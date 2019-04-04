Tesla Model 3 Demand Explained

In this article, I analyze the entries in the online tracker spreadsheets to try to provide an answer.

However, these are creating only short-term pockets of demand, the question of whether there is enough sustained demand for 7,000 or even 5,000/week production remains unanswered.

Since then, Tesla has been able to pull other demand levers such as the MR, the EU, and China backlog and the SR variant.

In Q3 and Q4 of 2018, Tesla (TSLA) was able to demonstrate to investors that they could make a profit from the Model 3 car, at least when selling the higher priced variants. However, during that time, they were selling into a two-year order backlog with assistance from the $7,500 FIT credit.

Their long-term plan is to expand production at the Fremont factory to allow them to spread fixed costs over a higher number of vehicles and remain profitable when selling the lower priced variants of the Model 3. Official guidance is for production of the Model 3 at Fremont to increase from 5,000 to 7,000 vehicles per week by the end of 2019. Whether that is achievable without major expenditure remains to be seen. However, the question on the mind of many investors is not whether they can produce 7,000 Model 3 per week, it is whether there is enough demand to justify that level of production.

The demand numbers being thrown around by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk are nothing more than a guess, as he admitted in the Q4 earnings call and later in the February 28th conference call when he said: "I don't have a crystal ball".

I don't have a crystal ball either, but what I have done here is analyze publicly available data to identify trends and see if I can predict long-term demand using the demand patterns from the past nine months.

The chart

The chart below has been compiled using data from the TMC Model 3 tracker spreadsheet and its European equivalent. The chart shows the pattern of daily orders entered in the trackers since sales were opened to all reservation holders in late June. I have made an adjustment for the declining rate of participation in the tracker spreadsheet, using an algorithm with rates decaying exponentially from over 4% in June to less than 0.5% in March. The results are within +/-10% of actual quarterly new orders for Q3, Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.

The chart shows a pattern of demand which is driven primarily by pulling a series of demand levers which bring in a flurry of new orders over a short period of time.

The demand history

Point 1 on the chart is the opening of orders to all reservation holders in the last week of June. Previously, Tesla had taken orders by invitation only, a few at a time. Many customers placed their orders on the first day, after which we see orders decaying sharply.

At point 2, which follows quickly after, we see orders opened to all buyers, with or without a reservation. This was done because the orders coming in at the time included an unexpectedly high number of AWD cars. The extra orders from non-reservation holders were needed to soak up inventory of RWD cars. At this point, Tesla had a three-month backlog for the AWD variant, but the RWD variant was available immediately from inventory.

Moving on to October (point 3 on the chart), new orders are not enough to keep the factory running at full production until year end. Tesla tried to boost sales by setting October 15th as the last date for cars to be ordered to guarantee the full FIT credit. This provided only a small boost in orders.

At point 4 on the chart, it was clear that there would not be enough demand for the higher priced variants in the USA and Canada. The solution was the mid-range, a variant of the RWD car but with fewer cells in the battery. It could be churned out quickly without major design changes and it saved the day. Along with the pull forward effect from the FIT credit phase out, it enabled Tesla to deliver record numbers of Model 3 in Q4.

In December, orders were opened for buyers in Europe. The red lines on the chart are European orders, the multiple peaks correspond to opening of orders in different countries. However, European sales are not going well. Estimates based on invoice numbers entered in the EU tracker spreadsheet indicate around 20,000 sales.

Published statements like the one below from Electrek's Fred Lambert show unbounded optimism, but they are very misleading:

The numbers are starting to come in for vehicle sales in European markets and the Tesla Model 3 is shining and becoming the top-selling electric vehicle in several markets"

In reality, Tesla has exhausted three years of pent-up demand for the high-end Model 3s in Europe in just over a month and sales in the EU are well below expectations.

January and February were also hugely disappointing for North American sales, but that should have been expected. The pull forward effect of the FIT credit phase-out was bound to have a "payback". Bears are quick to point out the low sales figures, but there is no basis for assuming that January and February are in any way representative of Model 3 sales going forward.

By the end of February (point 6 on the chart), Elon Musk was in full panic mode. He arranged a "secret" conference call, inviting a few selected analysts and press members and he announced price cuts across all Models, the re-introduction of the long range RWD and the introduction of the long-awaited $35,000 Standard Range Model 3.

