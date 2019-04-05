Carvana: A Short Seller's Dream

One of the best stocks in the last two years has been auto retailer Carvana (CVNA), which has surged from its $15 IPO price to nearly $60 as seen in the chart below. As the company continues to expand into new markets, revenues have grown at a dramatic pace. However, the company continues to face massive losses and negative cash flow, which when added to dilution likely means this stock is due for a pullback.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Let's first review where the company has been in the past couple of years, detailed in the recent 10-K filing. Total revenues were just $365 million in 2016, but that number soared to almost $2 billion last year. Unfortunately, the net loss over that time has gone from $93 million to $255 million. Even if we subtract out non-controlling interests, the company still lost $63 million in 2018.

Over the past three years, cash used in operating activities was more than $850 million, and that's before money used for capital expenditures and acquisitions. Last year, the company borrowed $350 million in 5-year notes, but that came at an interest rate of 8.875%. Compare that to a similar maturity US treasury that was a little under 3.00% at the time, and you'll see this was a very costly note.

Yes, this company is projected to show large revenue growth in the coming years, but it is also expected to lose a fair amount of money in that time. If the US economy hits any patch of weakness, will the company be able to reel in expenses or its expansion plan to avoid significant losses? It's also possible that we see another capital raise at some point, which either comes with another round of interest expenses or perhaps a sale of equity. That gets me to another concern for investors.

Like many IPOs in recent years, there are two Classes of stock here. A is the trading Class, and B holds a lot of voting rights. As you can see in the chart below, the number of Class A shares outstanding has soared in the past two years, and there's still over 104 million Class B shares outstanding. As more Class B holders convert and share based payments are made, the number of Class A shares will continue to rise quickly. That might also make the loss per share look better than it is, since more dilution helps EPS when you are in a net loss situation.

(Source: Carvana quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

Perhaps the biggest argument against the name is the potential valuation moving forward. Traditional automakers like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) trade at 0.25 and 0.38 times their respective 2020 estimated sales, while a name like Tesla (TSLA) trades for about 1.5 times its next year estimate. While Carvana doesn't manufacture its vehicles, it also doesn't buyback stock or pay a dividend, and it has lots of losses and cash burn. Right now, shares go for more than 1.7 times next year's expected sales, meaning it goes for 10% more than even Tesla shares do even after that name recently had a major Q1 sales shortfall.

Carvana really needs a few years to grow into its valuation, and the market cap will rise even if the stock doesn't because of the dilution issue. Using next year's sales estimate, a price to sales range of 1.0 to 1.5 times, which seems quite fair overall, would imply a range of $35 to $53, or an average of $44. That would imply about 25% downside from here. If you think that number is crazy, just know that at the December 2018 low, shares were under $30, so this name can fall quite quickly.

In the end, shares of auto retailer Carvana seem to be a short seller's dream. While revenues are growing at an extreme rate given the company's continued expansion, losses are still high and cash burn is tremendous. Class A shares that trade in the open market will be subject to significant dilution in the coming years, and that's even before considering a potential capital raise. With the name likely needing some time to grow into its valuation, I see a fair amount of downside from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.