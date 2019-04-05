Splunk: Amazon Web Service's Security Guard

Splunk's partnership with AWS gives the company a key advantage as the space becomes more competitive with the introduction of Backstory and Sentinel.

Let's Splunk This Thing

splunk (verb): turning data into insights without all the heavy lifting

Growth in the $5 trillion global information technology industry is currently being driven by emerging technology, which encompasses things like cloud computing, 5G, Saas + PaaS, and security. Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) operates in this emerging tech category, sitting at the intersection of business applications and IT operations, offering a ubiquitous data platform that solves "data challenges around IT operations and application delivery, security compliance and fraud; as well as business analytics and IoT," according to the company's Q4 2019 Earnings Call.

Splunk has had significant growth over the past several years and strong financial metrics, but the security space is growing increasingly competitive, as the biggest players in the tech industry build out their own security products. However, Splunk has key competitive advantages that will allow them to retain market share in the face of the top dogs, and continue to grow over time.

Source: CompTIA

Splunk Business Segments: Data, Data, Data

Splunk operates through four key business segments, all of which serve as an enhancement to traditional hardware and software offerings. They recently partnered with the US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration with the High-Fidelity Adaptive Deception & Emulation System, a threat monitoring network. They also built out a substance monitoring platform for New York Presbyterian Hospital. They also manage student data with the Universities College and Admission Service, which processes 3 million student applicants every year.

Source: Gartner

Splunk has exposure to almost every single industry, primarily because they dominate their own industry, Security Information and Event Management. Gartner ranked Splunk Number One in their Magic Quadrant for SIEM, ranking them above IBM and McAfee. Gartner cited that Splunk had the highest overall "Ability to Execute" and this represents the 6th straight year that Splunk was named a Leader in the industry.

Splunk has a significant foothold in the SIEM industry with ~13.4% market share, and experiencing 51.1% growth Y/Y. The Cybersecurity market as a whole is expected to grow to almost $250B by 2023, which is 67% growth from 2017. That represents a large growth opportunity for Splunk, but only if they can retain market share in the face of increasing competition.

Acquisitions: Phantom & VictorOps are Both Value-Adds

Splunk made two key acquisitions recently to combat the ever-increasing competition in the space. They acquired VictorOps for $112.3M in June 2018. VictorOps helps security teams get the data that they need faster, and helps deliver security alerts to the right person.

Splunk's other acquisition, Phantom, wants to erase the need for a person at all. Splunk acquired Phantom in April 2018 for $303.8M. Phantom "automates the work of IT security staff" and has an interface that can already support over 225 apps and 200 APIs. It contributes to the decision-making process for IT personnel, providing context to threat findings, as well as the potential to make automated response actions.

Phantom enhances the 40-50% share of Splunk's total revenue that comes from its security offerings. It also shifts priority from humans to machine response and data analytics in the face of data breaches and security threats. Phantom works every second 24/7, reviewing and acting on the numerous security events that occur everyday.

To quantify that, the graphic below details the number of events that occurred on one Splunk engineer's laptop over a 2-week time span. Phantom took 4.2 hours to resolve each respective event, saving 9.7 months of human work, as well as almost $306,000 in cost savings. It also represented a gain of 27.7 full-time employees.

Source: Splunk

That's just one engineer's laptop. Imagine those same metrics for a company of 100+ people. $30 million in cost savings per 2 weeks saves ~$1.56 billion a year. Also, that's almost 4,000 years in time saved. Human capital can be better allocated to somewhere else in the company, which allows the entire operation to become more efficient.

Partnerships: Splunk App for Amazon Web Services

Splunk has made some key acquisitions over the past few years. But they've also built out a very strong partnership network with tech leaders. Splunk serves as an add-on for Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT), and an app for AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The Add-On for Google Cloud allows a software administrator to collect events, performance metrics, and billing data using the Google Cloud Platform API. The Add-On for Azure is similar, and operates through Office 365 APIs, Azure Service Management and Store APIs. Both of these add-ons allow Google Cloud or Azure users to connect their data to Splunk for future data processing purposes.

Source: Splunk

The Splunk App for AWS is a bit different. Back in November 2018, Splunk announced their integration into AWS Security Hub, through Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Phantom. According to the company website, it "offers a rich set of pre-built dashboards and reports to analyze and visualize data from numerous AWS services," with the main goals of security enhancement, adherence to compliance standards, machine learning leverage, and AWS cost management.

Splunk takes the data generated by AWS, and monitors and identifies potential threats. It also adds "context enrichment" through Phantom, which can save time on decision-making for the security teams. With almost 29k downloads, the AWS App is much more popular than the GCP add-on and the Azure add-on with only 1,959 downloads and 13,801 downloads, respectively.

Source: Splunk

The partnership with AWS is promising because that means that Splunk has a spot with one of the Cloud leaders. Google and Microsoft are each building out their own respective security platforms, so being connected to Amazon should insulate Splunk from going insolvent in the face of increasing competition.

Andy Jassy, the CEO of AWS, said that "customers love having the agility of AWS with the end-to-end visibility of Splunk.” Splunk can currently ingest 50+ AWS data sources and can be implemented on AWS GovCloud, which is AWS for the government. It also can reach 10+ regions worldwide.

Backstory: Chronicle's Product that Directly Competes With Splunk

Despite their AWS partnership, Splunk does have to watch its back for Backstory. Backstory was released by Google's Chronicle in early March, and Splunk shares dropped 5% in response. Alphabet insisted that there was no competition for Backstory, saying that they have no competitors but "really compete with doing security intelligence on your own to try to stop cyberattacks."

Splunk has the same goal. Both companies want to make it easier to analyze data, figure out how and when attacks happen, and the best way to fix them. Splunk's four pillars are "investigate, monitor, analyze, and act" which is precisely what Backstory intends to do.

