Mid-Con Energy Partners: Liquidity Remains Unchanged After Recent Transactions

Mid-Con will likely concentrate on reducing its debt via cash flow and work on trimming costs at its high cost properties.

It also reduced its credit facility debt to $68 million and has roughly the same liquidity now as it did at the end of 2018.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) closed its recent transactions, helping reduce its credit facility debt to $68 million. Its borrowing base was also reduced to $110 million, so its liquidity is essentially unchanged compared to the end of 2018. It appears that Mid-Con should remain in compliance with its leverage covenant as long as WTI oil averages around $44 or higher. With the relatively low current valuation multiples around asset sales, clearing out debt via selling assets isn't that effective though, so I'd expect Mid-Con to continue reducing its debt mainly through cash flow now.

Borrowing Base And Reserves

Mid-Con's borrowing base was reduced to $110 million from $135 million as a result of the Oklahoma acquisition and Texas divestiture. These transactions actually added to Mid-Con's reserves as the Oklahoma properties had net PDP reserves of 6.2 MMBoe (96% oil) at the beginning of 2019 based on SEC pricing at that time, while the Texas properties appear to have had net PDP reserves of around 3.7 MMBoe (95% oil) at the end of 2018 based on SEC pricing.

Mid-Con's borrowing base was reduced due to the high operational costs associated with the Oklahoma assets though, making the value of each recent acquired BOE substantially less than the Texas properties. The margins on the Oklahoma production appear to be less than half that of the divested Texas production at $60 oil and the percentage gap would be greater at lower oil prices.

The estimated reserves for the acquired Oklahoma properties are also quite sensitive to oil prices. Mid-Con previously noted that the net PDP reserves for those properties were 6.2 MMBOE at January 1, 2019, based on SEC pricing at that time. Three months later, it indicated that the net PDP reserves were 5.5 MMBOE based on March 31, 2019, SEC pricing. Production during Q1 2019 would have reduced the reserves by around 0.1 MMBOE, but the rest of the downward revision appears to be due to the changes in SEC pricing during that time (around a couple of dollars lower).

Liquidity And Covenants

Mid-Con's liquidity was largely unaffected by the transactions. Mid-Con noted that it had $41 million in liquidity at the end of March 2019. This compares to $41.5 million in liquidity at the end of 2018.

The transactions are helping to reduce Mid-Con's leverage (not including its preferred units) though. At $60 WTI oil, Mid-Con's leverage would be around 2.8x with no additional reduction in credit facility borrowings and around 2.5x including the effect of a year's worth of positive cash flow at $60 WTI oil.

Mid-Con looks capable of staying in compliance with its 4.0x leverage covenant at around $44 WTI oil or above due to the large number of hedges it has in place until the end of 2020. It has fewer hedges in place for 2021 at the moment, so it would need $49 WTI oil to remain in compliance with its leverage covenant then based on current production and debt levels. Mid-Con's debt will likely be a decent amount lower than $68 million by 2021 though.

Notes On Asset Sales

It isn't that viable for a fairly heavily leveraged company to get itself out of debt via asset sales in the current market environment due to the relatively low valuation multiples involved in the asset sales as well as the impact of fixed costs.

For example, if Mid-Con didn't make its Oklahoma acquisition and just sold off its Texas assets, it may have around $40 million in credit facility borrowings remaining at this point. If it sold other assets at a similar valuation multiple as its Texas assets to pay off the remaining $40 million in credit facility borrowings, it may end up with the following scenario at $60 WTI oil.

Revenues would be around $30.7 million before hedges or $28 million after hedges. If cash G&A was reduced to $4 million, EBITDA would end up around $7.4 million.

$ Million Revenue $30.7 Less: Hedge Value -$2.7 Less: Lease Operating Expenses -$14.0 Less: Production Taxes -$2.6 Less: Cash G&A -$4.0 EBITDA $7.4

While there would be no credit facility debt in this scenario, the $40 million in preferred units would still remain. As well, after the preferred distribution and maintenance capex, positive cash flow would be minimal in this scenario too despite $60 WTI oil.

Thus selling assets to pay off debt doesn't work that effectively when valuation multiples are fairly low and there are significant fixed costs as well as negative value hedges to consider. Mid-Con's recent transactions worked better since it replaced its production (albeit with higher cost production), allowing it to still generate positive cash flow as long as oil prices remain decent.

Conclusion

With its asset transactions, Mid-Con's debt and leverage situation look pretty reasonable. It is likely to continue to reduce debt through cash flow and attempt to trim operating costs at its high cost properties, although it still seems likely to enter 2021 with somewhere around $50 million in credit facility debt remaining. Due to low valuation multiples, selling assets to reduce debt further is unlikely to be effective. Mid-Con could potentially also make some small acquisitions but will likely be careful not to increase its debt or leverage by that much.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.