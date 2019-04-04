Lear To Acquire Xevo For Automotive Software Tech

The deal provides the potential for recurring revenue from a variety of possible sources over the medium-term.

LEA gains a significant foothold in the automotive software market as it adjusts to a transition to greater computing usage in the automobile.

Xevo has developed software for automobiles that connects users with brands and other services.

Lear Corporation said it would acquire Xevo for $320 million.

Quick Take

Lear Corporation (LEA) announced it has agreed to acquire Xevo for $320 million.

Xevo operates as a connected car e-commerce software company whose software is being used in over 25 million vehicles.

With the deal, LEA gains an important software piece as a complement to its electronic products while providing potential recurring revenue streams as the automotive industry continues its shift toward greater in-vehicle computing functionality.

Target Company

Bellevue, Washington-based Xevo was founded in 2000 as UIevolution to develop a new means of interacting with in-car content while connecting the users to popular fuel, food, hotel as well as retail brands via touchscreen and mobile apps.

Management is headed by CEO Dan Gittleman, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously founder, Chairman, and CEO at OpenPeak.

Below is a showcase video of in-car ordering and payment technology:

Source: Xevo

Xevo’s primary offerings include Journeyware and Market.

Investors have invested $56.9 million in the company and include Mirai Creation Fund, Shaw Venture Partners, Intel Capital, ITOCHU Corporation, Square Enix, Ignition Partners, KPMG, Portal Software, and Cisco, among others.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global automotive software market was valued at $18.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $60 billion by 2025.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 18.1% between 2019 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing demand for better on-road safety, convenience, and comfort features in vehicles.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period as sales of connected vehicles increase, mainly due to government initiatives in support of environmentally-friendly electric vehicles.

Major vendors that provide automotive software solutions include:

NXP (NXPI)

BlackBerry (BB)

Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY)

Elektrobit

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Airbiquity

Green Hills Software

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Lear disclosed the acquisition price as $320 million.

Management didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction but did say it will fund the deal through debt financing.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, LEA had $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents and $7.1 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.9 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $1.1 billion.

In the past 12 months, LEA’s stock price has dropped 23.65% vs. competitor Magna’s drop of 14.3%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises over the past 12 quarters have mostly been positive although lessening in percentage vs. estimate, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are largely ‘Buy’ or ‘Outperform’ and the consensus price target of $175.30 implies a potential upside of 17.7% from the stock’s current price at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped sharply, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Lear is acquiring Xevo to expand its offerings into the automotive software market as a complement to its electronics capabilities.

As Lear CTO John Absmeier stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Xevo broadens Lear's connectivity portfolio, bringing together Xevo's leading e-commerce vehicle platform technology with Lear's expertise in electronic systems. Xevo's user interface establishes a connected marketplace for consumers in their vehicles, unlocking previously unrealized value from vehicle data and opening up new revenue streams.

Lear will continue to develop Xevo’s capabilities through integration as the industry undergoes a transition to greater computing functionality within automotive and truck vehicles.

In addition, Lear will gain the potential for new revenue streams including recurring and ecommerce-related opportunities, possibly smoothing out its product sales revenues with more predictable revenues from software and connectivity.

While investors won’t see the deal positively impacting Lear’s financial results in the short-term, the deal provides an important signal that management is staying on top of changing industry trends and seizing opportunities, hopefully without overpaying.

The acquisition is a smart strategic move by management and I favor it as software continues to 'eat the world.'

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.