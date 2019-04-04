GameStop Should Not Trade Above $10

I believe GME shareholder are much more likely to be disappointed than pleased holding this stock.

GameStop's (NYSE:GME) fiscal 4Q18 results and outlook for the new year looked very uninspiring.

The gaming retailer delivered a slight earnings beat, coupled with a more pronounced top-line miss and timid comps of +1.4%. Not helping matters much, expectations for negative adjusted earnings next quarter and worse-than-consensus revenue contraction seemed to justify, in my opinion, the stock's off-market hours slide of 13%.

What surprises me the most is that GME, against all odds, has nearly recouped all lost ground and currently trades near the pre-earnings levels of $10/share. I find it hard to justify the bullishness observed in the past several trading hours, other than shorts covering their pre-earnings positions (short interest reached 39 million shares in the past week, or nearly 40% of the float).

Supporting my skepticism are a number of factors that play against the struggling retailer, starting with its two largest product categories. Despite the robust economy, one of the best seen in over 10 years, hardware and software sales continued to decline at a worrying pace of -7% and -5% in fiscal 4Q18, respectively, on a comparable-calendar basis (excluding pre-owned, an even more challenged yet also sizable business). To me, this is a clear reflection of GameStop continuing to lose a drawn-out battle against digitally-offered products.

Although the launch timing of certain consoles or video game titles tends to justify quarter-by-quarter strength or weakness in the financial results (think of Call of Duty shifting revenues between the third and fourth quarters), I believe that the longer-term trend remains highly unfavorable for GameStop. I find it hard to imagine the company returning to growth unless or until it undergoes a transition to a substantially leaner player that is possibly less dependent on physical video game retail and more focused on (1) the healthier accessories and collectibles sides of the business (revenues of both units ended fiscal 2018 up in the double digits), and/or (2) more promising initiatives, including eSports.

Still regarding the results of the quarter (see summarized P&L above), margins continue to fall off a cliff. This time, 163 bps in YOY gross margin contraction was the worst decline seen in the year, largely driven by heavy promotional activity. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased YOY, a rare feat considering the company's efforts to protect earnings from top-line deterioration. I believe that loss of scale could have played a role -- a headwind that is unlikely to subside in the near term and until management's long-term plan to create "supply chain efficiencies, implement operational improvements and drive expense savings" comes to fruition.

Shares deserve to be capped below $10

GameStop continues to show little indication that better days lie ahead. Results of fiscal 4Q18 landed somewhat near expectations, but it is worth noting that the company consistently sets the bar low through de-risked guidance and barely manages to meet it. It is anyone's guess what 2019 might look like for the retailer, considering the unknowns in cost savings initiatives, the hiring of the new CEO, and the state of the gaming industry, in general.

GME is a very inexpensive stock, which could tempt bargain hunters to jump in at current levels. As the graph above depicts, next-year P/E below 6.0x is about as low a multiple as it has been in the past year at least.

However, I continue to find an investment in GME a highly speculative play. There is no end to the company's earnings contraction in sight, and a potential improvement is likely to play out only over a period of several quarters. Absent an improbable acquisition, I believe GME shareholders are much more likely to be disappointed than pleased holding this stock.

