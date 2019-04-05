Tufin Software IPO: 2.8x Sales For This Company Is Too Low

Tufin Software should not sell shares at 2.8x sales. Other software companies, which organized IPOs in 2018 and have similar financial profiles, are trading at higher ratios.

The proceeds from the IPO are expected to serve for general corporate purposes among other purposes.

Reporting revenue growth of 31% and gross profit margin of more than 84%, Tufin Software Tech (TUFN) is selling shares at 2.8x sales. Investors may wonder why the underwriters decided to price the company so low. Other software vendors growing at a similar rate are trading at higher multiples. With this in mind, the company is a clear opportunity. If Tufin can manage to maintain the same gross profit margin in the future, growth investors may provide more money to the company. In this particular case, the share price should increase.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2004, Tufin Software Tech is a security policy management corporation.

Corporations need to face a long list of security challenges in today’s business environment. Systems are right now quite complex as organizations need to use different tools that may not be connected between each other. In addition, the amount of cybersecurity risk has increased quite a bit recently. Take into account that the amount of cybersecurity attacks reported by federal agencies has increased by 1,000% since 2016.

Take a look at some of the challenges that Tufin Software has identified:

Source: Company’s Website

In order to help business clients operate in the new environment, Tufin offers Tufin Orchestration Suite, a policy-centric solution. This tool automatically analyzes risks and provides auditing network security changes as needed. The company explains its security approach with the following words on its website:

Tufin reduces the attack surface and minimizes disruptions to critical applications. Its network security automation enables enterprises to implement security changes in minutes instead of days with continuous compliance and increased agility. Source: Company’s Website

The image below provides further details on different parts that form Tufin’s tool:

Source: Company’s Website

With this strategy, many well-known business clients have contacted Tufin Software Tech. The company counts 2,000 customers of all sizes in over 70 countries. Take a look at some of them:

Source: Company’s Website

Income Statement

Reporting revenue growth of 31%, Tufin Software should interest the market thanks to its gross profit margin. Bear in mind that in 2018, total revenue was equal to $84 million and gross profit amounted to $71 million.

The net loss was negative in 2017 as well as 2018, equal to -$2.7 million and -$4.2 million respectively. While this is not ideal, growth investors should not really care if revenue growth and fat gross profit margin continue. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

Like other software companies, in 2018, Tufin reported a significant amount of accounts receivables, equal to $14.7 million. This does not mean that the company is not being paid by clients, or it is being paid late. It is just a typical feature of the industry, in which the company operates. Investors should not worry about this fact. In addition, the facts that Tufin, in 2019, reports $15 million in cash and more than 70% of the total amount of assets are current are appealing. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, as of December 31, 2018, the asset/liability ratio is below one, which is not ideal. With that, investors should note that the company has no long term debt and the contractual obligations are not large. They are equal to $21 million, with $12 million to be paid in more than 4 years. The images below provide the list of contractual obligations and the list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The market should welcome the use of proceeds. First of all, the company does not expect to use the new capital to acquire shares from existing shareholders. In addition, it should not serve to pay contractual obligations or debt. As shown in the lines below, the proceeds are expected to serve for general corporate purposes among other purposes. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

We anticipate that we will use the net proceeds we receive from this offering, including any net proceeds we receive from the exercise of the underwriters’ option to acquire additional ordinary shares in the offering, for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We expect to continue to invest in and to grow our research and development capabilities as well as expand our sales force and marketing team. Source: Prospectus

Convertibles, Expected Equity Structure And Valuation

The list of convertible preferred shares sold before the IPO is extensive. It may be a concern for those shareholders who are not used to invest in IPO transactions.

These securities are expected to be converted as the IPO goes live. This means that shareholders should not fear the potential stock dilution to be created by these convertible preferred shares. The table below provides the list of preferred shares:

Source: Prospectus

As shown in the table below, preferred shares are expected to be converted right after the IPO. The table also shows that the company expects to have $106 million in cash and no long term debt. With these equity conversions and no financial risk, Tufin Software should attract the attention of most growth and value investors.

Source: Prospectus

With regards to the valuation of Tufin, the list of competitors is necessary. The lines below provide several direct peers as provided by Tufin:

Our direct competitors include vendors such as AlgoSec, Inc., FireMon, LLC and Skybox Security LLC that offer solutions that compete with all or some of our products or product features. We also indirectly compete with large IT companies that offer a broad array of traditional security management solutions, such as Symantec Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc., for a share of enterprises’ IT security budgets. Source: Prospectus

The main issue is that most companies in the list given are private. The Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) do compete with Tufin and are public. However, they are too large and their revenue growth is not as significant to help in the assessment of the valuation of Tufin Software. Their market capitalization is larger than $14 billion, and the revenue growth is below 21%:

Source: Ycharts

SYMC and CSCO trade at 3x-4x, which means that Tufin Software should be trading at more than those marks. Investors should understand that the company has revenue growth of more than 31% and gross profit margin of more than 84%. These types of figures should justify trading at 10x if not more.

Source: Ycharts

Other companies are growing at more than 30%, and with gross profit margin of more than 80%, they trade at more than 8-10x sales. SmartSheet (SMART), another software company, trades at 17x sales. Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) trades at 13x, and Elastic (ESTC) has an EV/Sales ratio of 23x . The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Assuming 32.4 million shares at $13.00, the total market capitalization should be $421 million. Deducing $106 million in cash, the expected enterprise value is $315 million. In 2018, total revenue was equal to $84 million. Assuming 30% revenue growth, forward revenue of $109 seems reasonable. Using this figure, the shares should start trading at only 2.8x, which seems very cheap.

Conclusion

Currently working for well-known institutions, with revenue growth of more than 31% and gross profit margin of more than 84%, Tufin Software should not sell shares at 2.8x sales. Other software companies, which organized IPOs in 2018 and have similar financial profiles, are trading at higher ratios. With this in mind, it is likely that the shares creep up from $13.00 to higher marks as investors get to assess the company’s financial statements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.