Musk's And Tesla's Court Problem To Worsen 2 Weeks From Now

Finally, this entire process can only further embolden the SEC to investigate Musk and Tesla even harder than before. That can have long-term consequences.

If the settlement is vacated, the SEC just goes back to suing Musk, which is what it first did last September. What would mean full-frontal war.

If Musk doesn’t agree to the changes the SEC wants to the agreement, Judge Nathan may not be so kind anymore, or the SEC may ask to vacate the settlement.

On the one hand, Musk avoids a contempt ruling (for now), but all the negotiation power is now in the hands of the SEC for the next two weeks.

The judge in the SEC vs. Elon Musk case effectively punted, giving the parties two weeks to come up with an amended agreement.

Two hours of a Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk court hearing in front of Judge Nathan in New York came to an end: Judge punts on Musk vs. SEC ruling. The Judge gave the two parties two weeks to come up with an amended agreement that will be clearer in terms of which kinds of Musk communication would require pre-approval.

Bloomberg live-blogged the court hearing here: here.

Adam Klasfeld did the same here: Twitter.

I recommend reading both, as neither liveblog appears to have caught every nuance.

To see where this going, let’s first step back and see how we got here. Last fall, the SEC and Musk negotiated an agreement in which the SEC thought it was crystal clear that the language meant that almost every kind of communication Musk made would have to be pre-cleared.

Basically, it was clear to the SEC that because everyone in the securities markets hang on every work Musk says, for the slightest nuance in how to play Tesla stock or a Tesla debt instrument, virtually everything Musk communicates would have to be pre approved. Any exceptions would have to be so far away from a gray area that only perhaps a tweet about Musk brushing his teeth or commenting about the weather might qualify for an exemption.

Or so the SEC thought was clear from the agreement.

Well, that’s not how it turned out. Musk instead decided that "nothing" he communicated - at least on Twitter - needed pre-approval. Literally, nothing. Not a single Tweet, for example.

This was of course 180 degrees opposed from what the SEC had in mind, and it thought was crystal clear from the agreement. They meant “everything except the tiniest of exceptions, must be pre-approved.”

Musk instead decided the exact opposite: Nothing required pre approval.

In the hearing, the judge seemed to have some sympathy for the argument that, literally speaking, perhaps the agreement could have stated this with even greater clarity. In an ideal world, and with hindsight, perhaps the SEC’s intentions had to be (re-)penned with a greater degree of bluntness.

As a result, rather than rule on the contempt motion, Judge Nathan gave the two parties two weeks to come up with an agreement that the SEC will feel is sufficiently clear, going beyond the language in the initial agreement. Now let’s consider what that does to the next two weeks.

The judge basically said that she wants a modified agreement with which the SEC will be happy. That puts the entire negotiation power in the hands of the SEC. It seems like the SEC can dictate the terms of this new agreement, and Musk would have little realistic ability to object.

If Musk (through his lawyers) were to object to whatever the SEC wants from such an amended agreement, either of two things could happen:

The matter would go in front of Judge Nathan again, in as little as two weeks from now. The SEC would explain that Musk just doesn’t want to comply, and the judge then would have little choice but to meter out some form of harsh punishment for Musk. The judge basically warned the parties - practically speaking, the Musk side - that they (he) doesn’t want her to do that. The SEC also could request that because they have deemed it hopeless to hammer out an amended agreement with Musk, that they would like to simply rip it up and go back to their originally filed lawsuit. Judge Nathan could, at that point, be plenty happy to get this case off her docket. One thinks that Musk would not like to actually go to court in a full trial concerning his “$420 funding secured” debacle from last August - as opposed to a settlement enforcement matter.

I think that you can see here that neither of these two options are good for Musk. That’s why I said that the SEC now has 100% of the negotiation power over the next two weeks. Whatever they want, Musk has no realistic option but to accept.

But it gets worse, for Musk.

During this time, the SEC effectively gets time to gather more evidence, bolstering its case. This additional ammunition has no practical counterpart on Musk’s side. He's a sitting duck at this point: The other side gets stronger, whereas he can do nothing.

Furthermore, this entire process must be enraging for the SEC and its staff. They have never dealt with an adversary like this. They thought that the deal they signed last September was crystal clear and very broad. Then they found out that, in their opinion, the other party ignored the whole thing, and defends it all by saying that plain English doesn’t mean what the SEC thought it meant.

Whether in terms of a legal outcome the SEC turns out to be right about its interpretation or not is not the main matter here. The point is that the SEC, in its mind, was right, and now it's angry that the other party is jerking them around based on absurd semantics and what the SEC views as impossible interpretations.

As a result, this may affirm a view at the SEC that they are dealing with a really bad actor who is not acting in good faith before or after any agreement. To the extent that the SEC is investigating any other matters regarding Musk or Tesla, that would influence their view on how to proceed.

In other words, even if Musk and Tesla may “win” in the short run by having avoided a contempt ruling this week, the process that Judge Nathan set in motion makes life considerably more difficult for Musk.

He now finds himself in an uphill battle to object to anything the SEC wants from an amended settlement agreement. If Musk objects, either the Judge could impose severe penalties or the SEC could ask for the settlement to be hopeless, and instead be vacated in favor of going back to suing Musk again.

The conclusion become this: Two weeks from now, Musk would therefore find himself in a weaker position than he entered today. And because Musk is Tesla, and Tesla is Musk - so would Tesla.

For the Tesla shareholder, this is therefore a bearish development.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.