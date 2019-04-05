A Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank Merger Wouldn't Solve Any Problems

It looks like Deutsche can't even afford to execute a deal by itself anyway, with reports of possible German taxpayer assistance for a deal already out in the press.

The viability of a merger should be assessed as if it were a marriage. Are the parties coming together because they are really stronger together? Because they would work well together? Or is it rather a marriage of convenience or politics, pushed by outsiders driven by fear of what would happen if it doesn't take place?

The prospective merger between two ailing but systemically important German banks, Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY), looks to be of the second, political sort, driven by fear of what is beyond the cliff, the one at the end of the road where the can can no longer be kicked any further.

Not only is Deutsche Bank too big to fail, it's too big to even prosecute. Suspected of enabling the biggest money laundering scheme in the history of about $150 billion in illegal transfers, the public reaction seems to be right out of The Wizard of Oz: Don't pay attention to the man behind the curtain. A cursory glance at Deutsche's balance sheet shows that the bank is collapsing under its own weight besides, money laundering scams notwithstanding. Its long-term debt alone is almost 7x its market cap. How exactly is making the bank even bigger going to help? Adding Commerzbank to the mix would add another €40 billion to that debt total, and Commerzbank itself is leveraged 450% debt to equity.

Those atop both banks seem opposed to a deal. According to The Guardian, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing is actually the main opponent of a merger, but investors (probably new ones) are forcing his hand, possibly looking for a quick way to sell and turn quick profits. And, who else is cheering it on? It's no secret that the biggest proponent of the merger is the German government, with its main cheerleader being Germany's Finance Minister himself, Olaf Scholz. A Bloomberg report on this was especially candid (emphasis mine):

The Finance Ministry played a key role behind the scenes in pushing Germany's largest listed lenders into talks. Scholz and his deputy Joerg Kukies, a former Goldman Sachs banker, are seeking to shore up Deutsche Bank before a potential downturn on the grounds that the country needs a national champion to support German businesses at home and overseas.

You can't get any more diplomatically clear than that. The prospective merger of these banks is being forwarded out of fear of a downturn rather than out of any strategic vision. And, the fear is justified. Germany's economy shrank last quarter for the first time in 13 quarters. Deutsche has already received €30 billion since the last financial crisis, almost twice as much as its current market cap, and just keeps falling, even with interest rates at all-time record lows and negative all the way up to 10 years on Germany's yield curve. This means that, with the Eurozone economy still technically growing overall and monetary policy as loose as it has ever been in Germany, Deutsche still can't eke out a positive EPS. Yes, the bank reported a tiny net profit in 2018 - €341M - for the first time since 2014, but per share, it was still a loss of €0.01.

While this is better than what we have seen recently with losses at $9B in the three years previous, Deutsche has had a shady tendency of hiding trading losses since the financial crisis, so for all investors know there could be more hidden losses that have yet to be revealed. One major one just came out in February, a $1.6B loss in a municipal bonds trade established in 2007. The accounting cover-up was not determined to be illegal, but Deutsche has already had $17B in fines over the last 10 years for shady practices that smell like desperation on its part. Another $750M was lost in equity trading this year as well.

The merger may very well happen still, but I believe only through jawboning. If Germany's finance ministry is pushing for a merger, they may be conditioning the prospects of any future bailouts for either bank on the merger taking place. The sad thing though is that it is doubtful if Deutsche can even afford to pull off the merger in the first place. There are conflicting reports between the Financial Times and Deutsche itself as to whether the bank is looking to raise €10B in equity just to fund the deal. Reuters is reporting that German lawmakers are already preemptively blocking any attempt to invest taxpayer money into the merger. If the possibility of a taxpayer-funded merger is already being protested, then it seems there is substantial doubt as to whether Deutsche can even execute a move without outside help in the first place. Raising equity amounting to about 63% of its current market cap of $17.7 billion is serious dilution, and the stock has already been diluted by 34% since 2016, from a total basic share count of 1.56B to 2.10B now.

Sure, there will be cost-cutting advantages to a unified bank, but that seems more like an excuse rather than a reason to move forward with the deal. Another reason why the German government may be trying to get a deal done is that Italian bank UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) has expressed interest in Commerzbank if a merger with Deutsche fails to materialize, and Germany wants to maintain German ownership of both banks.

The cost/benefit calculus for Commerzbank itself is also unclear. Commerzbank has avoided net losses since 2012 when it broke exactly even, being profitable every year since then. Deutsche hasn't been profitable for 4 years already and can't seem to turn around even in the most accommodative of monetary environments. Why would Commerzbank shareholders choose to take on all the additional weight and undeniably bad press of Deutsche when it is already profitable and isn't embroiled in $150B money laundering scandals?

It would indeed by historically poetic, though, if Deutsche fails. After the failure of Austrian bank Creditanstalt in 1931, the bank failure widely credited for triggering the Great Depression, it was eventually rolled into Deutsche Bank. Is the ghost of the Creditanstalt collapse about to haunt the global economy once more? It could very well be the case.

The bottom line for investors is that Deutsche is damned either way. If it successfully merges with Commerzbank, it will either have to be funded by serious dilution, or by German taxpayer assistance, which is likely to sour shareholders and make the bank look even weaker. If it does not merge, then Deutsche looks set to continue its slow and steady drift into insolvency. It is too leveraged, too large, and if it can't even make a positive EPS now, then how is it possibly going to thrive when the business cycle turns, which might have already happened in Germany?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.