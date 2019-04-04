UGAZ: The Backdrop Continues To Deteriorate

Introduction

In this note, I discuss my views on natural gas markets through the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), which provides 3x leverage to the vagaries of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index. As you can see below, the movements of natural gas and UGAZ prices follow a similar pattern. These ETNs are not intended to be a buy and hold investment, since the performance over different periods can significantly differ from three times the return on a daily direct long investment in the Index, for the reason that the ETNs are very sensitive to changes in the level of the Index.

Recently, and as expected in my last note, UGAZ's bearishness continued, in spite of steady gas storage pulls. Going forward, I anticipate renewed downward pressure on UGAZ shares, amid robust continental gas supply, slowing demand both internationally and locally, and minor weather developments.

Natural gas stocks

American natural gas storage pull further decelerated compared to last week, down 3.15% (w/w) to 1,107 Bcf on the March 15-22 period. With this slim stock withdrawal, gas seasonality in the US slightly improves (w/w) on a year-on-year basis, establishing in a deficit of 20% or 276 Bcf, but degrades compared to the five-year average, down 35% (w/w) to 595 Bcf. Despite this deficit, demand for the flammable complex should weaken in the following months, thanks to mild spring temperatures, and given that the market is forward-looking, UGAZ shares should continue to decline.

During the corresponding period, supply-demand equilibrium worsens compared to last week, propelling demand further below supply for the second consecutive week. Indeed, in the March 21-27 period, aggregate supply continued to ramp, up 0.7% (w/w) to 94.2 Bcf/d, following steady marketed and dry production builds, which were partly offset by plummeting net imports from Canada. Despite a weak flammable pricing, natural gas supply ramp-up is likely to continue in the coming weeks, given increasing pipeline capacity, making it easier for the US to increase exports and enhance gas market share.

On the other hand, aggregate US demand slows by 3.9% (w/w) to 87.7 Bcf/d, as a result of close to normal temperatures for this time of the year, which eases America's power, industrial, and residential gas needs.

Given this weakening natural gas backdrop, UGAZ shares should continue to pull back in the coming weeks, propelling the ETF to new yearly lows.

Speculative positioning

According to the Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) published by the CFTC, net spec length on natural gas futures lifted 14.05% (w/w) to 24,043 net short contracts in the March 19-26 period, following vigorous short liquidations.

Indeed, during the week, long bets dipped 5.64% to 253,942 contracts but were totally offset by steep short coverings, down 6.43% to 277,985 contracts, somewhat sustaining investors' sentiment for US flammable complex and UGAZ. With both long and short positioning declining concomitantly since mid-February, the interest for the molecule is losing momentum.

In this context, the robust advance in spec positioning had a marginal impact on UGAZ this week, given the adverse advance of the ETF, which dipped 4.66% (w/w) to $31.7 per share.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec positioning decrease eases (w/w), losing 202.35% or 16,091 contacts, whilst UGAZ's year-to-date decline accelerates, down 20.91% (w/w) to $31.7 per share.

Backdrop developments

In my last article published on March 27, I expected UGAZ share to continue to decline, amid persisting weak natural gas backdrop. Since then, UGAZ plunged significantly, down 7.57% (w/w) to $30.03, stabilizing near its latest support. Going forward, and despite recent cold uptick and resilient US nuclear capacity outage compared to the five-year average, I believe that the flammable complex will continue to head south.

This comes mainly because, in spite of bullish weather developments, which should contribute to upend declining US natural gas demand, it will not be sufficient to overtake ramping natural gas output.

Indeed, according to the National Weather Service, colder-than-normal temperatures should hit the Northwest, in mid-April, whereas East Coast and Southern regions should benefit from higher-than-average temperatures. Given the time of the year, the weather outlook should have a marginal impact on gas demand and therefore on UGAZ appreciation.

Besides, according to Reuters, Asian natural gas price fall continues, dropping below the Dutch benchmark amid softer-than-normal temperatures, which brings renewed headwinds on American liquefied natural gas exports and UGAZ shares.

In this context, characterized by decelerating natural gas storage pulls, robust continental gas supply and decreasing demand, both foreign and domestically, I expect UGAZ downward movements to persist and believe that the ETF could reach new lows in the coming weeks.

In line with my view on the natural gas complex, I am bearish on UGAZ and bullish on DGAZ, its matching descending counterpart.

I look forward to reading your comments.

