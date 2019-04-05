Canadian Western Bank: Solid Quarter, But 2019 Outlook May Not Be That Bright

Investment Thesis

Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) (TSX:CWB) delivered solid Q1 2019 earnings. However, its top and bottom line growth rates will likely continue to decelerate in 2019 due to weak economic outlook, flat net interest margin, and elevated Canadian household debts. The company’s share price is undervalued. The bank offers a 3.6%-yielding dividend. However, given the current macroeconomic environment, we think conservative investors should wait for a better entry point.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Canadian Western Bank delivered solid Q1 2019 earnings with revenue growth of 10% year over year. Its revenue increased to C$212.4 million in Q1 2019 from C$193.2 million in Q1 2018. This was much better than Q4 2018’s growth rate of 7%. Its net income also increased by 7% year over year to C$66.5 million. Similarly, its adjusted EPS increased to C$0.80 per share in Q1 2019 from C$0.75 per share in Q1 2018. We are impressed by the result as many other larger Canadian banks delivered only modest growth. For example, CIBC (CM) delivered only 2.7% growth in its revenue and even saw its adjusted net income declined by 4.9%.

We are also impressed by Canadian Western Bank’s growth in net interest income. Its NII increased by 13% year over year to C$193.3 million. This double-digit growth was due to 13% average loan growth in the quarter. In addition, its net interest margin of 2.61% (although flat sequentially) was an improvement from Q1 2018’s 2.52%.

Reasons why we believe its growth rate will decelerate in 2019

Despite another solid quarter, we believe Canadian Western Bank’s 2019 growth will decelerate in 2019 for the following reasons:

Slow residential loan growth expected

Canada’s new mortgage B-20 Guideline has resulted in a decline in residential mortgage originations. Most Canadian banks’ mortgage portfolios have been impacted with only modest portfolio growth. For example, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) only grew its mortgage balances by 2.7% year over year in Q1 2019. Several other banks even saw their residential mortgage portfolio declined modestly. Canadian Western Bank's mortgage portfolio has also been impacted by the implementation of B-20 Guideline. Nevertheless, the bank performed much better than other banks. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian Western Bank saw its residential mortgage portfolio declined from the high of nearly 25% year over year in Q3 2017 to only 11% growth rate in Q1 2019.

Looking forward, we have a negative growth outlook for Canadian Western Bank’s residential mortgage portfolio. This is because Canadian household debt is already at a high level. As the chart below shows, its debt-to-income ratio is estimated to reach 173.8% in 2018, the highest we have seen in decades. We believe the elevated debt level, coupled with 5 interest rate hikes since mid-2017, will likely continue to limit future residential mortgage growth in 2019.

Net interest margin expect to remain flat or decline

The chart below is Canadian Western Bank’s NIM. Since mid-2017, Bank of Canada has raised its overnight interest rate 5 times. This has helped Canadian Western Bank to increase its NIM from 2.46% in Q1 2017 to the high of 2.64% reached in Q3 2018. Its NIM has since pulled back to 2.61% in Q1 2019 primarily due to competition for deposits.

Looking forward, we do not anticipate any rate hike in 2019. In a recent speech on April 1, 2019, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz indicated the challenges that Canada is facing amid global economic uncertainties related to trade concerns but indicated that he believes Canadian economy is adjusting well to the challenges. Although the speech did not point to a rate hike, it did not point to a rate hike either. Nevertheless, no rate hike means that it will be a challenge for Canadian Western Bank to maintain its NIM especially other banks are also competing for deposits.

Its loans growth (excluding residential loans) will be impacted by poor macroeconomic environment

As illustrate in the pie chart, about 80% of Canadian Western Bank’s loan portfolio are non-residential mortgage and personal loans.

These sectors heavily depend on the overall strength of the national economy. Unfortunately, Canada’s economy is headed for a slower 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, annual GDP growth rate is expected to moderate to 1.5% year over year in 2019 from 1.8% in 2018. In addition, the uncertainty surrounding the current global trade tensions and Brexit may continue to weigh on business confidence. These factors may continue to constrain Canadian Western Bank’s loan growth.

Valuation Analysis

Canadian Western Bank is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 10.1x. This is significantly lower than its 5-year average P/E ratio of 12.2x. Its P/E ratio is about 1 multiple higher than Laurentian Bank’s (OTCPK:LRCDF) 9.0x but slightly below National Bank of Canada’s (OTCPK:NTIOF) 10.3x.

3.6%-yielding dividend

Canadian Western Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.27 per share. The company has frequently increased its dividend in the past 10 years except during the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008/2009 and the crash of crude prices in 2015/2016. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield of 3.6% is towards the high end of its 3-year yield range.

Risks and Challenges

Canadian Western Bank’s business can be impacted negatively in a recession. In such a situation, it's likely that Canadian Western Bank will experience higher credit losses. In addition, Canada’s central bank will likely lower interest rates in a recession. This will hurt Canadian Western Bank’s NIM.

Investor Takeaway

Canadian Western Bank may continue to face the challenge to maintain its top and bottom lines growth. Although the bank is currently trading at a discount to its historical average valuation, we believe investors need to take a cautious approach especially given the fact that there are several headwinds ahead. Therefore, conservative investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

