investors to hold their companies even longer into the future and still collect the attractive distributions that come in the mailbox every month.

Sometimes, I do wonder about the dividend switching from monthly to quarterly, as this could affect my discipline of maintaining my monthly cash flow targets each month.

But I believe AMZA elected to go with monthly distributions over quarterly in order to eliminate speculators from trying to game the ex-dividend dates, which eliminates stock volatility in the process. I am not sure if this is true and this is only an opinion. What matters is that I know when the distributions are, which is monthly, so that I can make my calculations accordingly.

If AMZA switches back to a quarterly dividend, I will simply make the adjustment necessary to widen my distribution expectations a bit, since I have no other choice but to do so.

Last but not least, it needs to be said that leverage is another risk that investors need to be aware of (besides lower oil & gas prices). This point may be redundant. But pointing out risks is necessary, especially to new investors who may just be learning about the fund.

So, for the record, leverage is employed in AMZA in order to accomplish its higher yield, and these can exaggerate gains and losses in volatile markets.

Conclusion

AMZA's top nine to ten holdings (they fluctuate often) have catalysts to drive future earnings and grow their distributions, due to the energy renaissance that is taking place in North America.

EnLink is a strong player in this energy resurgence and is helping alleviate widening differentials for E&Ps seen in the Permian Basin, Oklahoma Basins, and the Gulf Coast. The company is also raising its distributions in 2019 and 2020.

Therefore, this makes for a strong top nine to ten holdings in the portfolio of AMZA, and I feel more confident about the ability of the fund to raise distributions in the future.

For the readers interested in other data on the fund (but not on what necessarily moves their investments), again, I recommend that they visit AMZA's website. There is a lot of interesting information located there that an investor could sit for days learning about.

Regardless of what investors choose to do, I remain long midstream players like EnLink and will continue to use AMZA for the diversification and higher yield that the fund provides over its peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.