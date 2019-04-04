CoreSite Realty Corporation: 4.0%-Yield And Upside Potential

CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) is a fast-growing data center REIT with strong appeal for DGI investors. The data center REIT counts the largest tech companies in the world as its clients and grows its revenues and funds from operations at a fast clip. CoreSite Realty Corp. easily covers its dividend with funds from operations and shares are moderately valued given the company's prospects for above-average dividend growth. An investment in CoreSite Realty Corp. yields 4.0 percent.

CoreSite Realty Corp. - Portfolio Overview

CoreSite Realty Corp. provides data center, network, and cloud solutions in eight core American markets. The data center real estate investment trust has more than 1,350 customers, many of which are the world's biggest tech companies. Los Angeles is currently the largest market for CoreSite Realty Corp.

Here's a location map.

Source: CoreSite Realty Corp. Investor Presentation

The biggest and most innovative (tech) companies in the world rely on CoreSite Realty Corp.'s data centers including enterprise customers such as Disney (NYSE:DIS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Bloomberg, network service providers including Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T), and cloud/IT service providers Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Here is a snapshot of CoreSite Realty Corp.'s impressive portfolio of customers.

Source: CoreSite Realty Corp.

Data center REITs are hot because they operate in a market that profits from multiple trends in the tech industry. Whether it is artificial intelligence, augmented reality, self-driving cars, or the internet of things, the demand for data centers is only going to increase going forward as the demand for computing power goes up, putting established data center REITs such as CoreSite Realty Corp. in the sweet spot.

CoreSite Realty Corp. faces attractive growth prospects in its industry.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Financial Performance

CoreSite Realty Corp. is growing revenues and cash flow at a fast clip thanks to its robust pricing power and high demand for data centers in a fast-growing industry.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, CoreSite Realty Corp. grew its operating revenues to $139.1 million, reflecting 10.5 percent year-over-year revenues. The REIT's funds from operations - a key metric for real estate investment trusts - grew at an even faster rate, 16.3 percent and reached $60.8 million.

Here's an overview of the REIT's most relevant financial stats for the most recent quarter.

Source: CoreSite Realty Corp.

Distribution Coverage

CoreSite Realty Corp. covers its dividend easily with funds from operations. In the last five quarters, the data center REIT earned an average of $1.23/share in FFO compared to an average dividend rate of $1.02/share. The FFO payout ratio is quite conservative for such a fast-growing real estate investment trust, too: 83 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a strong DGI play. The data center REIT increases its dividend twice each year and by significant percentages. The last time the REIT raised its payout was in the fourth quarter of 2018 when the dividend rate jumped from $1.03/share to $1.10/share, reflecting an increase of 6.8 percent. CoreSite Realty Corp.'s dividend rate has more than doubled in the last three years.

Data by YCharts

Guidance And Valuation

CoreSite Realty Corp. is guiding for $5.21-$5.31/share in funds from operations in 2019, which represents ~4.0 percent year-over-year FFO growth. Since the data center REIT's shares currently sell for $109.40, an investment in CoreSite Realty Corp. effectively costs DGI investors 20.8x 2019e FFO. CoreSite Realty Corp.'s largest competitor in the sector, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), also sells for a large FFO-multiple: 18.3x.

Data center REITs are generally not cheap and way more expensive than other real estate investment trusts operating in sectors with more muted cash flow growth prospects. Data center REITs, on the other hand, are operating in a hot market with fast-growing demand which is why investors bake above-average FFO and dividend growth into CoreSite Realty Corp.'s valuation.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

CoreSite Realty Corp. remains vulnerable to an economic downturn, but due to its concentrated exposure to the tech sector, the downside is probably more limited here than with REITs in other sectors. A downturn in the tech industry, maybe because of newly surfacing privacy issues or tightening regulatory oversight, could also trigger a reevaluation of CoreSite Realty Corp.'s value proposition. Another risk factor is that CoreSite Realty Corp. won't be able to meet high expectations with respect to FFO growth going forward which could negatively affect the REIT's valuation multiple.

Your Takeaway

CoreSite Realty Corp. is growing revenues, funds from operations, and its dividend at a fast clip as technology companies need reliable data center partners to accommodate growing traffic and rising demand for more computing power. Strong growth trends in machine learning, autonomous driving, etc. are underpinning the investment thesis. CoreSite Realty Corp. easily covers its dividend with funds from operations and is growing its dividend at impressive rates. Shares are highly valued, but the REIT retains upside potential as long as it can maintain its strong revenue and cash flow growth. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.