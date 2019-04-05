OMV: Resilient FCF, Potential For EPS Growth

On March 28, 2019, integrated oil & gas company OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVJF, OTCPK:OMVKY) published its 2018 annual report. I have already covered this Austrian mammoth twice, analyzing its 9M FY18 results and discussing the rationale and strategic implications of its agreement with Sapura Energy (SPKBF). Now it is worth taking a closer look at the FY18 landmarks and annual statements together with 2019 management guidance to consider if the company is moving in the right direction or not and if its equity is fairly valued or underpriced.

To be frank, I rate OMV highly for several reasons. First and foremost, the company strictly follows its Strategy 2025. After a few acquisitions, the firm hugely expanded its upstream and downstream portfolio, and boosted 2018 hydrocarbon production to 427 kboepd from 348 kboepd in 2017 (2019 output is anticipated to equal 500 kboepd, assuming that the situation in Libya will be stable). With the acquisition of a 15% stake each in ADNOC Refining and in a soon-to-be-established trading joint venture in January 2019 (anticipated to close in Q3 FY19), OMV sizably scaled its refining and petrochemical capacities; upon closing the transaction, they will go up 40% and 10% respectively. The goal to further expand the refining segment and double capacity by 2025 remained unchanged.

Actively recalibrating its portfolio, the company started to develop new core regions in Russia and Australasia in order to diversify away from Romanian and Austrian mature oil fields, which are depleting. Also, with the acquisition of the 50% stake in a joint venture with Malaysian Sapura Energy, OMV expanded its footprint in Asia, making it possible to benefit from the anticipated LNG demand boom in the 2020s. Besides, there are a few projects likely coming onstream in the next decade, such as Achimov 4/5 in the Urengoy gas and condensate field in Russia, which could further spur the revenue and cash flow generation and bolster investor sentiment. Apart from that, OMV put much effort into preparing for the future of energy with investments in SMATRICS, Austria’s largest e-mobility provider, and synthetic oil production from recycled plastic. Finally, trading multiples indicate that the company is underpriced by now. Now let's consider the firm's fundamentals in more detail.

Upstream & Downstream

First, 2018 consolidated sales, including the contribution from upstream & downstream, rose 13% YoY to €22.9 billion. I do not consider 13% change as high growth, but the result is respectable. 2018 revenue compared to 2017 could be even more substantial, but 2017 results reflected the contribution of OMV Petrol Ofisi, which was divested in June 2017, and have not impacted the 2018 top line. Adjusted operating profit (Clean CSS operating result, according to OMV's terminology), a crucial performance indicator, reached €3.6 billion, growing 23% YoY. The E&P segment generated the bulk of the adjusted operating income (€2.03 billion); the contribution from downstream (both oil and gas) was also substantial, €1.64 billion, but it decreased 7% YoY dragged down by downstream oil. The main culprit is intuitively evident: lower refining margin, which fell from $6 per barrel to $5.2 per barrel.

While OMV has hydrocarbon-producing fields in 11 countries (excluding Pakistan, assets there were divested in June 2018), in 2018 Romania brought the most of oil & gas production, 55.8 mmboe, followed by Russia and Norway, which also added substantial amounts, 36.4 and 27.3 mmboe respectively. 2018 total production was 156 mmboe vs. 127 mmboe in 2017, sizably higher even despite divestment of assets in Pakistan. The contribution from the Yuzhno-Russkoye field in Russia and the Aasta Hansteen field offshore Norway entirely offset the impact of the natural decline in Romania (OMV Petrom's daily production went down 8 kboe) and led to this stellar result. OMV also succeeded in the reserves replenishment and achieved a 1P Reserves Replacement Ratio (RRR) of 180%; 1P was 1,270 compared to 1,146 a year ago.

Finally, I should address operations in Libya, the Neptun project, and the Nord Stream 2. In the article on Spanish Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY), one of the OMV's closest European peers, I briefly touched upon the security issues in Libya that the company mentioned in its annual report. Now, OMV has also addressed the headwinds it encountered in the country. Nevertheless, the company resumed production at El Sharara in March 2019 and expects 2019 output to reach 35 kboepd (see p. 76 of the report). The Neptun project in Romania, which I mentioned among the future value drivers of the company in one of the previous articles, stagnates due to new legislation covering offshore operations in the country. In the report (see page 67), the company explained that:

This current legislative environment does not provide the necessary prerequisites for a multi-billion investment decision.

