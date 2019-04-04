The Trump Administration And Global Cooperation For The Design And Use Of Artificial Intelligence

Investors should cheer such efforts and encourage the Trump administration to continue to pursue opportunities like these because they create a healthy investment environment, worldwide.

History has shown that the movement in this direction is vital for innovative development, faster economic growth, and wealth creation.

The Trump administration is now cooperating with other nations and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to build an international order for Artificial Intelligence.

Can you believe the Trump administration has moved to "embrace global cooperation"? And, the investment community should be very happy about this.

As Steve Lohr writes in the New York Times,

"Two hallmarks of American economic policy under President Trump are a reflexive aversion for regulation and go-it-alone nationalism." "But in technology policy, that stance is changing."

What has happened?

"In September, the Trump administration abandoned its hands-off approach and began working closely with the 36-nation Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to create international guidelines for the design and use of artificial intelligence."

The cause?

"The shift is a pragmatic recognition that regulations that will affect the nation's tech industry and its citizens are coming, and that if federal officials want a say in them, they must participate."

This is an important move for investors for open markets and building platforms and networks that are worldwide to create rising investment opportunities and greater wealth.

This was precisely the point I was trying to make in my recent post "The Reality of Globalization."

As readers of my post know well, I am a firm believer that one of the major drivers of history is the growth and spread of information. Throughout history, we see that even though people tried to slow down or stop the spread of information, they were always doomed to failure.

The spread of information cannot be stopped.

Furthermore, the spread of information is one of the fundamental forces of globalization. As information spreads, connections are made, interactions occur, innovation takes place, and wealth and prosperity follows. Individuals, everywhere, have an incentive, whether they take it or not, to build up knowledge and knowhow.

This is what we are seeing in this particular space at this time: Artificial intelligence is something that is coming, the speed at which it is coming is accelerating, and people… nations… cannot afford to be a part of the revolution.

The goal of the US effort is to build "a federal law that will 'harmonize' data privacy rules in the United States and mesh enough with the European standard to avoid a more splintered marketplace."

In essence, the moves the United States are making in this area will open up markets and opportunities for more growth and wealth creation.

The hope is to build an international environment "that supports A.I. research and development and ensures the technology is developed in a manner aligned with our nation's core civil liberties and freedoms."

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development hope to have produced a draft of the proposal approved in May.

Mr. Lohr writes,

"The draft recommendations call for global A.I. standards that are 'trustworthy' and allow for data to flow fairly freely across borders so that it is 'interoperable' The latter is a vital point for the American side. National laws and approaches will differ, they say, but they should not hobble the global data economy."

One further implication of the spread of information is that its movement is speeding up all the time.

One major reason for this acceleration?

Well, as I have written many times before, the intellectual property created in this space has a very unique characteristic: given the platforms and networks that can be created, scale becomes a major incentive for those playing in this field.

Information goods like these generally can be scaled to a very large size because of the economics behind the expansion of the intellectual property: it can be achieved at zero marginal cost or near-zero marginal cost.

This is a tremendous incentive for those building their monopolies, and we see the result in what I have called the "new" Modern Corporation that can create massive amounts of wealth that become available to the investment community.

This factor has not really gotten the recognition it is due, but more and more analysts are starting to call it out.

Charlie Warzel points out in the New York Times,

"Big Tech's problems are indeed dizzying and manifold, but the last few years have taught us that there's an Occam's razor quality to any explanation of the toxicity of our online platforms." "The original sin, it seems, isn't all that complicated; it's the prioritization of growth - above all else and at the expense of those of us who use the services."

In other words, "Big Tech" is driven to competition on the basis of scale because of the underlying economics of the information technology world. This is where wealth is being created.

Since everyone in the game can expand at zero or near-zero marginal cost, all else must be given up to achieve the growth that will allow for a company to dominate a product space.

"Growth at any cost. It's a mantra familiar inside Facebook…."

How can the United States NOT play a role in this space, even though it smacks of globalization, or other things that might impinge upon on national property? Those that don't participate can be left playing catch up, and in a world moving so fast, catch up becomes harder and harder every day.

But, to say it again, this is the reality of globalization. Globalization creates wealth, and it is wealth that investors are looking for. I hope that the Trump administration continues to open up to more of the opportunities that they can join. I think that all investors should also desire this to be the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.