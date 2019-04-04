April 2019 Stock Considerations

2019 has been a tough start for AbbVie and it is once again trading at levels not seen since October of last year.

As we find ourselves in the month of April, I realize it is time for me to outline my potential stock buy(s) for the next few weeks. Looking at my portfolio and seeing what relative good values are out there, it seems that I'm considering "more of the same." These are the stocks that seem to be on the radar of many in the DGI space as we seek to maximize potential returns with high safe yields. With that being said, let's take a look at my April stock considerations.

First, I am looking at Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Though the stock has come back quite nicely from its recent lows, I still like the stock under $60. The juicy yield well north of 5% is still well covered and the negative sentiment around the stock has not abated which still might give those wishing to go long the stock some time to make up their mind and pick up some shares. The last time I added to my MO was back in January.

Next, I'm thinking about buying more AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), especially if stock prices go to $30 or below. T was my sole purchase in November as prices remain depressed and yields get pushed ever higher. Sure, there are a lot of near-term headwinds this company is currently facing, not least of which is its debt load, but the dividend still appears to be quite safe and can reward patient shareholders over the long haul. T still remains less than 1% of my taxable account and much less when compared to all three of my portfolios. In other words, I'm still comfortable adding to my position.

Finally, I am looking to buy AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). This was my sole purchase in the month of March as I added some shares to my ROTH account. 2019 has been a tough start for the stock and it is once again trading at levels not seen since October of last year. With a sustainable yield pushing well over 5%, this long time holding of mine is looking enticing, especially under $80.

See, more of the same. These three stocks have been on my mind for at least the last four months or so. What do you think about my potential stock buys for the month of April? Are you considering any of these names for your own portfolio? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long MO, T, ABBV.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.