Put another way, the future of the long-awaited project is still blurry. And finally, another essential matter worth addressing is the Nord Stream 2 project. Manfred Leitner, Executive Board Member, had briefly touched upon the progress answering the analyst's question on the pipeline during the Q4 earnings call:

All we have to see is when the permit from Denmark will move on our table, that's determining I think the timing until year end. If everything is according to plan, we are well on track to see first gas and of this year.

Cash Flow

OMV's consolidated FY18 operating cash flow was €4.4 billion, up 31% YoY. Among the tailwinds were a positive contribution from working capital, higher dividends from Borealis and, indeed, a favorable market environment. This amount of funds was sufficient enough to cover acquisitions and dividend fully. At that point, I also want to draw the reader's attention to the cash flow margins. OMV's IFRS CF margin of 19.2% is higher than margins of such integrated O&G companies as Spanish Repsol (10.5%) and Portuguese Galp Energia (OTCPK:GLPEY) (8.6%). Here it is worth noting that Repsol's IFRS and adjusted OCF vary substantially; I discussed that matter in the article published in March. Comparing the peers, I prefer to use IFRS figures for the sake of consistency. So, despite the high Capex/Revenue ratio (14%; Repsol invested 6.1% of revenue, Galp invested 6.4%), OMV has a 5.2% FCF margin, compared to 2.1% of GLPEY and 4.4% of REPYY. A 7.5% FCF yield is at a competitive level among the peers; inorganic FCF yield was 6.5%.

2019 prospects

According to the guidance (see p. 76 of the annual report), 2019 organic capital expenditures will go up to €2.3 billion. The company is cautious predicting the 2019 macroenvironment; it anticipated an average Brent price of $65 per barrel, combined with lower average European gas spot prices. Despite inspiring hydrocarbon production growth (2019 target is 500 kboepd), analysts do not expect 2019 revenue to surpass the 2018 level.

Data from Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ

According to data as of April 2, analysts expect 2019 EPS to go up to €4.91, compared to 2018 EPS of €4.4. That specifies PEG of 0.958, which could be considered as attractive. At the same time, they do not expect profits to weaken in the 2020s, as 2020 EPS is forecasted to equal €5.38 and 2021 EPS could be 29% higher than in 2018.

Data from Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ

Valuation

In the following table, I have summarized all relevant metrics comparing Galp Energia, Repsol, and OMV.

Author's Own creation. 1) Data sources: Morningstar, Simply Wall St., S&P Global, FY18 reports. 2) Green cells indicate the highest point in the dataset. 3) OMV's investments on the cash flow statement differ from total capex; reconciliation was provided on p. 62 of the annual report.

The takeaways are as follows:

Though OMV has more than 2x higher operating cash flow margin than Repsol, it is still trading at 3.9x P/OCF, well below the peer average of 5.63x; in this regard, it is possibly undervalued. EV/Production is around Repsol's level. OMV's Enterprise value-to-2P reserves ratio is the lowest in the peer group. Its Price-to-Earnings ratio is also the lowest. OMV's PEG is below 1, indicating decent growth potential. In the cohort of comparable companies, Repsol is clearly undervalued according to P/B and PEG; its Price/Earnings-to-Growth ratio based on anticipated 2019 EPS is the most attractive.

Shareholder rewards

The dividend yield of OMV is not as generous as, for instance, the yield of Repsol (~5.72%) and Galp Energia (~4.37%), though it is quite substantial, ~3.57% on April 2, 2019. The fly in the ointment is that in the wake of Brent plunge, the company trimmed its DPS by €0.25 to €1. In 2018, however, it was 75% higher than in 2016, as in 2017 OMV had already increased its shareholder payments to €1.2 and then consistently enlarged the DPS. In this sense, the company is more reliable than Repsol, which decreased and then again increased its DPS distributions multiple times, mainly as a result of scrip dividend program, but still less attractive than Exxon Mobil (XOM), which has a flawless track record and did not reduce its dividend even under the oil market pressure. Finally, researching the sustainability of OMV's shareowner rewards, I have also taken a look at the analysts' sentiment; they see material upside, forecasting DPS of €1.88 in 2020 and €2.63 in 2024.

Data from Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ

Conclusion

To recap, I suppose OMV can grow revenue and cash flow in the medium term, supported by increased refining capacity and hydrocarbon production. Also, with EV/EBITDA of 3.2x and EV/2P of 8.15x, the firm is clearly undervalued. The company has a robust market position, positive FCF, and a solid balance sheet; its 13% gearing is safe. News on the Neptun project and progress to FID could serve as a catalyst, but it's impossible to precisely say if there will be any. Considering its virtues, I believe the company has the potential to increase market cap if the global economic meltdown or Brent slump does not push markets into bearish territory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.