In a Medium post by Chronicle, it is stated that Backstory "would give analysts the context they need to protect their organizations…i.e. the backstory" which is similar wording to Splunk's Enterprise security documentation, where it is stated that "Splunk Enterprise Security compares asset and identity data with events in Splunk platform to provide data enrichment and additional context for analysis." I would argue that Backstory does indeed have competition, given the similarity of those two statements.

Chronicle pricing will be based off of company size, compared to Splunk's volume of data pricing method. That could provide a competitive edge to Backstory, especially in comparison to Splunk's regressive pricing policy, as outlined in the chart below. However, Splunk's shift towards a renewable model for contracts, coupled with the already 80% reduction in infrastructure costs that customers already experience, might be enough of a pricing and cost savings incentive for customers already.

Source: Learn Splunk

Azure Sentinel: Microsoft's Play in SIEM

Of course, Microsoft had to get in on the action with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, which operates as a cloud-based Security Information and Event Management Tool, like Splunk and Backstory. The product was announced in late February.

Ann Johnson, the VP of Cybersecurity Solutions at Microsoft, claimed that Azure Sentinel is the "first native SIEM within a major cloud platform." Splunk has released cloud-based SIEM tools through AWS, as described above, but Sentinel claims that they are the first major cloud provider to offer the service as an integrated part of the entire cloud portfolio.

Tom Kranz, head of cyber labs at 6point6 was less than enthused about the Azure Sentinel announcement, stating:

“Microsoft Azure Sentinel continues a worrying process of cloud providers eating their partners’ lunch, which is neither good for the industry nor for customers. Azure Operations Management Suite and Security Centre lacked the event correlation and automation that market leaders like Splunk and Alienvault know is needed for a SIEM to be anything other than an irritating source of noise."

Kranz makes an excellent point. Both Azure and Google Cloud Platform used some sort of security company before they built out Sentinel and Backstory, respectively. Building out their own tech without much acknowledgement to the current competition in the space is understandable, given each company's relative market dominance. But the products might not make as big of an impact that Google and Microsoft are expecting it to.

Conclusion: Splunk is a Buy, With Room to the Upside

Splunk does things well. Their revenue rose 35% Y/Y, beating estimates by almost $60M. They closed 394 deals worth $1 million or more in 2018, and 24 contracts worth over $10 million. They have a first-mover advantage, and have been able to build the cloud-SIEM space around their product line. They've been a growth leader for six years.

Splunk might face an increase in competition from Google and Microsoft, but switching costs, customer loyalty, and strategic alliances will aid them in maintaining market share. They have over 17,500 global customers, adding 600 new customers in Q4 2019 alone.

Only 33% of their revenue currently comes from overseas, but they built out their first external Research and Development center in Shanghai, showing their commitment to international growth, especially in China. They have a partnership with Alibaba Cloud (NYSE:BABA) in the APAC region, further cementing the company's openness to strategic partnerships.

One of the downsides of Splunk is that they currently do not make money. Net income has been negative since their 2012 IPO. But FY2020 is expected to be the year that the company does go into the black, with ~20% Y/Y growth expected over the next three years.

Source: Capital IQ

They did experience a large increase in General and Administrative costs, which should be monitored. The company pointed to personnel costs as the main reason for the increase in operating expenses, which makes sense given their specialized industry, a median employee salary of $256k and San Francisco headquarters.

They have strong cash flows, with operating cash flows increasing 13% into 2019. They did experience a decrease in investment cash flows due to their acquisitions of VictorOps and Phantom, but the end-of-year debt issuance helped to bolster their total net change in cash to $1.3B. Splunk has an unlevered free cash flow amount of $594.9M for 2019, which was a 4.5x increase from 2018 and a free cash flow yield of 3.25%.

The company is not burning through cash right now, experiencing substantial positive cash flows from 2018 and into 2019. Their end period cash and cash equivalents totals $1.87b, a large increase from beginning period amounts of $545M. In 2018, they experienced a cash burn rate of ~$2.3M per month, but they were in a good position with their end cash amount of $393M, totaling a burn rate of 170 months.

Source: Capital IQ

They have incredible gross margins, sitting at 86% for 2019, which are expected to continue to grow into the coming years. They had no long-term debt until this year, when they issued $2.13B in Convertible Senior notes, and outperform most of the industry in terms of liquidity. They have a 3.2x Current Ratio and a 3.1x Quick Ratio.

Splunk has a Price/Sales ratio of 12.32, which is higher than the industry average of 5.72. Splunk has a Price/Book ratio of 12.32, which is lower than industry average of 14.04. Splunk does appear to be more expensively valued compared to their competition, especially in terms of forward metrics.

Source: Capital IQ

However, the stock still has room to grow. Based on my DCF calculations, the stock has a potential upside of 42% at the current stock price of $125. It has an expected growth rate of 11%, based on my calculation of an expected return on invested capital and retention ratio, and carries a weighted average cost of capital of 12.3%. On the low end, the stock has a potential of a 6% return and a high-end potential of 128% return.

Source: Author

This is relatively in line with Capital IQ estimates as well, with those estimates based off a combination of LTM TEV/Total Revenue, NTM Forward P/E and LTM P/BV.

Source: Capital IQ

Microsoft and Google do make the security space more competitive than it was, but Splunk is poised for success through their partnership with AWS, as well as their strategic acquisitions of Phantom and VictorOps. The company has a solid overseas growth plan, and their Shanghai R&D center provides for a strong foothold in China.

If you own tech stocks in your portfolio, you should consider purchasing a security tech stock to complement them. Splunk has a lot of room for growth, and with a strong balance sheet and great margins, the company is a good addition to a tech-focused portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.