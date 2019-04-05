Occidental Petroleum Is My Favorite Permian Basin Stock

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has a solid production growth profile. In fact, the company, which is already one of the biggest players at the Permian Basin, will more than double its oil equivalent production from the region within the next five years. That will fuel its growth, pushing its total volumes to more than a million barrels of oil equivalents a day in the near future. Moreover, it is a cash flow machine that rewards shareholders by offering the highest dividend yield in its peer group. I believe Occidental Petroleum is a great stock which investors should consider buying on weakness.

The independent oil producers have played a major role in making Permian Basin the premium shale oil play in the US. In a span of less than 10 years, the daily oil production from the Permian Basin, which is located in West Texas and New Mexico, has quadrupled from less than a million barrels per day in 2010 to more than 4.1 million barrels in the current month, as per latest data from the US Energy Information Administration. The region alone now accounts for almost half of the total US oil production. Most of that output comes from a number of small to large-cap oil producers ranging from the well-established companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which is one of the region’s largest oil producers, to the small-cap company Laredo Petroleum (LPI).

Image: The US Energy Information Administration, March 2019.

The current year, however, could be a difficult one for oil producers since prices are widely expected to be lower than last year. The price of the US oil averaged $65 a barrel in 2018 but has largely stayed below $60 throughout this year. The US Energy Information Administration expects an average price of $56 a barrel for the current year. Due to the weakness in oil prices, a number of oil producers have tapered down their growth plans. Pioneer Natural Resources initially planned to increase output at a CAGR of more than 20% through 2020, but the company is now expecting a 16% increase in total production for 2019.

The oil majors Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron, on the other hand, were late entrants at the Permian Basin. But they have been increasing their focus on this region due to its lure of low-risk, and low-cost short-cycle projects that can take just a few months to come online. Unlike the independents, the oil majors will ramp up drilling activity and significantly grow production in the coming years. Exxon Mobil, for instance, plans to increase its Permian production by five times to a million barrels per day by 2024.

Occidental Petroleum has also not made any changes to its Permian Basin plans. The company is one of the biggest operators at the region where it has access over 2.7 million acres, half of which are associated with its shale oil operations (called Permian Resources) and the other half with the enhanced oil recovery business (called Permian EOR) in which it uses techniques such as CO2 flooding to bring production from mature wells to surface.

Image: Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation, February 2019

In its third-quarter results, Occidental said it will grow its Permian Resources volumes by more than 35% in 2019. Since then, the oil price environment has gotten worse, but the company hasn’t made any significant changes to its forecast. It expects to increase Permian Resources volumes to the range of 278,000 – 288,000 boe per day in 2019, which implies growth of between 30% and 35%. On top of this, the company has also revealed its ambitious plan of growing its Permian Resources output to more than 600,000 boe per day “within the next five years”.

This means Occidental will continue to grow its Permian Resources volumes at a rapid pace, and its output will more than double in the near future. Occidental has a diversified asset base, with significant operations in international markets. However, the company gets a majority of its oil and gas production from the Permian Basin. In 4Q18, Occidental produced a total of 406,000 boe per day from the Permian Basin - including 250,000 from Permian Resources business and 156,000 from Permian EOR – which was equivalent to 58% of its total production. Moving forward, the Permian Basin will likely play an even bigger role in the company’s production mix as it continues to grow production at a double-digit rate.

Image: Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation [link provided earlier]

I believe Occidental is well positioned to achieve this ambitious target, given it holds a vast inventory of oil and gas drilling locations at the Permian Basin. The company has 10,453 wells in unconventional development inventory in Permian Basin’s Midland and Delaware regions. Of this, 3,059 locations are low-cost wells that can achieve breakeven in a less than $50 a barrel oil price environment. The size of this low-cost inventory alone can power the company’s production for 17 years at the current drilling pace. And, its total inventory can grow meaningfully in the future, considering the company holds a total of around 640,000 net acres in the Midland and Delaware regions, while the above-mentioned locations are associated with just 340,000 net acres.

In the next five years, Occidental’s Permian Basin production will cross 750,000 boe per day, as per my rough estimate if it produces 600,000 boe per day from the shale oil business and keeps EOR production flat. In other words, the company’s Permian Basin output alone will surpass its current levels of total production in the near future. I believe Occidental’s total output will cross a million barrels per day mark in the next few years, driven in large part by surging Permian Basin production and aided by an increase in output from international markets (Abu Dhabi, Colombia, Oman).

However, what separates Occidental from a number of Permian Basin oil producers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources and Concho Resources (CXO), is that it prioritizes cash flows over production growth. If oil prices turn out weaker than expected of around $40 a barrel, then Occidental will likely abandon all production growth plans and reduce capital expenditure in order to preserve cash flows. But what’s great about Occidental is that, even at $40 oil, the company can generate enough cash flows to fully fund not only the sustaining capital (CapEx required to keep production flat) but also dividends. At the current oil price environment of $60 a barrel, however, Occidental can deliver superior levels of free cash flows, enough to justify a dividend hike, while growing production.

Image: Author. FCF=CFFO (before changes in working cap.) - CapEx

Occidental is a cash flow machine. The company has been consistently generating free cash flows. Note that in 2017, Occidental operated in a $51 WTI and $55 Brent oil price environment, which is lower than the current price levels of $62 WTI and $69 Brent. At this price level, combined with double-digit production growth from the Permian Basin, I believe Occidental will continue to deliver strong levels of cash flows. The company is also reducing capital expenditure in 2019 which I believe further bolsters its ability to deliver free cash flows. The company’s cash outflows as capital expenditure will fall by 10% in 2019 compared with 2018 to $4.5 billion, as per its guidance.

The free cash flows will allow Occidental to continue rewarding shareholders with dividends. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share which translates into a dividend yield of 4.6%, which is the highest among all large-cap independent oil producers. The yield also compares favorably with the average dividend offered by key dividend-paying sectors such as REITs (3.67%), utilities (3.39%), and S&P 500 companies (2.03%).

Moreover, Occidental’s yield is backed by strong levels of free cash flows, which means the dividend is sustainable. This can be gauged by looking at the company’s free cash flows yield (FCF per share/share price) of 5.36%, which is higher than its current dividend yield. This indicates that the company has headroom (5.36% FCF yield vs. 4.64% div yield) to grow dividends in the near future. Occidental comes with a great track record of consistently growing dividends since 2012, and I don’t expect this to change anytime soon.

Occidental, however, is one of the most expensive stocks among large-cap E&Ps, with shares trading 18.3 times next year’s earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. By comparison, its peers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), Pioneer Natural Resources, EOG Resources (EOG), and Concho Resources are all trading 14 to 16 times earnings estimates. However, I believe this premium valuation is justified considering Occidental's vast footprint and production growth profile in the Permian Basin as well as its ability to deliver superior levels of cash flows. I believe the stock is currently reasonably priced, and value hunters should consider buying the stock on weakness, which pushes the dividend yield to close to 5%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.