The flurry of new orders from the February 28th announcement lasted for about a week, then began to fall off. At that point, Musk pulled another demand lever (point 7 on the chart). He announced a price increase and set a date for that increase of March 18th (later amended to March 19th). This had the effect of pulling forward demand as buyers rushed to place their orders before the price increase. The March 18th date was chosen because that gave Tesla a reasonable chance of delivering the car by the end of the quarter and including the sale in the Q1 revenue. However, we are now seeing the "payback" from that move.

When the prices were increased (point 8 on the chart), sales dropped precipitously.

What we see in this data are pockets of demand created when Tesla pulls one of its demand levers, but very little steady-state sustained demand.

The brown dotted line on the chart is the 5,000/week line. Daily orders only climb above that line for a short period after Musk has pulled one of the "demand levers", the long-term sustained demand appears to be well below 5,000 per week.

Note that China is missing from the chart because there is no reliable data available. In the short term, we should add some sales for China, but over the long-term, China sales will come from the new Shanghai factory, so China should have very little impact on the output from Fremont in the future.

The $35,000 Model 3 will have very little impact on sales

One aspect of the bull case for Tesla assumes high demand for the $35,000 version of the Model 3. Seeking Alpha writer Infinity Research includes this line in the summary section of a recent article:

The demand for the Model 3 is quite significant with almost 400,000 reservation holders likely waiting for the vehicle to be available"

Mango Tree Analysis is a little more conservative in this article:

I estimate that 200K+ reservations have been put down exclusively for the $35K Model 3"

The chart below shows the percentage of all cars sold in the USA for each price range. Using data like this, it is easy to jump to the conclusion that introducing a lower priced version of a car will boost sales. For example, moving from the $45k to $50k range down to the $35k to $40k range increases the addressable market size from 7.1% to 12.2%.

However, it doesn't work like that. Although the addressable market is bigger, there is a lot more competition in the lower price range and buyers in that price category are not looking for a "downgraded" luxury car. The buyer of the fully loaded Toyota Camry isn't looking for a downgraded Mercedes. What happens in fact, is that for the price range that applies to a particular model, sales tend to follow a bell curve with the peak being in the middle of the price range.

In May of last year, I wrote this article which included an analysis of price versus demand using entries from the TMC tracker spreadsheet. It was derived only from those entries that had not been invited to configure, so it did not have any bias towards cars that were available at the time. This is the chart from that article (using prices that pertained at the time):

At that time, only about 20% of buyers expressed a preference for the Standard Range and less than 10% wanted the downgraded interior.

The entries from the TMC tracker spreadsheet since the introduction of the Standard Range show less than 30% for the SR and SR+, which includes the initial "wave" of pent-up demand. After the first week of orders, demand for the Standard Range drops to about 25% of the total.

Only 8 of 195 entries are for the $35k option with the downgraded interior and only two of those entries are for the base $35,000 version without optional extras. In fact, the demand versus price graph follows a similar pattern to what we saw in the analysis in May, with most purchases falling in the middle of the price range. The SR will not have the impact on sales that some of the Tesla bulls are expecting.

Tesla still has some demand levers for Q2

Tesla still has some demand levers it can pull for Q2.

European production has so far been confined to the long-range AWD and Performance variants. Introduction of the RWD, the SR and SR+ could provide a boost for Q2.

In the USA, there should be some recovery of sales as the "payback" effect from the first FIT credit phase-out disappears and there will be some "pull forward" effect from the second stage of FIT credit phase out at the end of June.

A leasing option for the Model 3 would help. Leasing would surely have been preferable to the drastic price chopping that took place last month. However, it appears they may have tried that option in February and failed. It remains to be seen whether a financing partner can be found for leasing of the Model 3.

Using these demand levers, Tesla should be able to increase Model 3 sales in Q2 over Q1, after including the 10,000 cars that were "in-transit" at the end of Q1.

Beyond Q2, Tesla will be relying mostly on sustainable demand

Beyond Q2, the demand levers are lessened. The right-hand drive Model 3 for the UK, Australia, and Hong Kong will help, but those are very small markets.

In the rest of the world, the Model 3 will appeal to only the most avid Tesla fans because the company has almost no service centers outside of the USA, Western Europe, and China. Very few people will buy a car that cannot be serviced in their own country, especially a car as unreliable as the Tesla Model 3.

Based on my analysis of the information, there is not enough sustainable demand for Tesla to maintain even its current 5,000 per week Model 3 production rate and certainly not enough to generate growth in 2019. The guidance issued by the company seems to be based purely on wishful thinking.

I don't know how long the company can maintain the illusion of growth to support its inflated share price, so I am using long-dated puts to short the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via long-term puts.